MISSOULA — Adam Jones fixed a broken play with an effort that was emblematic of Missoula Sentinel’s fight throughout the night Friday at Missoula County Public Stadium.
The senior caught a pass at the 5-yard line near the left sideline and broke through an arm tackle attempt by a Missoula Hellgate defender. He churned his legs as he carried another tackler who had wrapped him up at the waist. With that defender still on him, he refused to be pushed back at the goal line when a third defender tried to stand him up.
The result was Jones’ first touchdown of the season, which had been delayed until the third game for the Montana State commit. He added another score in the second half as Sentinel (3-0) scored 28 second-half points to turn a 17-0 halftime lead into a 45-0 win over Hellgate (1-2).
“Crosstown, it’s a big week,” he said. “Our focus was finishing the game because we’ve been a first-half team, so it was nice to finish it strong. Nice to finally get in the end zone too. I’ve been sniffing it all year. It’s funny, out coaches were giving me a hard time about it.”
Jones’ emergence will be huge for a Sentinel team that’s chasing its third consecutive state championship. The Spartans, who are ranked No. 1 in Class AA, pushed their win streak to 24 games dating back to the start of the 2020 season.
Jones finished with three receptions for 39 yards, including scoring grabs of 11 and 25 yards, as Sentinel tried to get him the ball in space so he could show his athletic ability. The second of those came on a swing pass that he caught and raced 20 yards down the sideline past two defenders to give Sentinel a 38-0 lead in the third quarter.
Jones did it on the ground too, rushing 10 times for 102 yards after he had totaled 38 carries for 90 yards through the first two games. He ran for 31 yards on his first carry and added a 58-yard run on a drive that ended with a 25-yard field goal by Caden Dirnberger for a 3-0 lead.
“For me, I just had to work on my patience,” he said. “Sometimes I get too ahead of myself, don’t let the blocks develop. But this week it was a big thing being more patient. Our O-line did a really good job on the inside this week, which was super good and it just opened it up for us.
“Our motto is playing together. If we’re all doing our job, it’s pretty special what happens.”
Sentinel’s skill players showed their speed to rack up yards after catch while getting blocking near the line of scrimmage or downfield. All Sentinel quarterback Riley Allen had to do was get the ball in his playmakers’ hands to accrue 280 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 16 of 23 passes.
Evan Hafliger had four receptions for 112 yards and one touchdown, a 48-yard catch-and-run score in which he raced past multiple defenders and dove into the end zone to make it 31-0 in the third quarter. He had a 43-yard catch-and-run on a swing pass the previous drive, which set up an 11-yard touchdown run by Kellen Curtiss, who finished with 74 rush yards on six carries.
Karsen Beitz caught three passes for 64 yards and a score, a 21-yard catch-and-run on a swing pass in which he dodged three defenders for a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Backup Chris Compton powered ahead for a 4-yard touchdown on a QB keeper in the fourth quarter.
“The focus this week was playing a great second half,” Sentinel coach Dane Oliver said. “That’s really were we shined. You saw those extra yards and the fight and the strength and conditioning showing up and our depth showing up. It really was the separator tonight.”
Sentinel finished with a 520-213 edge in total yards. Hellgate did move the ball enough to have several passes into the end zone, but the Spartans broke up multiple attempts as they successfully stayed in coverage longer than usual against a heavy-passing team.
Knights quarterback Connor Dick was 12-of-37 passing for 123 yards and one interception, which came when Trevor Rausch jumped a route and picked off the ball while wearing a club on his right arm. Leo Filardi flashed as he caught five passes for 100 yards.
Hellgate’s Parker Link picked off Allen in the final minute of the second quarter and returned the ball 40 yards, but nothing came of it. The Knights had given up just three points until the final minute of the first quarter, when a bad snap on a punt allowed Sentinel to take over in the red zone, which led to Jones’ first touchdown.
“I thought we played well defensively in the first half to hold them to 17 even after a bad punt snap gave them a gimme,” Hellgate coach Ryne Nelson said after his first crosstown game. “Depth got a hold of us in the second half and guys were running on empty playing both ways and special teams and being down some guys up front.
“Offensively, we moved the ball but had some dropped passes in the end zone. You can’t do that if you’re going to win, especially against Sentinel.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.