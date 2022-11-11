They say that if you want to be the champ, you have to beat the champ and on Friday night, Helena Capital did just that, for the second time this season.
While it was more competitive than the 40-6 win over Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending Class AA state champs, a few weeks ago in the regular season, Capital emerged victorious 21-14, thanks to two a pair of game-sealing interceptions in the last 2:51.
Both were by senior defensive backs. Tyler Kovick came up with the first and then with just 1:48 left on the clock, Quinn Hanson intercepted Sentinel’s Riley Allen, which allowed the Bruins to line up in victory formation and celebrate their first state title game appearance since 2011.
“I think I almost separated my shoulder, I was celebrating so hard,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “It’s so hard to get (to a state championship). You spend a lot of years thinking you might have a shot and the kids have just played so well this year. Our offense played well, but our defense really kept us in it.”
The defense also shut the door on Sentinel’s historic run.
“My heart filled with joy,” Capital’s Tom Carter said when he saw Hanson’s interception. ‘That’s the best way that I can describe it.”
In a battle of teams with 19 victories between them, nothing was going to come easy and that was evident on the first drive of the game.
Carter returned the opening kickoff near midfield and after a couple first downs, the Bruins found themselves facing a fourth-and-two at the Sentinel 19.
Mihelish didn’t hesitate in his decision to go for it and Carter made sure his head coach didn’t regret it when he scampered 19 yards for the first score of the game at the 8:54 mark of the first quarter.
“We knew we needed to get off to a good start,” Mihelish said. “And in big games like this, you have to convert on those fourth and shorts. I always say if we can’t get a yard, we don’t deserve to win.”
The next touchdown would travel a little farther, as in 87 yards.
Following a Sentinel punt that pinned the ball back at the Bruins own 13-yard line, Joey Michelotti found his cousin Nick Michelotti on a play-action pass play that covered 87 yards and put Capital in front 14-0 at the 1:50 mark in the opening stanza.
“I love scoring and then looking back and seeing him run toward me,” Nick Michelotti said of his cousin Joey. “It’s just a great feeling. A great cousin moment.”
It’s the kind of moment you dream aobut as a kid and on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium, the Michelotti’s lived it.
“This is crazy,” Nick said. “I just can’t believe it. It was a great ball by Joey and I honestly thought I was going to get (tackled) and I was like ‘No I gotta score’ and I broke it.”
“I’m just so excited to be going to (the state championship).”
It was the first big play of the night for Nick Michelotti, but it wouldn’t be his last.
Yet, before his next big moment, Sentinel found some success on offense and just as quickly as they fell behind 14, they got it back within seven as Riley Allen connected with Karsen Beitz for a 38-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, making it 14-7 CHS.
The Spartans then forced a Capital punt and advanced the ball past midfield, looking to tie the game, when Michelotti struck again, this time on defense.
On a ball thrown over the middle of the field, Michelotti, a hybrid defender of sorts for the Bruins, went up to defend the pass and came down with a one-handed interception.
“He thew it up and I tipped it,” Michelotti said. “I figured oh well, might as well catch it.”
On the very next play, Michelotti helped make sure Capital was able to pay off the turnover with points and caught a 38-yard pass from Hudsen Grovom. Grovom then hit Hayden Opitz from 40 yards out for a touchdown and suddenly, it was 21-7 Capital with 4:18 before half.
Yet, in a game of big plays, Sentinel didn’t flinch. Brady Kolendich returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown, trimming the Bruin lead to 21-14 and it was game on.
“We gave ourselves a shot,” Sentinel head coach Dane Oliver said. “This senior class was part of one of the most historic runs in Montana High School Football. I’m super proud of these kids. They gave it all they had and that’s all we can ask. We came up short but what I saw in how we could close that gap from 40-6 to 21-14 was the Spartans buying into playing team football and playing for each other.”
The kickoff return sent the game into intermission with Capital in front 21-14 and it remained that way heading into the fourth quarter after a missed field goal by the Bruins late in the third.
Sentinel moved the ball in Bruin territory a couple of times in the second half, even converting a fake punt at one point but the Spartans failed to tie the game and when Hanson intercepted Riley with under two minutes left, it ensured that Class AA would have a new state champion.
Capital finished the game with 132 yards on the ground, including 98 from Carter. Nick Michelotti caught two passes for 125 yards and his cousin Joey Michelotti completed 7-of-12 passes for 134 yards and a score, while Grovom went 2-for-2 passing for 79 yards and a TD.
Sentinel managed just 155 yards of total offense. Capital forced three turnovers and Talon Marsh, the CHS senior, was all over the place with 11 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.
The Bruins (11-0) will host Bozeman next Friday in the Class AA state championship game and even though they are feeling good about beating Sentinel, they know the job isn’t done.
“We’re ready, Nick Michelotti said. “We are going get the mohawks this week and get all focused up. We are so pumped.”
Kickoff next Friday is set for 7 p.m at Vigilante Stadium in Helena.
