HELENA — Most of their heads still closely-shaven – the remnants of state championship mohawks – nine Helena Capital seniors officially signed with collegiate programs on Wednesday as part of an early signing period.
Tom Carter and Talon Marsh (Montana State) joined Hayden Opitz and Austin Buehler (University of Montana) as NCAA Division I signees, while Paul Mousel, Joey Lauerman, Dylan Graham, Tyler Kovick and Nick Michelotti will continue playing football at Montana Tech.
“It’s a credit to the kids, coaching staff and Bruin football,” Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “The kids have worked hard and they’ve done a lot of great things the last four years.”
“It’s not just these nine guys, it’s a group of 24 seniors that dedicated a lot.”
Capital’s total number of collegiate commitments could reach 12 by National Signing Day in February, but Wednesday was about nine who will carry the Bruin colors with them to the next level.
“Since I've been in high school, this is the biggest amount of people committing to colleges,” Lauerman, who will play linebacker at Tech, said. “It was cool that I got to do it with all my friends and people I’ve played with.”
Carter, who was, perhaps, the most decorated 2023 in-state recruit, announced his commitment to MSU on Tuesday afternoon.
Less than 24 hours later, the Class AA and Western AA Offensive Most Valuable Player was flanked by teammates as he donned a smile and signed on the dotted line.
“It’s a great school and I loved the staff,” Carter said of the Bobcats. “They recruited me really hard and made me feel like a big priority. They made me feel like I could be a key component in competing for a national title.”
“That’s what sealed the deal for me.”
To his left sat Marsh, the Class AA and Western AA Defensive MVP and Carter’s future teammate in Bozeman.
“We’ve been talking about this our whole high school career – going and playing college ball together,” Carter said. “Seeing it turn into a reality is awesome.”
Carter was named All-Conference and All-State at three different positions, putting a bow on a calendar year that saw him win a state championship on the track in the 200-meter dash and post one of the state’s fastest 100-meter times.
“It’s been magical, but it doesn’t happen without your coaches and your teammates pushing you,” Carter said. “It was super fun and I’m super grateful for them helping me get to this point.”
A couple first-team All-Staters in Opitz and Buehler brought plenty of Maroon-clad supporters to the Capital High library on Wednesday.
They’ll join a handful of former Helena High Bengals already in Missoula.
“It’s pretty crazy, we’ve been friends for so long,” Opitz said. “We’ve been playing with each other and against each other, and the fact that we’re all able to do this together is pretty special.”
For Opitz, last month’s state championship was his second of 2022 after he helped the Bruins boys basketball team capture a title in the spring.
“A big step forward,” Opitz said, summing up his year athletically. “We’ve had big goals and we’ve been able to achieve them so far. Hopefully we can continue that in basketball.”
“The fact that we got it done and we’re champions in football and basketball – it’s pretty surreal.”
Barring anything unforeseen, there will be, at minimum, nine Capital Bruins on Tech’s football roster next fall.
Former Bruin and current Oredigger head coach Kyle Samson is bringing in, at least, five in this recruiting class to bolster an Tech team that finished last season 7-3.
Lauerman, (outside linebacker), Graham (full-back), Kovick (H-back and nickel) and Michelotti (wide receiver and safety) were all first-team All-State selections following wildly successful senior seasons.
On Wednesday, they all took turns snapping photos with friends and family while donning Oredigger gear and enjoying the spotlight as soon-to-be college athletes.
“It was exciting, it also helped with my decision, too, because all my friends are going there,” Lauerman said.
The 2022 Bruins accomplished something no Capital team had since 2011: win a state championship.
They did so in undefeated fashion, and as perfect as their season was, Wednesday was the perfect way for a group of teammates and friends to set out upon their collegiate journey.
“We went from banging heads in small fry to signing together on National Signing Day,” Carter said.
“It’s surreal.”
