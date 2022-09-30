HELENA — The Helena Capital Bruins trudged through the mud and muck and came out on the other side spotless in a 41-0 homecoming victory over the Butte Bulldogs.
Underneath a persistent rain and on a field that slowly transformed into a slip-and-slide, the Bruins started fast, smothered the Bulldogs, and recorded their first shutout of the season to remain perfect (6-0 overall, 4-0 Western AA) on the season.
“It helped that it was really rainy out and they couldn’t throw the ball as much,” Capital’s senior linebacker Joey Lauerman said. “I think we just played a good, solid defensive game.”
Lauerman’s first career touchdown, a mis-handled punt that he fell on in the end zone, set up the running fourth-quarter clock that came as a welcomed sight to the soggy spectators.
Capital jumped out to about the best start imaginable Friday night and took advantage of the good field conditions while they lasted.
Dylan Graham punched in a five-yard score just a handful of plays after Butte punted on its opening possession.
Ten seconds of game time later, the Bruins were back celebrating in the end zone, this time courtesy of a 27-yard Hayden Opitz catch, a quick-strike score off a muffed kickoff.
By the time Capital had completed its third offensive possession, the Bulldogs were staring at a 21-0 deficit.
“That’s huge,” Bruins head coach Kyle Mihelish said of his team’s start. “Any time you can get out early and get a good lead – you don’t settle in, but it’s a little more comforting going into half. I thought our offense did well in the first quarter, first half.”
Tom Carter’s two rushing touchdowns – of 94 and 44 yards – anchored a 28-point opening half by the Bruins.
Carter – who is the fastest high school athlete in Montana – finished the game with 186 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns.
“Tom had a good night,” Mihelish said. “We blocked well for him and he found the holes. He had some explosive runs tonight, it was impressive.”
Butte actually logged more first downs than Capital in the first half.
Jace Stenson and the Bulldogs were efficient moving the football through the air, but couldn’t find a way to push past the red zone.
Twice in their first three offensive possessions, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs deep in Capital territory.
“I’ll tell you what, [Capital] is pretty good,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said. “They do a nice job, really, in all three phases of the game. We didn’t do a great job responding, but we’ve got a resilient group, they’ll come back ready to roll.”
“We have to do a better job of responding to those things. We had a couple situations where we didn’t take care of the ball, and that was the game.”
Carter took Butte’s first turnover on downs 94 yards to the house in the first quarter before adding what was likely the dagger – Capital’s fourth first-half touchdown – late in the second quarter.
“I just saw a little bit of space and took off,” Carter said of his long touchdown run. “Just a glimpse of light and you gotta go.”
“Speed kills.”
“Our offensive line was dominating. They were working all night. It was fun out here – football weather. Slippery, muddy, we were flying around just having a bunch of fun out there.”
Capital totaled well over 400 yards of offense Friday night. Joey Michelotti was 12-for-13 for 221 yards through the air. Opitz finished with six catches for 90 yards and Nick Michelotti totaled 87 yards on three catches.
Opitz was also credited with two of Capital’s five sacks in the victory. Henry Gross, Talon Marsh and Lauerman registered the others, solidifying a defensive effort that gave up just 174 total yards and held the Bulldogs to negative-one rushing yards on 30 attempts.
Stenson finished 12-for-31 passing for 175 yards. He also threw an interception.
“Frustrating part about defense tonight was the slick field and [Butte] being able to throw verticals,” Mihelish said. “Maybe, at times, our pass rush wasn’t very good and they had guys getting open.”
“Defensively, I thought we answered the bell when they got down in the red zone. I was proud of the guys for holding them out of there a few times.”
Score-wise, the victory was a near-replication of last season’s 41-3 Bruins triumph in Butte.
Capital accomplished it this time in front of a homecoming crowd and despite the rain and sloppy field conditions, downing an old foe to remain unblemished on the season.
“It’s a rivalry, obviously, those are the fun ones,” Carter said.
