KALISPELL — Tom Carter and Dylan Graham each scored twice and No. 2 Helena Capital totaled six rushing touchdowns in a 51-14 rout of Kalispell Flathead.
The Bruins, who improved to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in Western AA conference play, racked up 320 first-half yards and scored 42 points.
“You always worry about these games after you play two tough ones – you worry about the effort level and what we’re going to look like,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said.
“I thought we came out and did what we’re supposed to do. We played at a high level and were obviously able to put up 42 points in the first half.”
A 28-point second quarter that saw Capital score three times in four minutes and four times in a five and a half minute span broke the contest open.
Carter found the end zone on back-to-back drives, the second of which was set up by a 50-yard catch and run by Tyler Kovick.
Graham took an option pitch just a handful of plays later and sprinted 29 yards for six to put Capital up by five touchdowns.
Hayden Opitz joined his teammates in the halftime locker room after racking up north of 100 all-purpose yards in the first half. He broke the scoring seal in the first quarter with a 30-yard run before setting up Graham’s first touchdown of the evening with back-to-back 18-yard receptions.
His 48-yard catch paved the way for Graham’s second score late in the first half.
Capital, much like it had in the first two games, leaned on its defense in victory.
The Bruins’ rapid-fire scoring can not only be attributed to Capital’s explosive offense, but a terrorizing defense that forced multiple three-and-outs and Flathead possessions that lasted no more than 90 to 120 seconds at times.
“The front seven guys are veteran guys and they understand the scheme, they understand what we’re trying to do,” Mihelish said. “They execute pretty well and they play well together. They communicate.
“That’s one thing with this group that I’m very impressed with – they communicate with one another and they get in the right calls, the right fronts and the right coverages.”
Talon Marsh broke into the backfield for a handful of TFLs on Friday night, and with under three minutes left in the first half, Kovick jumped a Flathead route and bolted 25 yards to the end zone.
Kovick recorded his second interception of the night one drive later, ending Kalispell’s final first-half drive with a turnover.
“Kovick is pretty smart in coverage,” Mihelish said. “He understands where he needs to be, so he just kinda cut under the route and picked it and ran [into the end zone]. He had another great play on a wheel route.”
“The kid is going up to catch it – he’s a 6-foot-4 kid – and Kovick goes up right through his hands and comes down with the ball. He had a big night defensively.”
Capital turned to many of its junior-varsity players in the second half and saw Lance Baumgart take a hand-off and sprint 60 yards into the end zone.
The Braves, who trailed 48-0 at one point, dodged a fourth-quarter running clock with a pair of touchdowns to Brody Thornsberry, but finally succumbed when Capital stretched its advantage back to 37 points mid-way through the fourth.
Capital gets Missoula Big Sky next week, while Flathead (1-2) matches up with Butte.
“We’ve accomplished what we wanted to accomplish so far,” Mihelish said. “We’re just gonna take one day at a time, one game at a time.”
