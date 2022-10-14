BILLINGS — An obviously fatigued Jacob Anderson made his way back to the Billings West bench after the post-game handshake with players from Great Falls CMR Friday night.
The Golden Bears offensive and defensive lineman then took off the brace on his right leg — he also wears one on his left leg — truly signaling the end of a hard night’s work on the part of the team’s defense.
Boosted by Montana State-bound quarterback Cole Taylor, CMR’s Rustlers stepped on Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium averaging 37 points per game. The Rustlers left with only a field goal, however, as the fourth-ranked Bears won their sixth straight, 27-3.
“We know they have a bunch of athletes,” said Anderson, who committed to Oregon State just before the season began. “We just knew that we would have to play our best game. I think we did.”
It’s not like the Bears defense dominated play. Taylor completed 25 of 46 passes for 262 yards, and AJ LaFurge, Class AA’s leading rusher, gained 61 yards on 14 carries to help the Rustlers accumulate 320 total yards and 19 first downs.
But the Bears kept the ball in front of them, and made the Rustlers earn every one of those first downs.
“You know, we kind of pumped up our defense, saying (CMR’s) got some guys that are really athletic and fast and faster than some guys we have on our team,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “So they met that challenge.”
West’s offense, which had shown some rhythm in recent weeks, sputtered out of the gate. The only touchdown in the first half was Malachi Claunch’s one-yard run on a direct snap with 5:00 minutes before halftime. The Rustlers quickly responded with a 43-yard field goal from Elijah Groshelle, and the Bears went into the break leading 7-3.
Things turned around for West in the second half. The Bears opened the third quarter with a 10-play drive, netting three points on a 33-yard field goal by Jacob Kauwe.
Three plays later Billy Carlson picked off a Taylor pass, and five plays after that Carlson, on a double-pass, threw 34 yards to Connor Stanton for a 17-3 lead.
“We practiced that all week,” said Carlson with a big smile. “I’m not gonna lie, I didn’t throw it that well in practice. But when I let it go, I looked at the ball and was like, ‘wow.’ Then Connor caught it and scored and that was that.”
That was pretty much that.
CMR turned the ball over on downs after an 11-play drive fizzled at the West 27 and Kauwe added a 30-yard field goal for a 20-3 lead. The Rustlers needed another 13 plays to get to the West 27 again, and turned it over once more before Keighton Johnston-Kelly added the coup de grace with a 12-yard run and a 27-3 lead with 2:41 left to play.
Fittingly, the game’s final play was a Solomon Stortz sack of Taylor, the second of the game for Stortz and the fifth overall for the Bears.
“I think we had several missed opportunities,” said CMR coach Dennis Morris, whose team lost its fourth straight and fell to 2-4 in the Eastern AA and 3-5 overall. “The chips just didn’t fall our way tonight. I think that our guys did a phenomenal job playing as hard as they could play. It’s just we’ve got to be sharper than that.”
Rustlers left guard Tug Amundson was taken off the field by ambulance late in the first quarter after getting kneed in the back of the head. Morris said Amundson felt “a little bit of numbness” in his left leg and that Amundson was taken to a hospital “just to be very cautious with that.”
Friday’s win sets up an Eastern AA showdown next Friday night in Bozeman, when the Hawks (6-0, 6-2) and Bears (6-0, 6-2), both on six-game winning streaks, will duke it out for the conference championship.
Both teams lost their first two games of the season to Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel.
“It’ll be a fun Friday night in Bozeman,” Stanton said.
It’s going to require another hard night’s work.
