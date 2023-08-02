FARGO — North Dakota State has a penchant for developing offensive lineman and that was one of the primary reasons why Kalispell Glacier High School's Henry Sellards decided he wanted to play football for the Bison.

Sellards committed to play football at NDSU, he announced Tuesday, Aug. 1, via social media. The Bison have had an offensive linemen selected in each of the past three NFL Drafts.

Super excited and honored to announce my commitment to @NDSUfootball after a great conversation with @Coach_Entz thank you so much to those have supported me through my journey thus far! #family @FBCoachLarson @CoachTMeyer21 @JoeBeschorner @Coach_Roehl @ghs_wolfpack_fb pic.twitter.com/8lDN66ToI9 — Henry sellards (@HenrySellards) August 1, 2023

“It was a pretty big one," Sellards said. "Looking at other colleges, there’s not many that can compare to NDSU. It’s one of the best and most esteemed O-line schools in the nation I would say.”

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Sellards also had NCAA Division I offers from Akron, Montana and Montana State. The Bison have 20 commitments for the 2024 recruiting class.

Sellards is a first-team, all-state offensive lineman for the Wolfpack. He plays on both the offensive and defensive line for Glacier, but is projected to play offensive line for the Bison.

“I like their run-first play style and they still can pass the ball, they know how to," Sellards said. "It’s pretty much everything about them.”

Sellards is a multiple-sport athlete for the Wolfpack, including basketball and track and field. Glacier had a 7-4 overall record last season. Sellards is set to enter his third season as a varsity starter.

“I’d say I’m very good in pass (protection), but I’m also able to help run the ball and climb to the second level is definitely one of my strengths," Sellards said.

Sellards said NDSU first contacted him last winter and he made a junior day visit in the spring and recently attended a Bison summer camp.

“It just felt like home when I was there," Sellards said.