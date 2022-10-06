It's Week 7 of the Class AA high school football season and the start was actually on Thursday night with two games.
Great Falls High made the trip to Billings to take on Skyview, while top-ranked Helena Capital is taking on Missoula Hellgate in Missoula.
After three straight weeks of ranked teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings squaring off against each other, we'll have no such thing this week.
No. 2 Helena will host Flathead; No. 3 Sentinel will battle Big Sky; No. 5 Gallatin will host winless Belgrade and No. 4 Billings West will take on Billings Senior in a key crosstown matchup.
Even though there aren't any marquee showdowns like there have been the last two weeks, there are a number of consequential matchups, particularly in the Eastern AA, with seeding implications and we'll start our Week 7 preview of Friday night with that. (Thursday previews here)
Billings Senior (2-4, 2-2) at No. 4 Billings West (4-2, 4-0), Friday 7 p.m.
Since their 35-point defeat at the hands of Helena Capital, Billings West hasn't lost defeating Gallatin, Great Falls High, Belgrade and Billings Skyview. The Golden Bears have done a lot of it with defense and outside of the loss to No. 1 Capital, West is giving up just 12 points per game. The Bears have also come up with 10 interceptions this season (12 total takeaways) in addition to 12 sacks.
Offensively, running back Daniel Teerink has been steady and over the last four games, he's rushed for 311 total yards and averaged 5.5 yards per attempt.
Drew McDowell has also been solid at quarterback and has 10 touchdown passes through six games as well as one rushing touchdown. Malachi Claunch has also emerged as a weapon for the Bears as a a runner and receiver. Kolten Wynia is another name to know in the West passing attack (16 receptions, 230 yards).
The Broncs are still in the mix for a home playoff game and a top-four seed in the Eastern AA, but they will need to play much better than last week when Bozeman won 38-3 in Billings.
Peyton Oakley will lead the way offensively from the quarterback spot and is averaging 150 yards per game through the air. Maclain Burckley is averaging 75 yards a game as a receiver, and in terms of the overall matchup, on paper the team stats are similar as both teams average fewer than 300 yards per game, although West scores 25 points a game compared to 20 for Senior.
Bozeman (4-2, 4-0) at CMR (3-3, 2-2), Friday 7 p.m.
Another important Eastern AA game in terms of seeding purposes is between Bozeman and Great Falls CMR. The Rustlers were 3-1 behind a high-flying offense and future Montana State Bobcat Cole Taylor, who is averaging 321 total yards per game.
However, in the past two weeks, Senior and Gallatin have had his his number. Both teams held Taylor to 202 yards passing or fewer and neither allowed a touchdown pass. Taylor is dangerous on the ground too (330 yards, 3 touchdowns) as is star running back AJ Lafurge with 708 rushing yards (118 per game) and 15 touchdowns.
Bozeman has held four straight opponents under 20 points but did allow over 100 yards rushing to Rafe Longin in Week 3, so containing Lafurge will be key.
The Hawks have their own effective running game behind Brady Casagranda who rushed for 140 yards on 23 carries last week in the win over Senior. Avery Allen also turned eight receptions for 85 yards and three rushes for 15 yards into a 100-yard day. Jake Casgranda also continues to be solid, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns compared to one interception in the Hawks' fourth straight win.
Belgrade (0-6, 0-4) at No. 5 Gallatin (5-1, 3-1), Friday 7 p.m.
The Raptors continue to boast the best scoring defense in Class AA (11 points allowed per game) under the direction of head coach Hunter Chandler and that's one reason why they remain one of just four teams (Capital, Helena, Sentinel) with five wins so far in 2022.
The only loss for Gallatin this season was to West by a score of 16-15. No other team has scored more than 17 points and that trend is likely to continue against winless Belgrade which is scoring just 9.2 points per game. QB Garrett Dahlke of Gallatin (230 passing yards per game) also leads an offense that averages 25 points and 342 total yards of offense.
And if the Raptors win, along with Bozeman and West, those three teams essentially have those top three playoff seeds locked among those teams.
No. 3 Missoula Sentinel (5-1, 3-1) at Missoula Big Sky (2-4, 1-3), Friday 7 p.m.
In terms of the playoff race, Big Sky did itself a big favor by beating Hellgate last week. That gives the Eagles the leg up for the sixth playoff spot and who knows, they could even move up.
Standing in Big Sky's way on Friday night is going to be Sentinel and the Spartans, despite losing their 25-game winning streak, have plenty to play for.
Of course, the big game is next week with Helena Capital. If the Spartans win that, they'll finish no worse than second. Sentinel will still need some help (a Helena loss) along the way to get the top seed, but it's far from over.
Following a seven-point output by the offense against Helena High, the Spartans scored 70 last week in a win over Flathead. Adam Jones carried the ball nine times for 69 yards and scored two of Sentinel's seven rushing touchdowns.
Riley Allen is throwing for 208 yards per game and as a whole, the Spartans are averaging 399 yards of total offense. They also allow just 16.8 points per game.
Flathead (1-6, 0-4) at No. 2 Helena High (5-1, 4-0), Friday 7 p.m.
The impressive season continued for Helena High last week as the Bengals went on the road and beat a ranked team for the second straight week. With their wins over Butte, Glacier and Sentinel, Helena has wins over three of the top five teams in the standings.
This week, Flathead, the lone winless team in the Western AA comes calling. The Braves gave up 70 to Sentinel a week ago. Quarterback Jackson Walker (138 total yards) is the leading passer and rusher for Flathead, but against a Helena team averaging nearly 389 total yards and 31 points per game, the Braves will need their best effort of the season offensively and despite two games with at least 27 points, they have also been shutout three times.
Helena's offense, on the other hand, hasn't scored less than 21 and boasts a number of talented playmakers none more effective than Manu Melo, who has 12 touchdowns in six games. Cade Holland has eight touchdowns. Melo also averages 87 yards receiving, while Holland averages the same number of rushing yards.
Bringing it all together has been the stellar play of junior quarterback Carter Kraft, who is sixth in Class AA in passing yards with 213 per game to go along with 13 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. He's also got three rushing touchdowns to his credit.
The Bengal defense has also gotten better each week. David Burgess (three sacks, 11 hurries) has delivered in a big way, plus Colter Petre, Sam Ark and RJ Gulan all have two interceptions each. As a team, Helena has 10 interceptions and 14 total takeaways.
Butte (3-3, 2-2) at Glacier (3-3, 1-3), Friday 7 p.m.
Quite possibly the most exciting matchup of Week 7 of Class AA football pits Butte against Glacier. Both teams need a win for their playoff seeding and both have standout quarterbacks.
Glacier's Gage Sliter leads Class AA in passing yards with 1,884 (314 YPG) and touchdowns with 19. Sitting in third in both categories is Butte's Jace Stenson who has 14 touchdowns and averages 254 yards per game. Stenson also leads the Bulldogs in rushing yards.
Glacier is scoring 39 points per game and averages well over 400 on offense with Sliter throwing to a number of talented targets. Stenson is the same way and neither is afraid to make things happen with their legs.
Down the road, the winner of this game could have the inside track to the final home playoff game in the Western AA, and with two of the most productive quarterbacks in Class AA, expect plenty of fireworks at Legends Stadium.
