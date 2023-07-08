HELENA — Quinn Clark might be one of the best examples yet of speaking a dream into existence.

Earlier this spring, Clark, a three-sport athlete for the Gallatin Raptors, was interviewed by 247 Sports after a standout performance in a 7-on-7 camp in Boise.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound wideout/defensive back had already been offered by Montana and Montana State.

However, Clark had something a little bigger in mind. He took an unofficial visit to UCLA this spring, but told 247 Sports, "Nebraska has always been my dream school."

That dream didn't come out of nowhere. Clark's dad, Ken, played for Tom Osborne, rushed for over 3,000 yards, and was drafted by the Colts back in 1991.

So Clark is a Husker legacy, and when he talked about Nebraska as a dream destination, it turns out the new coaching staff was paying attention.

"I did that interview," Clark said. "And somebody from Nebraska saw it. Omar Hales (Nebraska's director of player personnel) hit me up and invited me to visit for the spring game. I couldn't make it. And then camp season rolled around and I figured I might as well go down there and see what happens."

By the time Clark arrived in Lincoln for the camp hosted by Nebraska, he was on his third straight day after spending the previous two at camps in Boise and Salt Lake.

"I was tired," he said. "Super tired. But I wasn't sore yet and I played pretty good at the Nebraska camp. Well, I played really good."

Good enough that head coach Matt Rhule personally offered Clark halfway through the camp after watching him run a 4.46 in the 40-meter dash.

"There were a few of us that were pulled to the side and we went through some extra drills," Clark said. "We took a break and then they pulled me aside during stretching for the next practice and did some more drills. Then, I did a 1-on-1 and (Coach Rhule) called me over and offered me."

"It felt good that he didn't want to wait. It kind of didn't even hit me right away. It didn't feel real until the next day."

Clark was offered June 11. He took an official visit the weekend of June 23 and by Sunday morning of that weekend, he was a silent commit.

The three-star recruit and top-ranked player in the state of Montana announced it on Twitter a few days later.

"I kind of knew going into that visit that I was going to commit," Clark said. "I was thinking about waiting. I wanted to be sure. My grandpa and grandma told me, 'This is what you've been working for. So go down on that official and take it, then you have the rest of your summer to be a kid and don't have to worry about recruiting.' I really took that to heart."

Still, going from Class AA football in Montana to the Big Ten conference is a big step.

"It's a leap of faith," Clark said. "I just hung out with some of other recruits and most of them ended up being committed. It feels like a family already and by Sunday, I was sure it's where I wanted to be."

Once he committed, Clark got a taste of the fervor of Nebraska football fans.

"Nebraska fans are crazy," he said. "I'm a Husker fan, so I knew. But I've gotten a ton of follows. I also forgot to take my number off (of Twitter) so I had fans calling me and sending me iMessage games. I'm still playing iMessage games with some of them."

With Quinn's help, his mom also went viral as she posted a photo on Twitter of Quinn siting on his dad's shoulders at a Nebraska game when he was a kid.

"I had to help her post that," Quinn said. "I edited it up for her. She's new to social media, but that got a few thousand likes. She's addicted now."

Clark's opportunity to play as a scholarship football player at Nebraska was the fruition of a dream come true.

Yet, getting the decision out of the way will give him the chance to pursue another — a state football championship with the Gallatin Raptors.

Last season, Gallatin made history, reaching the Class AA state semifinals for the first time in the three-year history of their program following an upset win over Helena High, a game in which Clark caught eight passes for 203 yards and three touchdown receptions. He also had an interception.

Quinn missed the semifinal game against crosstown rival Bozeman due to injury and in 2023, the Raptors, with a big chunk of their roster returning, are poised for another deep run.

"We are pretty juiced right now," Clark said. "We have most of our starters coming back. I think we know what we can do. Now, we just have to keep grinding and this fall, show out."

Clark certainly did his part last season, catching 58 passes for 918 yards and 15 touchdowns. He caught touchdowns in nine of 11 games and had five multi-touchdown outings.

Additionally, Clark stood out on defense for the Raptors. As a defensive back, he was credited with 40 tackles, three interceptions, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. The 6-foot-5 athlete even did his part on special teams, punting the ball 27 times with 10 pinned inside the opponent's own 20.

A state championship in football also wouldn't be the first at Gallatin High for Clark, who was a member of the Raptors co-state title in boys track back in May. Clark played a key role, taking fourth in the high jump (6-2) and sixth in the long jump (21-2).

Clark also played in the Class AA state basketball tournament with the Raptors and was their second-leading scorer during the season with 9.3 points and 6.8 rebounds, as well as 0.8 blocks per game.

As it stands, Clark isn't sure if he will enroll early at Nebraska or finish his spring semester at Gallatin.

What the rising senior is sure about, is where he'll play college football, in part because he didn't shy away from his dream.

"It's crazy," Clark said. "But it means a lot to be going to the same school where my dad went and played football."