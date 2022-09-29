BILLINGS — Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche has had full confidence in his star senior quarterback, Jake Casagranda, for a long time now.
How the supporting cast around him flourished throughout the year, however, was going to be a major key in the Hawks' success. But if everything clicks like it did for Bozeman on Thursday in a lopsided win over Billings Senior at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, the Hawks are going to be ones to watch in the Class AA East.
Casagranda tossed three passing scores — adding onto the six he threw last week in a rout of Billings Skyview — in Bozeman's 38-3 victory on the road over the Broncs, improving it to 4-0 in the East and giving the Hawks important footing as the Class AA playoff race heats up.
The Hawks (4-2) stormed out to scoring plays on their first four drives and never looked back, with the Broncs' (2-4) lone score, a third-quarter 28-yard field goal from kicker Maclain Burckley, proving to be for naught in the end.
Wesche was pleased with what he saw on both sides of the ball, but had particular praise for the receivers, who he said have gone through plenty of growing pains throughout the year to get to where they are now.
"The receiving corps has come a long way," Wesche said. "I think Jake's been there all year long. I think the receiving corps is now matching the level of play to Jake, and that's what we wanted to see, so I'm really happy with that."
Casagranda, who threw for 226 yards on 14-for-27 passing, has been a key piece in the Hawks' four-game winning streak as a second-year starter under center. He was dialed in, particularly in the first half, as Bozeman was able to give itself a cozy lead by halftime thanks to his output and a gnarly Hawks defense that only allowed its first first down after its offense had put up 24 points.
But Wesche said that the team's wideouts had struggled with errors earlier in the year, noting that he had recorded 20 drops from the pass-catchers in Bozeman's first four games. The Hawks were much more sure-handed Thursday, with Casagranda's favorite target being classmate Avery Allen, who he connected with five times for 80 yards and two touchdowns.
"I feel good," Casagranda said. "I feel like I can rely on the receivers to catch the ball and make plays, so I just get it in their hands and they do what they do. ... We just know that we can hang with any team and we can play good, so it's good."
Senior coach Chris Murdock, meanwhile, said that he believed Bozeman got a quick grip on the game's momentum and didn't let go, leaving his team in a hole early on that it didn't manage to climb out of.
The Broncs had just 12 first-half rushing yards and 69 total for the game, only managing just two plays of 10 yards or more as the offense tended to stagnate.
Long Bozeman drives also burned Senior's defense before halftime, whereas long passing plays were focal points of the Hawks' two second-half touchdowns.
"It was both sides of the ball in the box," Murdock said. "It's not an Xs and Os (thing), it's just they played harder. They play fast, they play physical and that's going to disrupt everything you're trying to do trying to get out of it, you know?"
Wesche agreed that Bozeman's trench work was a major component in the Hawks' two-way domination on the night — another piece of the team he noted has made strides since prior losses.
And if things keep looking up for Bozeman as October looms, perhaps it'll be a team no one wants to play come postseason time.
"I don't think you can go without pointing out the offensive line and how much they've grown since Week 1 against (Helena) Capital," Wesche said. "We're starting to settle in, I feel like, and starting to play the way I think we're capable of."
