Learning how to win on the road is a process. The best-laid game plans have to have results trending in the right direction to give a team at chance for a road win.
For the Butte High School Bulldogs, road wins have not been there when they have needed them to this season.
To continue their march through the Montana AA football postseason, the Bulldogs must pick up a road win as they start the playoffs at Great Falls.
The Bulldogs' road woes this season just happened to start at Great Falls back on Sept. 2.
Butte had a 17-0 lead in the second quarter when the Bison racked 21 straight points to end the half and 20 more to claim a 41-17 over the Bulldogs.
Jace Stenson threw for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Cameron Gurnsey had 129 yards on 11 receptions and Rueso Battermann caught six passes for 107 yards.
Reed Harris had an 88-yard touchdown reception and accounted for 149 yards to go with two scores for the Bison.
Butte has defended the home grounds of Naranche Field brilliantly. In four games, the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 185-35, an average of 46.3-8.8.
The disparity on the road is startling, as in five games the Bulldogs have been outscored 227-114. With four of the margins 14 points or greater, the average score was 45.4-22.8.
Great Falls had their share of adversity, quite the way many teams in AA had have this season. They started the campaign with a pair of wins, dropped three consecutive games against Eastern’s top three teams (Bozeman, Billings West, and Gallatin), and go into Friday night on a four-game winning streak, having outscored opponents during the run, 139-25.
At home this season, the Bison are 4-1 having outscored opponents 159-55. The average score at Great Falls Memorial was 31.8-11.0.
On paper, this would look like a favorable Great Falls advantage.
In Montana football, history is similar to the decision to take I-15 or I-90 out of Butte.
The Bulldogs average 262.8 yards per game through the air, 119.2 yards per contest on the ground, and 382 total yard per tilt.
Stenson finished the regular season with 2,918 total yards (2,355 passing, 563 rushing, team-leader in both categories). He threw for 21 touchdowns and rushed for six more.
Trey Hansen (340 yards, team-leading nine rushing TDs) was the Bulldogs’ ace on the ground in short-yardage and clock-grinding situations.
Butte had five receivers with over 300 yards receiving in 2022.
Gurnsey (43-668, four TDs), Hudson Luedtke (33-456, six TDs), Cayde Stajcar (26-371, two TDs), Sean Ossello (19-336, four TDs), and Battermann (25-306, two TDs) combined for a 14.6 yards per catch average.
The Bison have 24 sacks, 15 interceptions, and four fumble recoveries.
Mason Kralj (77 tackles, 45 solos), Eli Pike (75 tackles, 40 solos), and Westin Weisenburger (66 stops) are the defensive leaders. Wyatt Devoss (eight sacks, four hurries), Cooper Collins (six sacks, ten hurries), Harris (six sacks, eight hurries), and Raven Hensley (three sacks) are constants in pass rushing for the Bison.
The Bison averages 144.9 yards passing, 176.7 yards rushing, and 321.6 total yards per game.
Ashton Platt is the leading passer for the Bison, completing 55-of-111 passes for 855 yards for six touchdowns and four interceptions.
Rafe Longin (145-646 rushing yards, seven TDs, 110 receiving yards, TD) is one of best backs in AA. Ryder English (60-446, seven TDs) and Reed Harris (34-307, two TDs) are the perfect complement to Login in the backfield.
Harris (539 receiving yards, three TDs) and Gatlin Sutherland (18-319) are the two top netting receivers for the Bison.
The offensive line gives Platt and company time and room to make plenty of good things happen on offense.
Butte had 15 pass deflections, ten fumble recoveries, nine sacks and seven interceptions this season. Kale McDonald had two interception returns for touchdowns.
Luke Garrison (49 tackles, 32 solos), Isaac Kohler (46 tackles, 34 solos), Ethan Cunningham (46 tackles, 34 solos), Luke Verlanic (37 tackles, 25 solos), Zach Tierney (35 tackles, 25 solos), Aiden Cuchine (34 tackles), and Kyler Stenson (26 tackles) have been the Bulldogs’ leaders in tackles.
Great Falls has plenty on contributors on the defensive side of the ball.
Plenty of special things on special teams between these two teams.
For Great Falls, Harris averages 35.5 yards per punt, 23.7 yards per kickoff return, and 42.5 yards per punt return (85 yards total).
Tate O’Neill is 32-of-36 in extra points and 6-of-8 on field goals, with a long of 35, accounting for 50 Bison points.
Butte’s combination for Gurnsey and Bo Demarais have averaged 34.1 yards per punt, with nine dropped inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
The Bulldogs’ kick returners average 14.3 yards per return, while the punt returners average 8.3 yards per return.
Tyler Duffy is 36-of-42 in extra point attempts and hit on his lone field goal of the season from 22 yards. Duffy has accounted for 39 of Butte’s points this season.
