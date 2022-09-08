BILLINGS WEST 16, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 15

Bozeman Gallatin;0;9;0;6;—;15
Billings West;7;3;6;0;—;16

BIL — Teerink 21 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)

BOZ — Aidan Martin safety

BOZ — Cherry 35 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Heck kick)

BIL — Kauwe 40 field goal

BIL — Kauwe 31 field goal

BIL — Kauwe 38 field goal

BOZ — Clark 45 pass from Garrett Dahlke (pass failed)

Tags

Load comments