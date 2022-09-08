BILLINGS WEST 16, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 15
|Bozeman Gallatin;0;9;0;6;—;15
|Billings West;7;3;6;0;—;16
BIL — Teerink 21 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)
BOZ — Aidan Martin safety
BOZ — Cherry 35 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Heck kick)
BIL — Kauwe 40 field goal
BIL — Kauwe 31 field goal
BIL — Kauwe 38 field goal
BOZ — Clark 45 pass from Garrett Dahlke (pass failed)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.