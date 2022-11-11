Class AA

BOZEMAN 28, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 9

Bozeman Gallatin;3;0;0;6;—;9
Bozeman;0;14;0;14;—;28

GAL — Christian Heck 25 field goal

BOZ — Casagranda 1 run (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Casagranda 8 run (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Ash 5 interception return (Lencioni kick)

BOZ — Mikkelson 9 run (kick failed)

BOZ — Baller 1 run (Lencioni kick)

HELENA CAPITAL 21, MISSOULA SENTINEL 14

Missoula Sentinel;0;14;0;0;—;14
Helena Capital;14;7;0;0;—;21

HC — Carter 19 run (LaChere kick), 8:54

HC — Nick Michelotti 87 pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick), 1:50

MIS — Beitz 38 pass from Allen (n/a kick), 11:28

HC — Opitz 40 pass from Hudsen (LaChere kick), 4:18

MIS — Kolendich 87 kickoff return (n/a kick), 4:05

