Class AA
BOZEMAN 28, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 9
|Bozeman Gallatin;3;0;0;6;—;9
|Bozeman;0;14;0;14;—;28
GAL — Christian Heck 25 field goal
BOZ — Casagranda 1 run (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Casagranda 8 run (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Ash 5 interception return (Lencioni kick)
BOZ — Mikkelson 9 run (kick failed)
BOZ — Baller 1 run (Lencioni kick)
HELENA CAPITAL 21, MISSOULA SENTINEL 14
|Missoula Sentinel;0;14;0;0;—;14
|Helena Capital;14;7;0;0;—;21
HC — Carter 19 run (LaChere kick), 8:54
HC — Nick Michelotti 87 pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick), 1:50
MIS — Beitz 38 pass from Allen (n/a kick), 11:28
HC — Opitz 40 pass from Hudsen (LaChere kick), 4:18
MIS — Kolendich 87 kickoff return (n/a kick), 4:05
