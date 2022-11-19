State championships
Saturday
Class A
LEWISTOWN 34, BILLINGS CENTRAL 14
|Billings Central;0;7;7;0;—;14
|Lewistown;7;14;6;7;—;34
LEW — Robinson 24 pass from Norslien (Netburn kick)
LEW — Robinson 53 pass from Norslien (Netburn kick)
BIL — Flores 20 pass from Balkenbush (DeBourg kick)
LEW — Norslien 4 run (Netburn kick)
BIL — Doyle 19 pass from Balkenbush (DeBourg kick)
LEW — Norslien 40 run (kick failed)
LEW — Norslien 5 run (Netburn kick)
Class B
FLORENCE-CARLTON 48, MISSOULA LOYOLA 7
|Missoula Loyola;0;7;0;0;—;7
|Florence-Carlton;7;14;20;7;—;48
FC — Hinsdale 28 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)
FC — William Wagner 14 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)
FC — Hinsdale 4 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)
ML — Reynolds 2 run (n/a kick)
FC — Abbott 34 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)
FC — Pat Duchien 2 run (Drew Wagner kick)
FC — Goeltz 5 run (kick failed)
FC — Hinsdale 7 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)
8-Man
BELT 52, ST. IGNATIUS 24
|Belt;0;14;16;22;—;52
|St. Ignatius;6;12;0;6;—;24
Mission — Sargent 10 blocked punt return, 2:48
BEL — Metrione 1 run (Metrione run), 10:29
Mission — Ness 6 pass from McClure, 6:26
BEL — Nebel 35 run, 5:09
Mission — Bachman 8 interception return, 1:06
BEL — Metrione 3 run (Vogl pass from Paulson), 5:42
BEL — Metrione 2 run (Triplett run), 2:01
BEL — Metrione 2 run (Shepard run), 11:56
BEL — Triplett 26 run (Feldman pass from Vogl), 8:32
Mission — Ness 40 pass from McClure, 7:37
BEL — Triplett 6 run, 4:26
6-Man
BIG SANDY 67, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 27
|Broadview-Lavina;8;7;6;6;—;27
|Big Sandy;18;18;31;0;—;67
BIG — Taylor 49 run (kick failed)
BIG — Rutledge 39 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BL — Glennie 10 pass from Erickson (n/a kick)
BIG — Taylor 2 run (kick failed)
BL — Sanguins 1 pass from Erickson (kick failed)
BIG — Demontiney 21 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Wylie Snapp 8 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Rutledge 17 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BL — Glennie 16 pass from Erickson (kick failed)
BIG — Wylie Snapp 39 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Cline 30 run (kick failed)
BIG — Taylor 49 run (kick failed)
BIG — Gasvoda 2 run (Cline run)
BIG — Wylie Snapp 6 pass from Cline (run failed)
BL — Tuszynski 23 run (run failed)
Friday
Class AA
HELENA CAPITAL 35, BOZEMAN 14
|Bozeman;7;7;0;0;—;14
|Helena Capital;14;7;0;14;—;35
HEL — Opitz 3 run (LaChere kick), 7:29
HEL — Graham 1 run (LaChere kick), 2:21
BOZ — Luke Smith 10 pass from Casagranda (n/a kick), :00
HEL — Carter 87 run (LaChere kick), 10:19
BOZ — Lencioni 19 pass from Casagranda (n/a kick), :19
HEL — Opitz 6 run (LaChere kick), 4:16
HEL — Kovick 25 pass from Grovom (LaChere kick), 3:30
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.