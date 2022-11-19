State championships

Saturday

Class A

LEWISTOWN 34, BILLINGS CENTRAL 14

Billings Central;0;7;7;0;—;14
Lewistown;7;14;6;7;—;34

LEW — Robinson 24 pass from Norslien (Netburn kick)

LEW — Robinson 53 pass from Norslien (Netburn kick)

BIL — Flores 20 pass from Balkenbush (DeBourg kick)

LEW — Norslien 4 run (Netburn kick)

BIL — Doyle 19 pass from Balkenbush (DeBourg kick)

LEW — Norslien 40 run (kick failed)

LEW — Norslien 5 run (Netburn kick)

Class B

FLORENCE-CARLTON 48, MISSOULA LOYOLA 7

Missoula Loyola;0;7;0;0;—;7
Florence-Carlton;7;14;20;7;—;48

FC — Hinsdale 28 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)

FC — William Wagner 14 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)

FC — Hinsdale 4 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)

ML — Reynolds 2 run (n/a kick)

FC — Abbott 34 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)

FC — Pat Duchien 2 run (Drew Wagner kick)

FC — Goeltz 5 run (kick failed)

FC — Hinsdale 7 pass from Pat Duchien (Drew Wagner kick)

8-Man

BELT 52, ST. IGNATIUS 24

Belt;0;14;16;22;—;52
St. Ignatius;6;12;0;6;—;24

Mission — Sargent 10 blocked punt return, 2:48

BEL — Metrione 1 run (Metrione run), 10:29

Mission — Ness 6 pass from McClure, 6:26

BEL — Nebel 35 run, 5:09

Mission — Bachman 8 interception return, 1:06

BEL — Metrione 3 run (Vogl pass from Paulson), 5:42

BEL — Metrione 2 run (Triplett run), 2:01

BEL — Metrione 2 run (Shepard run), 11:56

BEL — Triplett 26 run (Feldman pass from Vogl), 8:32

Mission — Ness 40 pass from McClure, 7:37

BEL — Triplett 6 run, 4:26

6-Man

BIG SANDY 67, BROADVIEW-LAVINA 27

Broadview-Lavina;8;7;6;6;—;27
Big Sandy;18;18;31;0;—;67

BIG — Taylor 49 run (kick failed)

BIG — Rutledge 39 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BL — Glennie 10 pass from Erickson (n/a kick)

BIG — Taylor 2 run (kick failed)

BL — Sanguins 1 pass from Erickson (kick failed)

BIG — Demontiney 21 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Wylie Snapp 8 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Rutledge 17 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BL — Glennie 16 pass from Erickson (kick failed)

BIG — Wylie Snapp 39 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Cline 30 run (kick failed)

BIG — Taylor 49 run (kick failed)

BIG — Gasvoda 2 run (Cline run)

BIG — Wylie Snapp 6 pass from Cline (run failed)

BL — Tuszynski 23 run (run failed)

Friday

Class AA

HELENA CAPITAL 35, BOZEMAN 14

Bozeman;7;7;0;0;—;14
Helena Capital;14;7;0;14;—;35

HEL — Opitz 3 run (LaChere kick), 7:29

HEL — Graham 1 run (LaChere kick), 2:21

BOZ — Luke Smith 10 pass from Casagranda (n/a kick), :00

HEL — Carter 87 run (LaChere kick), 10:19

BOZ — Lencioni 19 pass from Casagranda (n/a kick), :19

HEL — Opitz 6 run (LaChere kick), 4:16

HEL — Kovick 25 pass from Grovom (LaChere kick), 3:30

