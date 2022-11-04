Class AA

HELENA CAPITAL 28, BUTTE 14

Butte;0;7;0;7;—;14
Helena Capital;0;0;7;21;—;28

BUT — Gurnsey 19 pass from Stenson (n/a kick), 4:41

HEL — Opitz 6 pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick), 5:57

HEL — Carter 11 run (LaChere kick), 8:59

BUT — Gurnsey 38 pass from Stenson (n/a kick), 8:22

HEL — Carter 59 run (LaChere kick), 5:15

MISSOULA SENTINEL 14, BILLINGS WEST 7

Missoula Sentinel;0;6;8;0;—;14
Billings West;7;0;0;0;—;7

BOZEMAN 31, KALISPELL GLACIER 23

Kalispell Glacier;0;7;0;16;—;23
Bozeman;14;7;10;0;—;31

BOZEMAN GALLATIN 24, HELENA 21

Bozeman Gallatin;0;10;7;7;—;24
Helena;0;0;7;14;—;21

BOZ — Clark 5 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Christian Heck kick), 3:59

BOZ — Christian Heck field goal, :30

HEL — Manu Melo 48 pass from Carter Kraft (Colter Petre kick), :54

BOZ — Clark 75 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Christian Heck kick),

HEL — Colter Petre 11 pass from Carter Kraft (n/a run), 7:04

HEL — Tevin Wetzel 15 run (run failed), 2:22

BOZ — Clark 20 pass from Garrett Dahlke (n/a kick), 1:30

6-Man

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 47, ROY-WINIFRED 29

Broadview-Lavina;0;0;0;0;—;47
Roy-Winifred;0;0;0;0;—;29

