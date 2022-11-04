Class AA
HELENA CAPITAL 28, BUTTE 14
|Butte;0;7;0;7;—;14
|Helena Capital;0;0;7;21;—;28
BUT — Gurnsey 19 pass from Stenson (n/a kick), 4:41
HEL — Opitz 6 pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick), 5:57
HEL — Carter 11 run (LaChere kick), 8:59
BUT — Gurnsey 38 pass from Stenson (n/a kick), 8:22
HEL — Carter 59 run (LaChere kick), 5:15
MISSOULA SENTINEL 14, BILLINGS WEST 7
|Missoula Sentinel;0;6;8;0;—;14
|Billings West;7;0;0;0;—;7
BOZEMAN 31, KALISPELL GLACIER 23
|Kalispell Glacier;0;7;0;16;—;23
|Bozeman;14;7;10;0;—;31
BOZEMAN GALLATIN 24, HELENA 21
|Bozeman Gallatin;0;10;7;7;—;24
|Helena;0;0;7;14;—;21
BOZ — Clark 5 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Christian Heck kick), 3:59
BOZ — Christian Heck field goal, :30
HEL — Manu Melo 48 pass from Carter Kraft (Colter Petre kick), :54
BOZ — Clark 75 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Christian Heck kick),
HEL — Colter Petre 11 pass from Carter Kraft (n/a run), 7:04
HEL — Tevin Wetzel 15 run (run failed), 2:22
BOZ — Clark 20 pass from Garrett Dahlke (n/a kick), 1:30
6-Man
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 47, ROY-WINIFRED 29
|Broadview-Lavina;0;0;0;0;—;47
|Roy-Winifred;0;0;0;0;—;29
