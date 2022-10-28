Class AA

KALISPELL GLACIER 31, BILLINGS SENIOR 0

Billings Senior;0;0;0;0;—;0
Kalispell Glacier;7;3;7;14;—;31

KAL — Hensley 49 run (Measure kick)

KAL — Measure 39 field goal

KAL — Hensley 17 run (Measure kick)

KAL — Hensley 39 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)

KAL — Sliter 2 run (Measure kick)

BOZEMAN GALLATIN 42, MISSOULA BIG SKY 0

Missoula Big Sky;0;0;0;0;—;0
Bozeman Gallatin;14;14;7;7;—;42

MISSOULA SENTINEL 50, GREAT FALLS CMR 31

Great Falls CMR;0;17;7;7;—;31
Missoula Sentinel;15;0;21;14;—;50

BUTTE 35, GREAT FALLS 21

Butte;7;7;7;14;—;35
Great Falls;7;0;7;7;—;21

Class A

DILLON 42, FRENCHTOWN 34

Frenchtown;7;0;0;27;—;34
Dillon;14;7;14;7;—;42

6-Man

Savage;0;0;0;0;—;6
Big Sandy;0;0;0;0;—;61

