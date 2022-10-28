Class AA
KALISPELL GLACIER 31, BILLINGS SENIOR 0
|Billings Senior;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Kalispell Glacier;7;3;7;14;—;31
KAL — Hensley 49 run (Measure kick)
KAL — Measure 39 field goal
KAL — Hensley 17 run (Measure kick)
KAL — Hensley 39 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
KAL — Sliter 2 run (Measure kick)
BOZEMAN GALLATIN 42, MISSOULA BIG SKY 0
|Missoula Big Sky;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Bozeman Gallatin;14;14;7;7;—;42
MISSOULA SENTINEL 50, GREAT FALLS CMR 31
|Great Falls CMR;0;17;7;7;—;31
|Missoula Sentinel;15;0;21;14;—;50
BUTTE 35, GREAT FALLS 21
|Butte;7;7;7;14;—;35
|Great Falls;7;0;7;7;—;21
Class A
DILLON 42, FRENCHTOWN 34
|Frenchtown;7;0;0;27;—;34
|Dillon;14;7;14;7;—;42
6-Man
|Savage;0;0;0;0;—;6
|Big Sandy;0;0;0;0;—;61
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.