Class A

COLUMBIA FALLS 48, MILES CITY 0

Miles City;0;0;0;0;—;0
Columbia Falls;14;13;7;14;—;48

Class B

MALTA 34, RED LODGE 13

Red Lodge;0;7;6;0;—;13
Malta;8;14;6;6;—;34

GLASGOW 34, BAKER 12

Baker;0;6;6;0;—;12
Glasgow;0;14;6;14;—;34

MISSOULA LOYOLA 27, TOWNSEND 13

Missoula Loyola;7;0;6;14;—;27
Townsend;0;6;0;7;—;13

SHEPHERD 20, FAIRFIELD 12

Fairfield;0;0;6;6;—;12
Shepherd;0;7;7;6;—;20

8-Man

ST. IGNATIUS 48, CIRCLE 34

Circle;0;6;6;22;—;34
St. Ignatius;14;16;0;18;—;48

Mission — Umphrey 34 pass from McClure, 7::2

Mission — Umphrey 16 pass from McClure (Umphrey run), :21

Mission — Issac Umphrey 34 pass from McClure (Umphrey pass from McClure), 8::4

Mission — Ness 37 pass from McClure (Ness pass from McClure), 6:05

Mission — Sargent 48 run, 7:35

Mission — Umphrey 4 pass from McClure, 2:39

CULBERTSON 64, LONE PEAK 16

Lone Peak;8;8;0;0;—;16
Culbertson;12;22;22;8;—;64

JOLIET 56, CASCADE 22

Cascade;8;0;14;0;—;22
Joliet;14;20;14;8;—;56

JOL — Jake Cook 2 run (Paxton McQuillan pass from Juhnke)

JOL — Lind 6 run (run failed)

BELT 64, CHARLO 0

Charlo;0;0;0;0;—;0
Belt;30;6;0;28;—;64

6-Man

CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 55, HOT SPRINGS 54

Chester-Joplin-Inverness;8;8;12;13;14;—;55
Hot Springs;13;7;13;8;13;—;54

CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 63, HIGHWOOD 12

Custer-Hysham-Melstone;0;0;0;0;—;63
Highwood;0;0;0;0;—;12

BROADVIEW-LAVINA 55, NORTH STAR 12

North Star;0;6;0;6;—;12
Broadview-Lavina;27;14;7;7;—;55

