Class A
COLUMBIA FALLS 48, MILES CITY 0
|Miles City;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Columbia Falls;14;13;7;14;—;48
Class B
MALTA 34, RED LODGE 13
|Red Lodge;0;7;6;0;—;13
|Malta;8;14;6;6;—;34
GLASGOW 34, BAKER 12
|Baker;0;6;6;0;—;12
|Glasgow;0;14;6;14;—;34
MISSOULA LOYOLA 27, TOWNSEND 13
|Missoula Loyola;7;0;6;14;—;27
|Townsend;0;6;0;7;—;13
SHEPHERD 20, FAIRFIELD 12
|Fairfield;0;0;6;6;—;12
|Shepherd;0;7;7;6;—;20
8-Man
ST. IGNATIUS 48, CIRCLE 34
|Circle;0;6;6;22;—;34
|St. Ignatius;14;16;0;18;—;48
Mission — Umphrey 34 pass from McClure, 7::2
Mission — Umphrey 16 pass from McClure (Umphrey run), :21
Mission — Issac Umphrey 34 pass from McClure (Umphrey pass from McClure), 8::4
Mission — Ness 37 pass from McClure (Ness pass from McClure), 6:05
Mission — Sargent 48 run, 7:35
Mission — Umphrey 4 pass from McClure, 2:39
CULBERTSON 64, LONE PEAK 16
|Lone Peak;8;8;0;0;—;16
|Culbertson;12;22;22;8;—;64
JOLIET 56, CASCADE 22
|Cascade;8;0;14;0;—;22
|Joliet;14;20;14;8;—;56
JOL — Jake Cook 2 run (Paxton McQuillan pass from Juhnke)
JOL — Lind 6 run (run failed)
BELT 64, CHARLO 0
|Charlo;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Belt;30;6;0;28;—;64
6-Man
CHESTER-JOPLIN-INVERNESS 55, HOT SPRINGS 54
|Chester-Joplin-Inverness;8;8;12;13;14;—;55
|Hot Springs;13;7;13;8;13;—;54
CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 63, HIGHWOOD 12
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone;0;0;0;0;—;63
|Highwood;0;0;0;0;—;12
BROADVIEW-LAVINA 55, NORTH STAR 12
|North Star;0;6;0;6;—;12
|Broadview-Lavina;27;14;7;7;—;55
