Class AA

BILLINGS WEST 14, GREAT FALLS 0

Great Falls;0;0;0;0;—;0
Billings West;7;0;0;7;—;14

BIL — Teerink 3 run (Kauwe kick)

BIL — Humphrey 72 interception return (Kauwe kick)

HELENA CAPITAL 56, MISSOULA BIG SKY 7

Helena Capital;14;28;14;0;—;56
Missoula Big Sky;0;0;0;7;—;7

HEL — Graham 45 run (LaChere kick), 9:32

HEL — Opitz pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick), 7:20

HEL — Carter 47 pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick) 9:45

HEL — Graham 2 run (LaChere kick)

HEL — Carter 5 run (LaChere kick)

HEL — Carter 4 run (LaChere kick), 2:29

GREAT FALLS CMR 63, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0

Billings Skyview;0;0;0;0;—;0
Great Falls CMR;21;21;14;7;—;63

CMR — Lafurge 1 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Taylor 16 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Wasson 48 interception return (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Lafurge 7 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Lafurge 34 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Taylor 9 run (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Brown 19 pass from Taylor (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Nunez 4 pass from Taylor (Groshelle kick)

CMR — Brown 67 run (Groshelle kick)

BUTTE 40, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0

Kalispell Flathead;0;0;0;0;—;0
Butte;7;20;6;7;—;40

BUT — Hansen 3 run (Duffy kick), 7:56

BUT — Stenson 10 run (kick failed), 10:12

BUT — Hansen 1 run (Duffy kick), 6:00

BUT — Hansen 1 run (Duffy kick), 2:10

BUT — Sherman 3 pass from Stenson (kick failed), 6:45

BUT — Hansen 2 run (Duffy kick), 11:42

MISSOULA SENTINEL 38, KALISPELL GLACIER 31

Missoula Sentinel;14;14;7;3;—;38
Kalispell Glacier;14;0;7;10;—;31

KG — Hausman 16 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)

KG — Hensley 5 run (Measure kick)

MS — Jones 57 run (Dirnberger kick)

MS — Jones 33 run (Dirnberger kick)

MS — Curtiss 35 run (Dirnberger kick)

MS — Curtiss 9 run (Dirnberger kick)

KG — Goicoechea 15 run (Measure kick)

MS — Jones 22 pass from Allen (Dirnberger kick)

KG — Dorcheus 2 run (Measure kick)

MS — Dirnberger 25 field goal

KG — Measure 38 field goal

Class A 

MILES CITY 32, GLENDIVE 0

Miles City;7;13;0;12;—;32
Glendive;0;0;0;0;—;0

COLUMBIA FALLS 49, LIBBY 7

Columbia Falls;21;28;0;0;—;49
Libby;0;0;7;0;—;7

WHITEFISH 33, STEVENSVILLE 6

Whitefish;7;7;16;3;—;33
Stevensville;0;6;0;0;—;6

WHI — Ridgeway 3 run (Barinowski kick)

STE — Beller 16 pass from Trevino (kick failed)

WHI — Ridgeway 57 run (Barinowski kick)

WHI — Godsey 66 pass from Ridgeway (Barinowski kick)

WHI — Safety

WHI — Godsey 12 pass from Ridgeway (Barinowski kick)

WHI — Barinowski 18 field goal

BILLINGS CENTRAL 35, HAVRE 0

Billings Central;7;14;7;7;—;35
Havre;0;0;0;0;—;0

EAST HELENA 47, BROWNING 13

East Helena;6;14;14;13;—;47
Browning;0;0;0;13;—;13

EAS — Bushnell pass from Howell (kick failed), 9::2

EAS — Braden 1 run (n/a kick), 9::0

EAS — Richmond 6 run, :28

EAS — Richmond 20 run

EAS — Wright 6 run (n/a kick), 1::01

EAS — Held 26 pass from Taylor (kick failed), 8::0

EAS — Jack 4 run (n/a kick), 1::06

FRENCHTOWN 38, CORVALLIS 0

Corvallis;0;0;0;0;—;0
Frenchtown;10;7;14;7;—;38

FRE — White 28 pass from Quinn (Kleinsmith kick)

FRE — Kleinsmith 32 field goal

FRE — Klimpel 72 pass from Quinn (Kleinsmith kick)

FRE — White 27 run (Kleinsmith kick)

FRE — Rausch 3 run (Kleinsmith kick)

FRE — White 58 run (Kleinsmith kick)

HAMILTON 42, BUTTE CENTRAL 0

Hamilton;16;19;0;7;—;42
Butte Central;0;0;0;0;—;0

HAM — Frederick 12 run (Bauder run), 5:50

HAM — Bauder 4 run (Searle run), 2:16

HAM — Bauder 9 run (Searle kick), 5:51

HAM — Van 39 pass from Bauder (kick failed), 3:43

HAM — Frederick 12 run (Searle kick), 3:21

HAM — Taylor 22 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 6:28

POLSON 47, RONAN 12

Polson;14;20;13;0;—;47
Ronan;0;6;0;6;—;12

POL — Jarret Wilson 1 run (Mercer kick)

POL — Jarret Wilson 1 run (Mercer kick)

POL — Trent Wilson 5 pass from Jarret Wilson (Mercer kick)

POL — McElwee 79 pass from Jarret Wilson (kick failed)

RON — 27 pass (kick failed)

POL — Jarret Wilson 5 run (Mercer kick)

POL — Jarret Wilson 8 run (Mercer kick)

POL — Nash 2 run (kick failed)

POL — 7 run (run failed)

Class B

MALTA 24, SHEPHERD 19

Shepherd;7;0;6;6;—;19
Malta;0;8;8;8;—;24

WOLF POINT 38, COLSTRIP 14

Colstrip;0;0;0;14;—;14
Wolf Point;0;31;7;0;—;38

BIG TIMBER 32, COLUMBUS 12

Big Timber;6;7;13;6;—;32
Columbus;0;12;0;0;—;12

JEFFERSON 34, FLORENCE-CARLTON 27

Jefferson;3;21;2;8;—;34
Florence-Carlton;6;6;0;15;—;27

TOWNSEND 39, MANHATTAN 0

Townsend;13;12;14;0;—;39
Manhattan;0;0;0;0;—;0

WHITEHALL 42, THREE FORKS 14

Whitehall;13;8;7;14;—;42
Three Forks;0;0;8;6;—;14

EUREKA 47, CONRAD 6

Conrad;0;0;0;6;—;6
Eureka;14;20;13;0;—;47

8-Man

CHOTEAU 40, DEER LODGE 0

Deer Lodge;0;0;0;0;—;0
Choteau;20;12;8;0;—;40

DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 60, CHARLO 24

Drummond-Philipsburg;8;14;18;20;—;60
Charlo;6;6;6;6;—;24

LONE PEAK 47, CASCADE 42

Cascade;14;14;8;6;—;42
Lone Peak;12;14;8;13;—;47

SHERIDAN 33, SEELEY-SWAN 32 (20T)

Seeley-Swan;0;8;12;0;6;6;—;32
Sheridan;0;6;14;0;6;7;—;33

FORSYTH 22, PARK CITY 12

Park City;6;6;0;0;—;12
Forsyth;6;14;0;2;—;22

DARBY 40, VICTOR 12

Victor;6;0;6;0;—;12
Darby;6;14;8;12;—;40

ST. IGNATIUS 72, ARLEE 22

St. Ignatius;42;14;8;8;—;72
Arlee;8;6;0;8;—;22

Mission — Sargent 36 pass from McClure (Umphrey run)

Mission — Umphrey 3 run (Umphrey pass from McClure)

ARL — Knoll 68 kickoff return (Knoll pass from O'Neill)

Mission — McClure 3 run (run failed)

Mission — Umphrey 20 pass from McClure (run failed)

Mission — McClure 3 run (run failed)

Mission — Umphrey 35 pass from McClure (n/a pass from n/a)

Mission — Umphrey 35 pass from Sargent (n/a pass from n/a)

ARL — Ostby 4 pass from O'Neill (pass failed)

Mission — Sargent 10 run (pass failed)

Mission — Umphrey pass from Umphrey (run failed)

Mission — Sargent 60 interception return (n/a pass from n/a)

ARL — Knoll 18 pass from O'Neill (Arca run)

SUPERIOR 68, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 20

Superior;24;32;6;6;—;68
Valley Christian;8;6;6;0;—;20

6-Man

CENTERVILLE 64, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE-JUDITH GAP 28

Centerville;8;30;14;12;—;64
Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap;14;14;0;0;—;28

HAR — Hall run

CEN — Klasner pass from Kelley

HAR — Mysse run

CEN — Klasner pass from Kelley

CEN — Upchurch run

HAR — Mysse run

CEN — Annie pass from Kelley

CEN — Kelley run

HAR — Hall run

CEN — Upchurch run

CEN — Kerkes pass from Kelley

CEN — Annie pass from Kelley

CEN — Upchurch run

BIG SANDY 56, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 0

Power-Dutton-Brady;0;0;0;0;—;0
Big Sandy;28;14;6;8;—;56

BIG — Strutz 9 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Wylie Snapp 20 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Gasvoda 19 pass from Cline (n/a kick)

BIG — Strutz 19 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Demontiney 33 pass from Cline (Terry kick)

BIG — Strutz interception return (kick failed)

BIG — Demontiney 60 pass from Cline (kick failed)

BIG — Baumman 31 run (Terry kick)

CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 61, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0

Custer-Hysham-Melstone;36;6;13;6;—;61
Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0

TWIN BRIDGES 30, LIMA 18

Lima;6;6;6;0;—;18
Twin Bridges;0;14;0;16;—;30

