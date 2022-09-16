Class AA
BILLINGS WEST 14, GREAT FALLS 0
|Great Falls;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Billings West;7;0;0;7;—;14
BIL — Teerink 3 run (Kauwe kick)
BIL — Humphrey 72 interception return (Kauwe kick)
HELENA CAPITAL 56, MISSOULA BIG SKY 7
|Helena Capital;14;28;14;0;—;56
|Missoula Big Sky;0;0;0;7;—;7
HEL — Graham 45 run (LaChere kick), 9:32
HEL — Opitz pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick), 7:20
HEL — Carter 47 pass from Joey Michelotti (LaChere kick) 9:45
HEL — Graham 2 run (LaChere kick)
HEL — Carter 5 run (LaChere kick)
HEL — Carter 4 run (LaChere kick), 2:29
GREAT FALLS CMR 63, BILLINGS SKYVIEW 0
|Billings Skyview;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Great Falls CMR;21;21;14;7;—;63
CMR — Lafurge 1 run (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Taylor 16 run (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Wasson 48 interception return (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Lafurge 7 run (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Lafurge 34 run (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Taylor 9 run (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Brown 19 pass from Taylor (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Nunez 4 pass from Taylor (Groshelle kick)
CMR — Brown 67 run (Groshelle kick)
BUTTE 40, KALISPELL FLATHEAD 0
|Kalispell Flathead;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Butte;7;20;6;7;—;40
BUT — Hansen 3 run (Duffy kick), 7:56
BUT — Stenson 10 run (kick failed), 10:12
BUT — Hansen 1 run (Duffy kick), 6:00
BUT — Hansen 1 run (Duffy kick), 2:10
BUT — Sherman 3 pass from Stenson (kick failed), 6:45
BUT — Hansen 2 run (Duffy kick), 11:42
MISSOULA SENTINEL 38, KALISPELL GLACIER 31
|Missoula Sentinel;14;14;7;3;—;38
|Kalispell Glacier;14;0;7;10;—;31
KG — Hausman 16 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)
KG — Hensley 5 run (Measure kick)
MS — Jones 57 run (Dirnberger kick)
MS — Jones 33 run (Dirnberger kick)
MS — Curtiss 35 run (Dirnberger kick)
MS — Curtiss 9 run (Dirnberger kick)
KG — Goicoechea 15 run (Measure kick)
MS — Jones 22 pass from Allen (Dirnberger kick)
KG — Dorcheus 2 run (Measure kick)
MS — Dirnberger 25 field goal
KG — Measure 38 field goal
Class A
MILES CITY 32, GLENDIVE 0
|Miles City;7;13;0;12;—;32
|Glendive;0;0;0;0;—;0
COLUMBIA FALLS 49, LIBBY 7
|Columbia Falls;21;28;0;0;—;49
|Libby;0;0;7;0;—;7
WHITEFISH 33, STEVENSVILLE 6
|Whitefish;7;7;16;3;—;33
|Stevensville;0;6;0;0;—;6
WHI — Ridgeway 3 run (Barinowski kick)
STE — Beller 16 pass from Trevino (kick failed)
WHI — Ridgeway 57 run (Barinowski kick)
WHI — Godsey 66 pass from Ridgeway (Barinowski kick)
WHI — Safety
WHI — Godsey 12 pass from Ridgeway (Barinowski kick)
WHI — Barinowski 18 field goal
BILLINGS CENTRAL 35, HAVRE 0
|Billings Central;7;14;7;7;—;35
|Havre;0;0;0;0;—;0
EAST HELENA 47, BROWNING 13
|East Helena;6;14;14;13;—;47
|Browning;0;0;0;13;—;13
EAS — Bushnell pass from Howell (kick failed), 9::2
EAS — Braden 1 run (n/a kick), 9::0
EAS — Richmond 6 run, :28
EAS — Richmond 20 run
EAS — Wright 6 run (n/a kick), 1::01
EAS — Held 26 pass from Taylor (kick failed), 8::0
EAS — Jack 4 run (n/a kick), 1::06
FRENCHTOWN 38, CORVALLIS 0
|Corvallis;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Frenchtown;10;7;14;7;—;38
FRE — White 28 pass from Quinn (Kleinsmith kick)
FRE — Kleinsmith 32 field goal
FRE — Klimpel 72 pass from Quinn (Kleinsmith kick)
FRE — White 27 run (Kleinsmith kick)
FRE — Rausch 3 run (Kleinsmith kick)
FRE — White 58 run (Kleinsmith kick)
HAMILTON 42, BUTTE CENTRAL 0
|Hamilton;16;19;0;7;—;42
|Butte Central;0;0;0;0;—;0
HAM — Frederick 12 run (Bauder run), 5:50
HAM — Bauder 4 run (Searle run), 2:16
HAM — Bauder 9 run (Searle kick), 5:51
HAM — Van 39 pass from Bauder (kick failed), 3:43
HAM — Frederick 12 run (Searle kick), 3:21
HAM — Taylor 22 pass from Bauder (Searle kick), 6:28
POLSON 47, RONAN 12
|Polson;14;20;13;0;—;47
|Ronan;0;6;0;6;—;12
POL — Jarret Wilson 1 run (Mercer kick)
POL — Jarret Wilson 1 run (Mercer kick)
POL — Trent Wilson 5 pass from Jarret Wilson (Mercer kick)
POL — McElwee 79 pass from Jarret Wilson (kick failed)
RON — 27 pass (kick failed)
POL — Jarret Wilson 5 run (Mercer kick)
POL — Jarret Wilson 8 run (Mercer kick)
POL — Nash 2 run (kick failed)
POL — 7 run (run failed)
Class B
MALTA 24, SHEPHERD 19
|Shepherd;7;0;6;6;—;19
|Malta;0;8;8;8;—;24
WOLF POINT 38, COLSTRIP 14
|Colstrip;0;0;0;14;—;14
|Wolf Point;0;31;7;0;—;38
BIG TIMBER 32, COLUMBUS 12
|Big Timber;6;7;13;6;—;32
|Columbus;0;12;0;0;—;12
JEFFERSON 34, FLORENCE-CARLTON 27
|Jefferson;3;21;2;8;—;34
|Florence-Carlton;6;6;0;15;—;27
TOWNSEND 39, MANHATTAN 0
|Townsend;13;12;14;0;—;39
|Manhattan;0;0;0;0;—;0
WHITEHALL 42, THREE FORKS 14
|Whitehall;13;8;7;14;—;42
|Three Forks;0;0;8;6;—;14
EUREKA 47, CONRAD 6
|Conrad;0;0;0;6;—;6
|Eureka;14;20;13;0;—;47
8-Man
CHOTEAU 40, DEER LODGE 0
|Deer Lodge;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Choteau;20;12;8;0;—;40
DRUMMOND-PHILIPSBURG 60, CHARLO 24
|Drummond-Philipsburg;8;14;18;20;—;60
|Charlo;6;6;6;6;—;24
LONE PEAK 47, CASCADE 42
|Cascade;14;14;8;6;—;42
|Lone Peak;12;14;8;13;—;47
SHERIDAN 33, SEELEY-SWAN 32 (20T)
|Seeley-Swan;0;8;12;0;6;6;—;32
|Sheridan;0;6;14;0;6;7;—;33
FORSYTH 22, PARK CITY 12
|Park City;6;6;0;0;—;12
|Forsyth;6;14;0;2;—;22
DARBY 40, VICTOR 12
|Victor;6;0;6;0;—;12
|Darby;6;14;8;12;—;40
ST. IGNATIUS 72, ARLEE 22
|St. Ignatius;42;14;8;8;—;72
|Arlee;8;6;0;8;—;22
Mission — Sargent 36 pass from McClure (Umphrey run)
Mission — Umphrey 3 run (Umphrey pass from McClure)
ARL — Knoll 68 kickoff return (Knoll pass from O'Neill)
Mission — McClure 3 run (run failed)
Mission — Umphrey 20 pass from McClure (run failed)
Mission — McClure 3 run (run failed)
Mission — Umphrey 35 pass from McClure (n/a pass from n/a)
Mission — Umphrey 35 pass from Sargent (n/a pass from n/a)
ARL — Ostby 4 pass from O'Neill (pass failed)
Mission — Sargent 10 run (pass failed)
Mission — Umphrey pass from Umphrey (run failed)
Mission — Sargent 60 interception return (n/a pass from n/a)
ARL — Knoll 18 pass from O'Neill (Arca run)
SUPERIOR 68, VALLEY CHRISTIAN 20
|Superior;24;32;6;6;—;68
|Valley Christian;8;6;6;0;—;20
6-Man
CENTERVILLE 64, HARLOWTON-RYEGATE-JUDITH GAP 28
|Centerville;8;30;14;12;—;64
|Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap;14;14;0;0;—;28
HAR — Hall run
CEN — Klasner pass from Kelley
HAR — Mysse run
CEN — Klasner pass from Kelley
CEN — Upchurch run
HAR — Mysse run
CEN — Annie pass from Kelley
CEN — Kelley run
HAR — Hall run
CEN — Upchurch run
CEN — Kerkes pass from Kelley
CEN — Annie pass from Kelley
CEN — Upchurch run
BIG SANDY 56, POWER-DUTTON-BRADY 0
|Power-Dutton-Brady;0;0;0;0;—;0
|Big Sandy;28;14;6;8;—;56
BIG — Strutz 9 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Wylie Snapp 20 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Gasvoda 19 pass from Cline (n/a kick)
BIG — Strutz 19 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Demontiney 33 pass from Cline (Terry kick)
BIG — Strutz interception return (kick failed)
BIG — Demontiney 60 pass from Cline (kick failed)
BIG — Baumman 31 run (Terry kick)
CUSTER-HYSHAM-MELSTONE 61, REED POINT-RAPELJE 0
|Custer-Hysham-Melstone;36;6;13;6;—;61
|Reed Point-Rapelje;0;0;0;0;—;0
TWIN BRIDGES 30, LIMA 18
|Lima;6;6;6;0;—;18
|Twin Bridges;0;14;0;16;—;30
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.