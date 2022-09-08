Class AA

BILLINGS WEST 16, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 15

Bozeman Gallatin;0;9;0;6;—;15
Billings West;7;3;6;0;—;16

BIL — Teerink 21 pass from McDowell (Kauwe kick)

BOZ — Aidan Martin safety

BOZ — Cherry 35 pass from Garrett Dahlke (Heck kick)

BIL — Kauwe 40 field goal

BIL — Kauwe 31 field goal

BIL — Kauwe 38 field goal

BOZ — Clark 45 pass from Garrett Dahlke (pass failed)

KALISPELL GLACIER 55, MISSOULA BIG SKY 14

Kalispell Glacier;17;14;14;10;—;55
Missoula Big Sky;0;14;0;0;—;14

KG — Dorcheus 67 run (Measure kick)

KG — Measure 35 field goal

KG — Van Scholten 29 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)

MBS — Ramos 67 pass from Martins (Martins kick)

MBS — Sandberg 5 pass from Martins (Martins kick)

KG — Sliter 9 run (Measure kick)

KG — Buls 6 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)

KG — Hensley 8 run (Measure kick)

KG — Buls 12 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)

KG — Smith 6 pass from Sliter (Measure kick)

KG — Measure 21 field goal

Tags

Load comments