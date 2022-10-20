Manu Melo and Tom Carter crosstown

Manu Melo (#7, left) and Tom Carter (#2, right) are two of the fastest high school football players in the state of Montana. They'll share the field Friday night during the 50th regular-season meeting between Helena High and Capital football teams.

 Gary Marshall

HELENA — What does speed look like to you?

For Helena Capital fans, it’s the image of Tom Carter sprinting through a hole in the opposition’s defensive front, past the defensive backs who thought they had an angle, 40, 50, 60, 70 yards to pay dirt.

For Helena High fans, it’s the certainty of Manu Melo getting behind an opponent’s defense, just to have quarterback Carter Kraft dot him for a 60, 70, 80-yard catch-and-run for six.

How does speed feel?

“The wind going right through the helmet – it’s one of the best feelings ever,” Melo said. “Breaking away from everyone just feels really good.”

“It’s fun running around and being quick,” Carter added.

Two of the fastest high school players, certainly in Class AA, and perhaps, the state of Montana, meet on the same field Friday night as part of the 50th regular-season meeting between the Helena High and Capital football teams.

“It’s huge, especially with it being my senior year,” Carter said. “You only want the biggest games for your senior year and this is a huge one.”

Carter and Melo are big plays waiting to happen.

They get it done in slightly different ways with Carter primarily a running back and Melo a pass-catcher, but they find the end zone at similar frequencies.

Carter enters Friday night with 18 total touchdowns (12 rushing, 6 receiving), tops in Class AA, while Melo owns, and has for several weeks, the Helena High single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 16 and counting.

Tom Carter vs. Butte 1

Helena Capital's Tom Carter racked up 186 all-purpose yards and three total touchdowns in the Bruins' 41-0 victory over Butte on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.

Carter has rushing scores in seven of Capital’s eight games this season and receiving touchdowns in six of eight. Six times he’s amassed at least 156 all-purpose yards and four times he’s eclipsed the 200-yard mark.

Carter is averaging 10.5 yards per carry and 27.3 yards per catch.

“I’ve grown up with him and I’ve run against him – usually in the lane right next to him in track,” Capital tight end Hayden Opitz said of Carter. “It’s pretty crazy how much he’s improved and how fast he’s gotten. He’s a really hard worker and he’s earned what he’s got.”

“There’s not a whole lot you can compare [his speed] to. Once he turns it on, you can’t really do anything about it. You just gotta watch him go.”

Melo, at 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds, rides a three-game streak of 100 or more receiving yards into crosstown as well as a five-game streak with touchdowns of at least 61 yards.

Melo has a touchdown in all eight of Helena High’s games this season, at least two touchdowns in six games and three touchdowns in a pair of contests.

“He’s a great player,” Kraft said of Melo. “He has a lot of personality, to him, as a receiver.”

“Once he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a pretty dangerous threat. It’s awesome to see what he does with it.”

Helena High's Manu Melo

Helena High's Manu Melo looks for room to run outside of the Kalispell Flathead defense during a conference game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, at Vigilante Stadium.

Carter and Melo realized pretty early in life how fast they were.

Carter found out on the track as a four- or five-year old, and Melo clued in when he kept beating his classmates in foot races at recess.

The competition will be stiffer for both Friday night.

As dynamic as Carter has been on offense, he’s made a similar impact defensively from his position in Capital’s secondary (31 tackles, 4 TFL, 13 pass defended, 2 INTs).

He’s about the only player on Capital’s roster – or in the state – that possesses the speed to effectively defend Melo down in and down out.

It’ll be the game within the game, if you will.

Carter on Melo.

Speed on speed.

“It’s definitely going to be a very good matchup,” Melo said. “I think it’ll probably be my best competition I’ve had all year. It’ll be exciting to see what I can do against a corner that matches my speed.”

“I’ll be around him,” Carter said, smiling. “It’s a game plan secret.”

