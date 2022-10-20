HELENA — What does speed look like to you?
For Helena Capital fans, it’s the image of Tom Carter sprinting through a hole in the opposition’s defensive front, past the defensive backs who thought they had an angle, 40, 50, 60, 70 yards to pay dirt.
For Helena High fans, it’s the certainty of Manu Melo getting behind an opponent’s defense, just to have quarterback Carter Kraft dot him for a 60, 70, 80-yard catch-and-run for six.
How does speed feel?
“The wind going right through the helmet – it’s one of the best feelings ever,” Melo said. “Breaking away from everyone just feels really good.”
“It’s fun running around and being quick,” Carter added.
Two of the fastest high school players, certainly in Class AA, and perhaps, the state of Montana, meet on the same field Friday night as part of the 50th regular-season meeting between the Helena High and Capital football teams.
“It’s huge, especially with it being my senior year,” Carter said. “You only want the biggest games for your senior year and this is a huge one.”
Carter and Melo are big plays waiting to happen.
They get it done in slightly different ways with Carter primarily a running back and Melo a pass-catcher, but they find the end zone at similar frequencies.
Carter enters Friday night with 18 total touchdowns (12 rushing, 6 receiving), tops in Class AA, while Melo owns, and has for several weeks, the Helena High single-season record for receiving touchdowns with 16 and counting.
Carter has rushing scores in seven of Capital’s eight games this season and receiving touchdowns in six of eight. Six times he’s amassed at least 156 all-purpose yards and four times he’s eclipsed the 200-yard mark.
Carter is averaging 10.5 yards per carry and 27.3 yards per catch.
“I’ve grown up with him and I’ve run against him – usually in the lane right next to him in track,” Capital tight end Hayden Opitz said of Carter. “It’s pretty crazy how much he’s improved and how fast he’s gotten. He’s a really hard worker and he’s earned what he’s got.”
“There’s not a whole lot you can compare [his speed] to. Once he turns it on, you can’t really do anything about it. You just gotta watch him go.”
Melo, at 5-foot-11 and 150 pounds, rides a three-game streak of 100 or more receiving yards into crosstown as well as a five-game streak with touchdowns of at least 61 yards.
Melo has a touchdown in all eight of Helena High’s games this season, at least two touchdowns in six games and three touchdowns in a pair of contests.
“He’s a great player,” Kraft said of Melo. “He has a lot of personality, to him, as a receiver.”
“Once he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a pretty dangerous threat. It’s awesome to see what he does with it.”
Carter and Melo realized pretty early in life how fast they were.
Carter found out on the track as a four- or five-year old, and Melo clued in when he kept beating his classmates in foot races at recess.
The competition will be stiffer for both Friday night.
As dynamic as Carter has been on offense, he’s made a similar impact defensively from his position in Capital’s secondary (31 tackles, 4 TFL, 13 pass defended, 2 INTs).
He’s about the only player on Capital’s roster – or in the state – that possesses the speed to effectively defend Melo down in and down out.
It’ll be the game within the game, if you will.
Carter on Melo.
Speed on speed.
“It’s definitely going to be a very good matchup,” Melo said. “I think it’ll probably be my best competition I’ve had all year. It’ll be exciting to see what I can do against a corner that matches my speed.”
“I’ll be around him,” Carter said, smiling. “It’s a game plan secret.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.