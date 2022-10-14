GREAT FALLS — Given his preference between four interceptions by his defense or four touchdowns by his offense, Great Falls High football coach Coda Tchida didn’t hesitate Friday night.
“I’ll take the four interceptions any day because that showed what kind of defense we played tonight,” Tchida said after his Bison blanked Billings Senior 28-0 before about 2,000 fans at Memorial Stadium.
The victory boosted the Bison to 3-3 in Eastern AA play, 5-3 overall and was the team’s most complete effort of the year — a season punctuated by injuries to several of the squad’s best, and most experienced, players.
Two of those players — senior quarterback Ashton Platt and senior halfback/safety Rafe Longin — were back in the lineup Friday after missing most of the last two games with injuries. Platt threw two touchdown passes and Longin ran for 79 yards as they stabilized the offense on Senior Night.
“When we’re healthy we’re pretty good, good enough to play with anybody,” said Tchida. “Having Ashton back was big because he’s reliable and doesn’t make mistakes.”
Platt completed 6 of 18 passes for 121 yards, including a 73-yard TD bomb to Elijah Stanfield in the first quarter and a 3-yard toss to tight end Mason LaPlante just before halftime.
Senior was plagued by mistakes the entire game, as junior quarterback Peyton Oakley was harassed into four sacks and threw four interceptions — two by defensive back Romeo Orozco, one by DB Noah Johnson and another by 250-pound senior tackle Raven Hensley. Orozco’s first INT in the end zone stopped Senior’s best drive of the night and set up a 80-yard scoring drive in the final two minutes of the first half that gave GFH a 21-0 lead.
Hensley’s pick in the fourth quarter came at the Broncs’ 34-yard line and sophomore Ryder English scored on the next play to make it 28-0.
“A lot of things go into interceptions and sacks. It takes all 11 guys to do their job,” said Senior coach Chris Murdock.
“Certainly, their pass rush had a lot to do with our mistakes,” he added. “We haven’t had those kinds of problems this year."
Oakley finished with 14 of 30 for 151 yards. Trystan Chapel caught five passes and Evan Rouane four.
Senior dropped to 2-4 in conference, 2-6 overall. The Broncs will make the playoffs but will be on the road in the first round.
Murdock also acknowledged the impact that Bison athlete Reed Harris had on the game. Harris scored one TD on a 20-yard run in the second quarter, and gained 110 yards on eight carries — most on direct snaps from center. He also grabbed 3 passes for 41 yards, punted effectively and was a fierce rusher from his end or linebacker spot.
“You game-plan for an athlete like him all week but he’s at just a different level,” Murdock said of the 6-foot-5, 215-pound Harris, who has committed to play college football at Boston College.
The Bison finished with 390 total yards, 269 on the ground. They face rival CMR next Friday at Memorial Stadium, in a game that could determine third place in the league.
