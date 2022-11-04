HELENA — For three and a half quarters Friday night in the Class AA quarterfinals, Butte High gave Helena Capital everything it could handle.
But the one thing the Bulldogs couldn’t handle was Tom Carter, who wrapped up a 28-14 win for the Bruins with two long fourth-quarter runs, including a 59-yard touchdown that gave Capital a 21-14 lead in the fourth quarter, a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
After Carter’s second long run, Hayden Opitz scored his second touchdown of the game, capping the fourth touchdown drive of the half for Capital and making the score 28-14.
A few plays later, Carter put the icing on the cake of a playoff win with an interception, and just like that, the No. 1 Bruins survived a scare and advanced to the Class AA semifinals with a 14-point win.
“I was a little disappointed with the way we started the game,” Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. “But we made some adjustments at the half. Give credit to Butte. They were ready and they had a good game plan and punched us in the mouth. We were able to break some big runs in the second half. Tom Carter was able to outrun some people and that was really the difference.”
Speed kills as the saying goes and in the fourth quarter, it killed Butte.
The other thing that killed the Bulldogs’ hope of an upset was a failure to capitalize on goal-to-go situations.
Butte scored twice in the game but on three occasions, the Bulldogs had a first-and-goal and came away with nothing.
One such instance was in the fourth quarter after recovering a Capital fumble. With under eight minutes to go, Butte advanced the ball to the Capital two before fumbling it back to the Bruins.
Ninety-eight yards away from the end zone, in a tied game, Capital went to its bread and butter.
First, Hudsen Grovom found Nick Michelotti for 30-some yards on a go-route to give the offense some room.
A few plays later, Carter went 59 yards to the house for the game-winner.
“There was no doubt in my mind that we were going to win this game,” Carter said. “We got a talking to at halftime from the coaches but we locked in and we were able to get it done in the second half.”
Of his long run, Carter's description was simple — good blocking, then nothing but pure speed.
“I just got up and went,” The Class AA 200-meter state champ said. “I saw the gap that the big fellas made and took off.”
Easy peasy, although the four-quarter battle with Butte was anything but.
However, when it was all said and done, Capital ran the ball 38 times for 306 yards. Carter toted the rock 18 times for 186 yards and two scores, one on the ground and one through the air.
“When you have speed like that,” Mihelish said. “It sure helps.”
Yet, Butte kept that speed in check, at least for a half.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter before Butte finally got on the board at the 4:41 mark of the second quarter when Jace Stenson connected with Cameron Gurnsey on a 19-yard TD pass to make it 7-0 Bulldogs.
The score stayed that way until the 5:57 mark of the third quarter when the Bruins converted a fourth-and-goal as Joey Michelotti hit Opitz from six yards out to finally even the score at 7-7.
In the fourth quarter, Capital grabbed its first lead of the game as Carter scored his first touchdown on an 11-yard pass from Grovom, which put the Bruins in front 14-7 with 8:59 left on the clock.
Butte responded quickly though, with a couple of big plays of its own, and when Stenson hit Gurnsey from 38 yards out for a touchdown, it was 14-14 again.
And less than a minute later, the Bulldogs got the ball back with a chance to take the lead.
Yet, after driving the ball down to the two-yard line, the Bulldogs fumbled it right back to Capital and on the ensuing drive, the Bruins responded with a 98-yard scoring drive and never trailed again.
“It feels great just dominating teams (on the ground) like that, knowing that no one can stop us,” Carter said. “(The win) was huge for us. We came out a little lackluster but we finished strong and I’m just proud of the guys. The win is all that matters."
Next up is a rematch with Missoula Sentinel, the two-time defending state champions, in the semifinals next week at Vigilante Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 pm and the winner heads the Class AA state championship game.
