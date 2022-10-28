GREAT FALLS – The Butte Bulldogs traveled to Great Falls to kick off the Montana High School Association AA Playoffs at Memorial Stadium.
Butte bounced back from an early deficit with 21 straight points and held on for a 35-21 over the Bison.
The win, the first road victory of the season for Butte, earned the Bulldogs a spot in the quarterfinals at Helena Capital next week.
The Bison won the toss and elected to defer to the second half.
Butte took the ball first and alternated the run and pass game. Trey Hansen busted through in an early third down and two for a three-yard gain and the Bulldogs’ initial first down of the night. However, the Bulldogs could not advance on their first possession and punted the ball to Great Falls with 9:41 to play in the opening quarter.
Rafe Longin got the Bison rolling on offense as he marched Great Falls into Butte territory. Reed Harris’ 25-yard run put the Bison in the red zone. Longin marched into the end zone from a yard out with 6:52 to play in the first quarter. Tate O’Neill’s extra point put the Bison up 7-0.
An extended return by the Bulldogs on the ensuing kickoff was nullified on a holding call, which forced Butte to start at their own 15.
Two solid passes by Jace Stenson to Cayde Stajcar and Trey Hansen moved the Bulldogs out of the shadows of their goalposts. Stenson, Stajcar, and Trey Hansen alternated carries to move the Bulldogs over midfield.
Butte faced a fourth and one at the Great Falls 13. Zach Tierney picked up three yards to earn a huge first down-and-goal to go. On fourth and goal at the Bison’s 3, Stenson hit Jonas Sherman on his knees in the middle of the end zone for the score. Tyler Duffy’s extra point tied the game at 7-7 with 1:16 to play in the first quarter.
The two-headed rushing monster of Harris and Longin, led by solid blocking by the Bison offensive line, helped Great Falls deep into Butte territory. However, the Bulldogs stopped the Bison at the Butte 29. On fourth down and nine, Ashton Platt hit Longin over the middle. He juggled the ball and then recovered to catch the ball for a nine-yard gain.
Kyler Stenson, Zach Tierney, and Kale McDonald made stops to force a third down. McDonald batted down a pass to force a fourth down and 15 at the Butte 21.
Platt escaped two tacklers on a left-side scramble for an apparent touchdown. However, a blindside block call wiped out the touchdown and presented Great Falls with a fourth and 19 situation at the Butte 26. Tierney and Wyatt Mullaney dragged Platt down at the Butte 19 to give the Bulldogs the ball back with 7:20 left in the first half.
Butte received a break on a punt when a Great Falls boot checked up and stayed in Bison territory with four minutes left in the first half.
Stenson’s hard-running ways picked up 20 yards on a pair of totes. Then, on fourth down and one, Stenson got the first down with some help from Isaac Kohler.
The Bulldogs had trouble on their first two plays at the Great Falls 8 to set up a third down and goal. Stajcar carried the ball on the jet sweep to the Bison 2 to set Butte up for a fourth and goal conversion.
Tierney’s two-yard touchdown as the horn sounded to put the Bulldogs on top. Duffy’s extra point sent Butte to the locker room with a 14-7 lead.
Stajcar intercepted Platt on the first play of the second half, as Butte’s first offensive play of the second half started at the Great Falls 6.
Stenson hit Gurnsey for a six-yard touchdown with 11:13 to play in the third quarter. Duffy’s extra point put Butte up 21-7.
Unfazed by the two quick-order scores by the Bulldogs, the Bison went right back to the running back well with Longin, Harris, and Ryder English. Then, a reverse put the Bison into Butte territory.
The Bulldogs’ defense began to lock in on the short passing game of Great Falls. McDonald and Kohler stuffed two pass plays. However, Longin’s bulldozing run moved the Bison into the red zone.
An illegal block below the waist penalty moved the ball to the Butte 10. Longin finished the job with a ten-yard run. O’Neill’s point after with 7:21 play in the third quarter drew the Bison back to within seven points, 21-14.
Great Falls carried the momentum over to the defensive side of the ball as they stopped Butte on third down twice, and the Bulldogs converted on a fourth down. However, Butte’s Bo Demarais’s 40-yard punt gave Great Falls the ball back at their own 20 with 3:34 to play in the third quarter.
The Bison punted the ball back to Bulldogs at their own 15 in the final minute of the third quarter. Stajcar’s 12-yard run led the Bulldogs into the fourth quarter.
Butte faced a fourth and three at their own 47. Stenson slammed through the line for a five-yard run and a first down, which ate up some early fourth-quarter time.
Stenson hit Gurnsey with an 18-yard pass to move the Bulldogs into Bison territory. The Bulldogs used Hansen on a draw play to pick up 11 yards and a first down in the red zone.
Butte faced a fourth down and two at the Great Falls 14 with 7:30 to play. Stenson used the quarterback draw for a six-yard gain and a first and goal to go.
Hansen smashed into the end zone from six yards out with 6:43 to play in the fourth quarter. Duffy’s extra point pushed Butte’s lead back out to 14 points, 28-14.
The Bison fielded a short kick by the Bulldogs at their own 38. Platt overthrew a wide-open Harris with the gusting wind on the drive’s opening play. Then, Tierney batted Platt’s second down pass. Elijah Stanfield’s pass drop set up a fourth down. The Bulldogs held the Bison on fourth down to take over on downs with 5:46 to play.
Hansen’s 18-yard run with 4:23 to play moved the Bulldogs back into the red zone, courtesy of the Butte offensive line. Stenson took the ball down to the Great Falls 4. The senior quarterback took the ball three yards, which forced the Bison to call their final timeout with 2:47 to go. Stenson finished the job with a one-yard keeper with 2:43 to play. Duffy’s extra point made the score 35-14.
The Bison marched down the field following the Butte score. A couple of big gains landed Great Falls at the Butte 14. Platt’s 14-yard pass to Mason LaPlante with 1:38 clipped the margin to 14 points, 35-21.
The onside kick by Great Falls went backward as the Bulldogs took over at the Bison 39. Butte went into victory formation, clinching their first road win of the season and a playoff road trip to take on No. 1 Helena Capital next week.
