It's nearly time for playoff football in Class AA and with some of the matchups on the schedule for Week 8, it sure feels like it.
Despite its home loss to Helena High earlier this season, Missoula Sentinel, ranked No. 3 in the recent 406mtsports.com still has a chance for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
No. 1 Helena Capital (7-0, 5-0) and No. 2 Helena (6-1, 5-0) both control their own destiny for the top seed in the Western AA, seeing as the Helena crosstown rivals will meet next week.
First, Capital will get its shot at the defending state champions Friday night at Vigilante Stadium and that's where we begin our Week 8 preview of Class AA football.
(All games kickoff Friday night at 7 p.m., outside of Skyview-Belgrade which play Thursday night and Flathead-Glacier at 6 p.m. on Friday).
No. 3 Missoula Sentinel (6-1, 4-1) at No. 1 Helena Capital (7-0, 5-0)
You don't need to be a rocket scientist to know this is a big game. A loss for Sentinel just guarantees they will play the first weekend of the Class AA playoffs and that on the second, they will have to hit the road.
That's not a position the two-time defending state champions want to be in. But in the rough and tumble Western AA, which controls the top three spots in our rankings, the margin for error is slim.
Capital knows that to be true since the Bruins are 7-0 and haven't even locked up a first-round bye. They would do at least that with a win on Friday night, while also ending a losing skid to Sentinel.
"I told the guys, this is the first week of the playoffs for us," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "That's how we have to treat it. The level of play needs to increase, the excitement needs to increase and the intensity. All of that stuff. This is a big game."
It's a big game with some big-time performers at the running back position for both teams. Sentinel's Adam Jones has been one of the top performers in the state all season and averages 82 yards per game. However, Capital boasts a two-headed rushing attack led by Tom Carter, who is second in Class AA in rushing yards with 678. He's also got 11 touchdowns and leads Class AA with 10.76 yards per attempt.
Only three others in the top 15 of Class AA rushing yards average better than higher than six yards per carry and two are Bruins -- Dylan Graham (377 yards, 7.54 YPC) and Lance Baumgart (325, 7.74 YPC). The other is Sentinel's Kellen Curtiss who has become a weapon in his own right with 6.08 YPC and five rushing touchdowns. Jones also has 325 yards as a receiver. Carter has 300, while Nick Michelotti and Hayden Opitz are also over 300 yards receiving for the Bruins this season.
"Sentinel has a lot of firepower," Mihelish said. "With Jones and some of the other guys. They are active on defense and do a lot of good things. It's going to be a hard-fought football game."
Offensively, both teams average more than 200 rushing yards per game and more than 400 yards of total offense and part of the reason for that has been the solid play of both quarterbacks.
Sentinel's Riley Allen is seventh in Class AA in passing yards and has 11 touchdown passes. Joey Michelotti, the Capital starter, has shared time when Hudsen Grovom, who will be available Friday. Michelotti has been stellar though and leads Class AA in completion percentage (64 percent) as well as having thrown the fewest interceptions (1) of any QB with at least 50 attempts. He's also got nine touchdowns.
Sentinel also allows just 16 points a game on defense, while the Bruins allow just 12. Capital also has one of the most productive pass rushers in the state in Talon Marsh who has 14 sacks, 15 hurries and 16 tackles for loss. He's closing in on his own single-season school record of 17 sacks. As a team, Capital has 37 sacks, 50 hurries and 71 tackles for loss.
No. 2 Helena High (6-1, 5-0) at Missoula Big Sky (2-5, 1-4)
Depending on what happens between Sentinel and Capital, Helena High can lock up a top-two seed this week, but only with a win and Spartans loss.
If Sentinel beats Capital, the Bengals could still fall to third depending on the outcome of the crosstown matchup next week. Still, the Bengals have been on a roll and will look for their seventh straight win Friday in Missoula against Big Sky.
Helena has played well on both sides of the ball, but the tandem of quarterback Carter Kraft and Manu Melo has been downright unstoppable. Kraft set a new Helena single-game record with 438 passing yards last week (four touchdown passes too), while Melo came up just eight yards short of his own school record with nine receptions for 233 yards.
Melu also leads all of Class AA in receiving yards with 746 on 33 receptions. The junior is averaging 22 yards per reception and has already set a single-season record for receiving touchdowns at Helena High with 14, which also means a ridiculous 42 percent of Melo's receptions are going for touchdowns.
"It's pretty crazy to be honest with you," Helena High head coach Dane Broadhead said of Melo. "He's putting up some crazy numbers. They (Kraft and Melo) have just kind of formed a great bond and chemistry together. Manu runs great routes and Carter know where's gonna be and puts it on the money. It's been fun to see that relationship grow. That's kind of a special thing between the quarterback and receiver that those two have going right now."
They are both juniors too, which means this QB-WR relationship is one Class AA opponents will have to deal with in 2023 too.
"That's a pretty comforting thought as a coach," Broadhead said. "Having those guys back next year."
No. 5 Gallatin (6-1, 4-1) at Bozeman (5-2, 5-0)
Helena and Capital will play a consequential crosstown game next week but in Week 8, that Bozeman High and Gallatin will do the same thing.
Since dropping both games in non-conference play to Capital and Sentinel, the Hawks have gone unbeaten. That stretch has them controlling their own destiny for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern AA. If the Hawks beat No. 5 Gallatin this week and No. 4 Billings West next week, they will be the No. 1 seed in the East.
Yet, just a win this week guarantees a first-round bye and sets up an epic 1-2 vs showdown with West in Week 9. To put it simply if Bozeman and Capital win Friday, along with Billings West and Helena in their respective matchups, both the Western AA (Capital-Helena) and Eastern AA (Bozeman-West) will have a winner-take-all matchup for the top two spots.
As exciting as that prospect is, Gallatin could have something to say about it.
Last season, the Bozeman crosstown rivals battled but the Raptors fell just short of knocking off their rival 38-35. This time around, it wouldn't be surprising if the score came in much lower, especially considering the Raptors and Hawks boast the best scoring defenses in the Eastern AA.
Gallatin allows just 11.4 points per game, which leads all of Class AA and the Raptors, led by head coach Hunter Chandler, have yet to yield 20 points to an opponent this season, which makes them the only team in Class AA.
Gallatin also still has a shot at first in the Eastern AA with two wins or at least a first-round bye. Their lone loss was to West by a single point but due to strength of schedule, the Raptors would likely finish third in any three-way tie with Bozeman and West. Yet, a win on Friday, as well as West win over Bozeman would guarantee at least a first round bye.
As far as West and Bozeman are concerned, they control their own destiny for the No. 1 spot. The Hawks have a stingy defense in their own right, as well as a talented QB-RB tandem in Jake Casagranda and Brady Casagranda, not unlike the Raptors duo of Bryce Mikkelson and Garrett Dahlke.
Missoula Hellgate (2-5, 1-4) at Butte (3-4, 2-3)
While other teams are battling for playoff seeding, Hellgate and Butte are still looking to play their way into the field. With two wins, Butte is a strong bet to make the postseason without another win, but a victory over Hellgate ensures they don't fall victim to any tiebreakers.
Connor Dick of Hellgate and Jace Stenson of Butte have been two of the most productive dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. Both average over 50 yards rushing. Stenson is responsible for 327 yards of total offense per game for Butte, while Dick averages 250 for the Knights.
Hellgate's playoff hopes took a hit when they lost to Big Sky a few weeks back and a win over the Bulldogs could be their final hope of punching a playoff ticket.
Billings Senior (2-5, 2-3) at Great Falls High (4-3, 2-3)
It's been a streaky season for the Great Falls High football program as the Bison won the first two games of the season, then lost three in a row. Yet, they have won two in a row over Belgrade and Skyview and will look to make it three in a row over Billings Senior.
The Broncs, Bison and CMR are all part of a three-way tie for fourth at 2-3. The team that finishes ahead in that race can still host a playoff game, while the other teams will have to open the postseason on the road against the No. 3 or No. 4 from the Western AA.
Ryder English rushed for 119 yards last week for the Bison in a 38-8 win over Billings Skyview. Riley Collette has stepped in at quarterback and got the win after connecting with Reed Harris five times for 57 yards.
Senior led West at halftime last week, yet failed to close out the Golden Bears and lost 34-21. Peyton Oakley will lead the way at quarterback for the Broncs and had 200 yards passing, 46 rushing yards and two touchdowns passes against West last week. Trystin Chapel also had over 100 yards receiving for the Broncs.
Since Senior already beat CMR earlier this season, the Broncs can lock up the fourth spot with no questions asked with back-to-back wins over Great Falls High and Belgrade at home next week.
CMR (3-4, 2-3) at Billings West (5-2, 5-0)
Just like Bozeman, Billings West hasn't lost since the start of conference play and the Golden Bears seem to be getting better as the season wears on. Drew Humphrey was huge in the crosstown win over Senior last week, catching four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, including one that covered 86 yards. He's also been stellar on defense and notched an interception last week, which was the fourth time in five games with at least one.
Malachi Claunch has also gotten more involved in the running game and the sophomore has rushed for more than 80 yards in three straight games. He's gone over 100 total yards in each of those games and the Bears have scored 43 a game during that stretch.
CMR is led by dynamic quarterback Cole Taylor, yet the Rustlers have struggled to score points in the midst of a three-game losing streak. During those three losses, they have averaged just 19 points per game, compared to the 50.5 points the Rustlers averaged during the first four weeks.
Glacier (4-3, 2-3) at Flathead (1-6, 0-5)
Gage Sliter has been incredibly productive for the Glacier Wolfpack this season and continued that last Friday. The senior QB threw for 265 yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack scored 55 points in a 14-point win over Butte. That gives Glacier the inside track on the No. 4 spot in the Western AA and final home playoff game.
First things first though, Glacier needs to beat Flathead, which also needs a win this week and next to make the postseason. Jackson Walker had an impressive showing on the road against Helena High for the Braves, accounting for 260 total yards (114 on the ground). However, three interceptions didn't help the Flathead cause, but the Braves were competitive in a 34-7 loss against the No. 2 team last week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.