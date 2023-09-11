Another week of high school football is in the books. In Class AA, the top-ranked team lost, while the hometown Capital Bruins dropped a heartbreaker to the Missoula Sentinel Spartans.

Helena High notched a 48-13 win on the road over Missoula Hellgate to open conference play, while Jefferson pounded Malta in a playoff rematch.

East Helena was beaten soundly by Billings Central, the Class A runner-up a season ago, 50-6, yet there is a winnable stretch of games coming for the 1-2 Vigilantes who could still work their way into the playoff chase.

Townsend was off last week and here are three takeaways from the past weekend of high school football in Helena.

Helena High looks like a contender, but a test awaits

The Bengals did what they were expected to do against Missoula Hellgate, but that's what good teams do: They take care of business.

Helena did that and Carter Kraft was a driving force. He's second in Class AA in passing yards right now and it's hard to describe the luxury of a veteran quarterback.

Helena is sitting at 1-0 in the Western AA, along with three other teams. HHS is also a play or two away from being 3-0. The win over Billings West looks even more impressive following the Golden Bears romp over Great Falls CMR on Friday.

Despite just one reception for 10 yards from Manu Melo, Kraft completed 18-of-26 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for another. Tevin Wetzel ran for two more as the Bengals scored the first 41 points in the game.

After scoring just 35 points in the first two weeks, Helena scored 41 in the first half Friday. The defense is allowing just 16 points per game, but both sides of the ball will be tested against Glacier on Friday.

The Wolfpack were ranked No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings prior to their loss last Friday to Butte. Glacier led 21-0 before losing 28-27 on a missed extra point with 12 seconds left.

Helena has to play at Glacier and Sentinel for the second straight year, so if the Bengals want to the win the Western AA, they'll have to win away from home, which they did last season, notching road wins over the Wolfpack and Spartans in 2022.

With only a 21-14 loss to current No. 1 Bozeman, the Bengals look like a contender in the Western AA. But we'll find out Friday night against a talented Glacier team that will be motivated to get back in the win column.

Capital has to fix its turnover margin

Turnovers are the most predictive stat in football and every week, that's only reinforced. So far in 2023, CHS is 0-2 on its home field and the reason for that is the combined -5 turnover ratio in those two games.

Capital had three turnovers compared to zero for Sentinel and that proved to be the difference in a field-goal game.

The good news, is that outside of turnovers, there are quite a few things to feel good about.

For starters, the Sentinel offense has two Division-1 commitments and the Bruins held them to 214 yards of total offense. So far on the season, the Capital defense is surrendering just 256 yards and 17 points per game.

The running game is another positive. Capital is rushing for 219 yards per game and 5.4 yards per attempt. Add the playmaking ability of quarterback Merek Mihelish, and the Bruins shouldn't be counted out.

Dylan Almquist has also emerged as a vital playmaker on both sides of the ball. The junior WR/DB has had over 70 yards receiving in two consecutive games. He also has 15 tackles this season, as well as a team-high five passes defensed, an interception and two tackles for loss.

Hellgate is on tap this week and if Capital can cut back on the turnovers, the Bruins are capable of making noise in the Western AA.

Talk about bouncing back

It would have been easy to write off the Jefferson Panthers following their Week 1 loss to the defending state champions, Florence-Carlton.

But the Panthers cracked the top 10 of our 406mtsports.com rankings last week with a shutout win over Cut Bank, and they moved up again after dismantling Malta 48-14 on Friday in Boulder.

Malta and Jefferson met in the quarterfinals last postseason and it was a lopsided win for the Panthers. Saturday was no different as JHS scored six rushing touchdowns in the win.

Maybe the most positive thing for the Panthers is the fact that they allowed just nine rushing yards. JHS has also surrendered just 14 points the past two weeks and if they can keep controlling the line of scrimmage the way they have the past two weeks, Jefferson will be tough to beat.