BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium.
Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
After holding the Braves scoreless on their opening drive, the Bulldogs took the ball down the field to set up Hansen’s 3-yard rushing touchdown. Tyler Duffy’s point-after gave Butte a 7-0 lead with just under eight minutes left in the first.
Flathead looked like it may have an answer on its next drive, but holding penalties brought back two long runs that went for would-be touchdowns. Instead, the Braves ended up turning it over on downs.
Early in the second quarter, Stenson extended the Butte lead as he hit pay dirt on a 7-yard keeper. Trevor Burke blocked the point after to keep Butte’s lead at 13-0 with 10:12 to go in the first half.
Sean Ossello’s 54-yard catch set up Hansen’s second score from a yard out at the six-minute mark. Duffy’s point-after extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 20-0.
A 35-yard pass from Stenson to Kip Pumnea set up Hanson’s third rushing score from a yard out. Duffy’s extra-point Butte on top 27-0 with 2:10 to go in the first half.
After the halftime break, Butte found the end zone again. Stenson capped the drive with a short strike to tight end Jonas Sherman. Burke blocked his second extra-point of the night, and the Bulldogs led 33-0 with 6:45 to play in the third quarter.
Hansen made it four touchdowns with a 2-yard run with 10:54 to go in the fourth. Duffy’s PAT made it 40-0.
Butte outgained Flathead 393-168, having collected 218 yards passing and 175 yards rushing.
Stenson was 19-of-28 passing for 218 yards and one score to go with 60 yards rushing.
Hansen gained 66 yards rushing on 18 carries with his four touchdowns.
Ossello had 78 yards receiving, and Cayde Stajcar added 57 yards on seven receptions.
Maverick McEwen, Ethan Cunningham, and Isaac Kohler each had six tackles for Butte. The defense combined for 7.5 tackles for loss.
Nate Skonard was 8-of-22 passing for 76 yards and threw an interception to Kale McDonald. Skonard and Gabe Lake each ran for 21 yards.
Butte will celebrate homecoming at Naranche Stadium next Friday night against Missoula Big Sky.
Flathead will take on Missoula Hellgate on Friday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.