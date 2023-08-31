The first week of the Class AA football season is in the books and we learned plenty from that first Friday night.

Teams like Gallatin, Bozeman, Missoula Sentinel, and Kalispell Glacier all lived up to their preseason hype with wins in Week 1.

Gallatin defeated the defending state champs, Helena Capital, 28-14 on the road, while Sentinel won impressively at Skyview, and Glacier shutout Great Falls High.

Butte High scored the most exciting win of Week 1, rallying from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to knock off Billings West.

Now, the Bulldogs return home to play at Naranche Stadium and the opponent will be Bozeman, in a renewal of an old rivalry, as well as the first matchup since the 2019 Class AA state title game won by the Hawks.

That's one of the marquee matchups this week in Class AA football, but Week 2 actually starts Thursday night and that's where our preview begins.

Helena Capital (0-1) at Billings Skyview (0-1) Thursday, 7 p.m.

The defending state champs will look to even their record on Thursday against the Falcons who lost by 38 against Missoula Sentinel.

Capital rushed for 200 yards as a team last week against Gallatin and that was one of the bright spots in the defeat to the Raptors. Skyview allowed 6.7 yards per attempt last week.

The Falcons got 244 total yards from quarterback Paxton Fitch, as well as a touchdown pass.

However, he also threw three interceptions. Three second-half turnovers doomed CHS too last week, so the team that cuts out the mistakes, will likely even their record to 1-1.

Bozeman (1-0) at Butte (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

With two state championship matchups in the last decade — each program winning one — it's always exciting when Butte and Bozeman get together.

This will be the first time the Hawks have come to Naranche since they won the state championship there in 2019 and this season, they are viewed as a state title contender once again.

Bozeman was the Class AA runner-up in 2022, and notched a 21-14 win over Helena High last week thanks to a late Kellen Harrison touchdown pass. Rocky Lencioni is a standout on both sides of the ball, and Cordell Holzer is also fresh off a 100-yard outing against Helena last week.

Butte always seems to have an explosive offense and the Bulldogs aired it out for 331 yards last week. 286 of those yards came from Bo Demarais who completed 23-of-42 passes and added a touchdown, as well as four interceptions in his first career start.

It wasn't perfect, but Demarais and the Bulldogs racked up 367 yards and had 82 total plays compared to 61 for Billings West. Butte also had a 20-11 advantage in terms of first downs.

The pass catchers were expected to be a strength of this team and they delivered in the season opener.

Cayde Stajcar had nine receptions for 82 yards, Hudson Luedtke caught five for 49 and Sam Sampson also hauled in two receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown.

However, senior Rueso Battermann stole the show with seven receptions for 130 yards. That also included a long of 44 yards.

If Butte wants a win on Friday night though, defense will be key. The Bulldogs only allowed 193 total yards in Week 1 to Billings West. Butte also forced two takeaways and limited West to 2.4 yards per attempt. That effort was aided by 3.5 sacks and five tackles for loss.

Two seniors led the way for Butte up front as Kyler Stenson had 1.5 sacks. Nolan Casey added four tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

The Bulldogs will need a similar defensive effort against Bozeman if the Bulldogs are to start 2-0 for the first time since 2019.

Sentinel (1-0) at Gallatin (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

There will be four games played this season among 2022 semifinalists and Gallatin will be playing in three of them.

The first was last Friday in Helena. Gallatin used three second-half takeaways, as well as three touchdowns from two different quarterbacks, as well as two TD receptions by Carter Dahlke, to pull away against Capital.

This week, Sentinel, the state champs in 2021 and 2022, will head to Bozeman for one of the most interesting interdivsion matchups of the first two weeks.

Riley Allen accounted for 300 yards exactly last week (259 passing, 41 rushing) and zero turnovers to go along with a stingy defensive effort. Dane Oliver's crew is always good at limiting opposing offenses, but Gallatin is earning a reputation for that too.

Yet, the focus, from fans at least, will probably continue to be on the offense. Wide receiver Quinn Clark is a Nebraska commitment, plus the Raptors have two talented quarterbacks that they plan to use in a two-QB system.

"They both run the offense well and it's just kind of situationally, based on how things are going," Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said of Grant Vigen and Reese Dahlke.

"Both of those guys have done a good job and we need to continue to see growth out of them. But they did well for their first starts. (Class AA) defenses are good and they both learned a lot."

Sentinel allowed just 12 points to Skyview and should provide another test for Gallatin's quarterbacks. The Raptors will also have to defend Griz commit Grady Walker, who caught eight passes for 104 yards in Week 1.

Billings West (0-1) at Helena High (0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

Just like Sentinel and Gallatin, Helena High and Billings West will be facing teams that at least made the 2022 quarterfinals for the second straight week to open the season.

Helena High nearly knocked off Bozeman and certainly showed some encouraging signs in defeat. Manu Melo caught 10 passes for 156 yards. Tevin Wetzel was productive on both sides of the ball with 68 rushing yards, as well as a team-high 12 tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

As a team, Helena notched five sacks, seven tackles for loss and allowed 80 yards rushing on just 2.5 yards per attempt. West struggled offensively and produced just 3.2 yards per play. Quarterback Drew McDowell had 133 yards passing to go along with a touchdown and an interception.

Malachi Claunch added 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, but unless the offense improves, the Golden Bears defense will need to carry the day, which it nearly did last week with four takeaways, 12.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.

Claunch was responsible for one interception while Cooper Freitag was stellar up front with five tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a sack.

The Bengals, like West, lost their game in the final minute last week and neither team is going to want to drop to 0-2. One thing to note if the game is close, West kicker Jacob Kauwe is currently committed to Kentucky. He's made 9-of-12 career attempts and was 1-of-2 last week in the loss to Butte.

Glacier (1-0) at Billings Senior (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

It's early, but it's hard to say any team was more impressive than the Glacier Wolfpack in Week 1 after a 44-0 trouncing of Great Falls High.

Glacier allowed just 62 total yards, 1.7 yards per play and four first downs in its home opener last week. New starting quarterback Jackson Presley also completed 19-of-26 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns.

Kash Goicoechea and Cohen Kastelitz both stood out. Goicoechea rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns; Kastelitz caught four passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yarder from Rhett Measure, who caught four passes for 58 yards in his own right.

Peyton Oakley leads a Senior offense that also scored 44 points last week in a win over Hellgate. Oakley threw for 166 yards and completed 13-of-16 passes. He also ran for a fourth touchdown.

When you factor in rushing difference — 129 to 7 in favor of Senior — it's not surprise that the Broncs won by 29.

CMR (1-0) at Missoula Big Sky (1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

Rustlers' sophomore quarterback Caleb Taylor threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns last week, as well as two interceptions in his first career start, leading CMR to a 33-0 win over Flathead.

This week, the Rustlers will head to Missoula to take on the Big Sky Eagles who will need to focus on slowing down wideout Chase Morgan who caught two passes for 102 yards and also had a 22-yard run, meaning all three of his touches went for explosive plays.

The Big Sky defense was stout against Belgrade and their effort was aided by the 121 rushing yards from Joey Sandberg. The senior averaged 7.1 yards per tote and will need a similar effort if the Eagles are going to improve to 2-0, instead of the Rustlers.

Hellgate (0-1) at Great Falls High (0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

Quarterback Rylan Davis will lead the Knights into Great Falls after throwing for 232 yards last week in a 15-point performance for the offense.

The Bison failed to score last week and the two teams combined for just 45 rushing yards in their respective defeats. Whichever team can turn things around in that area, likely finds its way into the win column.

Belgrade (0-1) at Flathead (0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

The Panthers and Braves combined for seven points in Week 1, although both teams had over 230 yards of total offense. Belgrade notched 191 yards on the ground but had just 33 in the air.

Flathead was the exact opposite, producing 182 passing last week, yet just 39 on the ground. The team that finds more balance, might just find itself 1-1 after Week 2.