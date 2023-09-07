The first two weeks of Class AA football matter. But in terms of playoff positioning, the games count for real this week.

Of course, non-conference wins can play a role in playoff tiebreakers, so the first two weeks weren't meaningless in terms of the standings. We also got a glimpse of who the Class AA contenders might be.

However, the season is still early and every team is going to be different come November than they are right now before the midway point of September.

Still, there are some tasty matchups on the menu for this week and here's a look ahead to Week 3 of the Class AA football season.

Missoula Sentinel (1-1) at Helena Capital (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

Neither of these traditional Western AA powers have started the season how they wanted. Both are currently outside the 406mtsports.com top five for Class AA, but this rematch from the 2022 Class AA semifinals, as well as a contest of the past two state champions, is still among the best games of the week.

Capital dropped its season opener against Gallatin, while Sentinel fell on the road last week. The Bruins, on the other hand, scored 28 consecutive points on the road to defeat Billings Skyview 35-10.

"I thought our kids responded well," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "Even down there, we had a turnover and they went up by a field goal. But there didn't seem to be any panic. I was wondering with this real inexperienced group, what it was going to be like. But I thought they responded well and we just kind of plugged away."

Junior quarterback Merek Mihelish threw for 203 yards on 11-of-19 passes for three touchdowns. He did throw two interceptions, but connected with Dylan Almquist six times for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Lance Baumgart also carried the ball 17 times for 111 yards, while Tuff Adams pitched in with 14 carries, 96 yards and two touchdowns.

"(Merek) needs to take care of the ball," Mihelish said. "But I thought he got better. He's inexperienced but like I told our guys, we've got some experience under our belt now. We've played two varsity games. We've grown up and we need to play grown-up football."

Rushing for over 200 yards in back-to-back games is the kind of thing Mihelish is talking about. Yet, he knows beating Sentinel in the Western AA opener for both teams will be anything but easy especially with Riley Allen at quarterback, as well as Grady Walker and Danny Sirmon, two future Griz players on the roster.

"Sentinel is a very good football team," Mihelish said. "They are returning their quarterback and they have two kids on the offensive side of the ball going to the Grizzlies. They are going to give us all we can handle."

No. 1 Glacier (2-0) at Butte (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week, Butte squared off against one Class AA state title contender, Bozeman and this week, the Bulldogs will welcome another into Naranche Stadium to kick off Western AA conference play in Glacier.

The Wolfpack, the No. 1 team in our 406mtsports.com rankings, have been dominant through two weeks, outscoring their first two opponents by a combined score of 93-7.

Jackson Presley has been stellar at quarterback for Glacier, ranking second in Class AA in passing yards (502) to go along with six touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Cohen Kastelitz is his top target and is third in Class AA with 197 receiving yards but first in touchdowns with four. Kobe Dorcheus is another name to know at running back and is averaging 75 rushing yards per game.

Glacier is dominating on defense, too, surrendering just one touchdown, while being credited with 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, and four interceptions. The Wolfpack limited Great Falls High to just 62 yards of total offense in Week 1.

The same Great Falls High club that scored 42 points last week.

Yet, the Wolfpack's defense should get it's toughest test of the year from Butte. Bo Demaris does have a Class AA-leading five interceptions, but he's fourth in the state in passing yards with 243 per game. He also has a total of four touchdowns in two games.

Tight end Hudson Luedtke has 12 receptions for 129 yards in two games and a touchdown. Rueso Battermann leads Butte with 150 yards receiving, while Cayde Stajcar also has 11 receptions this season.

The defense struggled a week ago for the Bulldogs, but the running game needs to get going too after just 60 yards total on 57 attempts through two weeks.

Billings West (0-2) at No. 4 CMR (2-0)

In the Game of the Week in the Eastern AA, the Golden Bears will try to get their first win of the season in the Electric City against the unbeaten Rustlers, who have ridden the arm of Caleb Taylor to a 2-0 start.

Through two games, Taylor, a sophomore, has averaged 225 yards per game to go along with six touchdowns, tied with Presley of Glacier for the AA lead. What's interesting is that nine different CMR players have at least two receptions, plus CMR is averaging 198 yards per game (5.4 per attempt) on the ground behind Keegan Fuller (170 rushing yards) and Kaiden Clement (136 rushing yards). Wideout Chase Morgan (four receptions, 136 yards, two touchdowns) is another weapon.

West is 0-2 but could easily be 2-0 after heartbreaking losses to Butte and Helena. The Bears were driving for the win against Butte and the tie against Helena and fell short on the final play in each game.

Yet, it's too early to count out West, which went 0-2 a season ago and rallied to finish second in the Eastern AA, earning a first-round bye.

"You never want to lose," Billings West head coach Rob Stanton said. "People say it's good for you to lose. It's not. But it would be really bad if didn't learn anything from it. We aren't necessarily better because of our record, but playing two good football teams is going to make us better."

The key for the Golden Bears is consistency.

"Right now, we have some kids that don't have a ton of experience," Stanton added. "We just need to cut down on the mistakes, be more consistent and make more plays."

Sounds simple enough, but the execution isn't easy. Drew McDowell did quarterback West to the playoffs last season and is averaging 202 yards per game through the air. Malachi Claunch has gotten off to a solid start averaging 67 yards per game on the ground. Plus, tight end Max Ludwig, who has six receptions for 108 yards, is a star in the making.

Billings Skyview (0-2) at No. 2 Bozeman (2-0), 7 p.m.

The Hawks haven't experienced much drop off at quarterback following the graduation of Jake Casagranda and that's due to Kellen Harrison, who threw for 417 yards last week against Butte and leads Class AA with 338 passing yards per game.

Cordell Holzer is the leading receiver in Class AA right now with 267 yards. He's also averaging over 26 yards per reception. Teammate Rocky Lencioni isn't far behind and is fifth in the state with 176 yards. He also has two touchdowns.

Following a 24-point win over Butte, Bozeman will return home. The Hawks have only managed 3.2 yards per rushing attempt this season, which isn't like them, but the defense is allowing just 14.5 points per game and has four interceptions.

Paxton Fitch will lead Skyview into action. The dual-threat QB has 475 total yards (100 rushing) and three total touchdowns in two games.

No. 3 Gallatin (2-0) at Billings Senior (1-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

The Raptors flexed their muscle in the first two weeks of the season, beating fellow 2022 Class AA semifinalists Capital and Sentinel by a combined 29 points. Gallatin's defense is allowing just 13.5 points so far, while the QB combo of Grant Vigen and Reese Dahlke have combined for six touchdown passes in two weeks, while Carter Dahlke (167) and Quinn Clark (138) each rank in Class AA's top 10 for receiving yards.

The defense has also been stingy, just like it was last year which doesn't bode well for Senior which scored 44 points in Week 1, but just seven last week. The Broncs will be led by quarterback Peyton Oakley who tossed three touchdowns for Senior in Week 1.

No. 5 Helena High (1-1) at Missoula Hellgate (0-2) Friday, 7 p.m.

The Bengals notched an important come-from-behind win last week over Billings West, aided two Carter Kraft touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) in the fourth quarter, as well as a 65-yard punt return by Manu Melo.

Last season, Helena High went 6-1 in the Western AA, losing only to Capital and will look to recapture that magic on Friday night. Kraft is third in Class AA in passing yards, while Melo (217) is second in receiving yards. The defense has also allowed just 35 points in two games to go along with nine sacks, with three from Kyler Larson.

Hellgate has scored just 15 points in two games and was shutout last week in a 42-0 loss to Great Falls High. Hellgate is allowing 43 points per game, while Helena is technically scoring just 17.5.

Regardless, Helena High's Dane Broadhead also knows that every week in the Western AA is a test, despite the records.

"It's brutal," he said of the Western AA. "You have to be ready every single week or you will get beat. Hopefully, (the West win) is a spark and can be a springboard for us going forward."

Great Falls High (1-1) at Belgrade (0-2) Friday, 7 p.m.

The Bison were shutout in Week 1, but repaid the favor to Hellgate last week, winning 42-0. Great Falls High rushed for 321 yards and held Hellgate to 44 yards of total offense. Ryder English had nine carries for 121 yards, while Izayah Brown had 13 for 131. Belgrade has been outscored 48-21 in the first two games and the pass offense has struggled. Yet, Brady Aschim leads a rushing attack that averages 180 yards on the ground.

Missoula Big Sky (1-1) at Flathead (1-1)

Joey Sandberg (292 yards) is far and away the leader in Class AA in rushing yards. No one else is within 100 yards of him right now. That's helped Big Sky to a 1-1 record. The Eagles, who beat Belgrade in Week 1, are looking for their second win, as is Flathead, which defeated Belgrade last week. Quarterback Brett Pesola leads a Braves offense that averages 270 yards per game but just 8.5 points so far this season.