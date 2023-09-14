Last week was the first foray into conference play for Class AA high school football and the result was a loss by the top-ranked team in the 406mtsports.com poll.

Butte rallied from 21 points down to knock off the previous No. 1 Glacier and moved into our poll at No. 3 for the first time. It's not without merit, as the Bulldogs own a road win over Billings West, who drubbed previous No. 4 CMR on the road last week. Plus, Butte is the only team to beat Glacier.

The Wolfpack will get a shot at redemption this week as fourth-ranked Glacier will host fifth-ranked Helena High. We look ahead to that matchup and all the others in Week 4 of the Class AA football season.

No. 5 Helena (2-1, 1-0) at No. 4 Glacier (2-1, 0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

Helena High won at Glacier a season ago and the Bengals will make another trip to Kalispell on Friday night to take part in the only matchup featuring two ranked teams this week.

The game features two of the top quarterbacks in the Western AA. Helena's Carter Kraft is third in the state with 254.3 passing yards per game. Kraft also has eight total touchdowns on the season. His leading pass catcher is Manu Melo, but Jaxan Lieberg has also come on in recent weeks, as has running back Tevin Weztel who scored two rushing touchdowns in a win over Missoula Hellgate last week.

Lieberg actually leads with Bengals with 77.3 receiving yards per game, just ahead of Melu who is averaging 76.3. Sam Ark has also caught touchdown passes in back-to-back weeks.

Jackson Presley is the quarterback for Glacier. He's passing for 252 yards per game and leading an offense that averages 446 yards per game and 40 points. The sophomore quarterback also leads the Class AA in touchdown passes (9). Wide receiver Cohen Kastelitz is equally dynamic for Glacier and leads the state in touchdown receptions (6), as well as being one of three wideouts in the state to average over 100 yards receiving (102 per game).

Glacier is also rushing for 171 yards per game, while Helena is getting just 93 yards per game on the ground. However, the defenses could decide this Western AA showdown. Helena hasn't allowed more than 21 points in a game this season; Glacier on the other hand, surrendered 28 in the fourth quarter to Butte, although one was a defensive touchdown.

Either way, Helena can remain tied for first in the Western AA with a win, which would put them two games ahead of Glacier, with the tiebreaker, so it's a game the previous No. 1 really has to win if it wants a top-two seed.

Flathead (1-2, 0-1) at Missoula Sentinel (2-1, 1-0) Thursday, 7 p.m.

The first game of the week will take place Thursday in Missoula as the Sentinel Spartans will look to make it two wins in a row after a 17-14 win over Capital last week.

Grady Walker caught a touchdown pass and notched an interception in the win for the Spartans last week. But a quick turnaround is never easy.

Sentinel is fresh off a win. Flathead is coming off a 21-20 loss to Missoula Big Sky. The Braves defense held the state's leading rusher Joey Sandberg to 88 yards on 22 attempts. Brett Pesola tossed two touchdowns last week, however, the key for Flathead will be slowing down Sentinel QB Riley Allen who is averaging 226.5 passing yards per game. He's also got future Grizzlies Walker and Danny Sirmon at tight end to throw the football to.

No. 1 Bozeman (3-0, 1-0) at Great Falls High (2-1, 1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

Great Falls High was humbled in Week 1 against Glacier, but since then the Bison have outscored their last two opponents 98-14. Behind the running back duo of Izayah Brown (180 yards) and Ryder English (122 yards) Great Falls had over 400 yards on the ground in a 56-14 win over Belgrade.

This week, the Bison ground game will get a stern test from No. 1 Bozeman, which pounded Skyview last week 56-7. The Falcons had 19 rushing attempts for (-11) yards and on the season, Bozeman has allowed an average just 31 rushing yards per game. The Hawks defense also has 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss to its credit, in addition to allowing just 12 points per game.

In addition to a stingy defense, Bozeman boasts Class AA's top passing attack, at least statistically. QB Kellen Harrison leads AA in passing yards and is averaging 289.7 yards per game to go along with eight touchdowns and just two interceptions. Cordell Holzer is second in Class AA with 309 receiving yards and leads the state in yards per reception (25.8). The ground game has also got going behind Jack O'Brien who is getting 70.8 yards per game.

Yet, the best way to slow down a passing attack is with a pass rush and it should be noted that the Bison have the Class AA leader in sacks, Cooper Collins, who has six total and one in each game, including four two weeks ago against Missoula Hellgate. Hudson Wiens, a Montana State commitment, will lead an offensive line charged with keeping Collins away from Harrison.

No. 3 Butte (2-1, 1-0) at Missoula Big Sky (2-1, 1-0), Friday 7 p.m.

The only Western AA contest this week among teams that won their conference openers will take place in Missoula on Friday night in a game that features exciting playmakers on both sides.

Both of Butte's win are courtesy of double-digit fourth-quarter comebacks. The Bulldogs rallied from 11 down in Week 1 and 21 down in Week 3. Quarterback Bo Demaris leads the second-ranked pass offense in the state and there's no shortage of targets with Rueso Battermann (96.7 receiving yards per game), Hudson Luedkte (67.3) and Cayde Stajcar (42.7). Luedkte is second in AA in receptions with 21; Battermann is one of two players with at least 10 receptions averaging at least 20 yards per catch.

Big Sky, which is allowing 21 points per game, compared to 27 for Butte, has Colter Ramos, the Class AA leader in receptions (24) and yards (318). Sandberg also leads the state in rushing yards with 376.

Butte does have two big wins, but also has a point differential of -21. The defense will be challenged against Big Sky, which averages 171 yards on the ground and 178 in the air. Butte throws the ball as well as any team in the state, but the lack of rushing yards (51 per game) is something to keep an eye on. So is Butte DB Torre Tempel who has two interceptions in 2023.

CMR (2-1, 0-1) at No. 2 Gallatin (3-0, 1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

The Rustlers dream start came crashing down to earth last week in a 49-14 loss to Billings West. Four turnovers didn't help and two of those were from quarterback Caleb Taylor. The sophomore is averaging 227 yards per game through and has plenty of weapons such as River Wasson and Chase Morgan in the passing game, as well as Kaiden Clement on the ground. CMR averages more than 400 yards of total offense.

Gallatin is allowing just 18 points per game this season and the Raptors also have an offense that has scored at least 28 points in all three games and managed 51 in the win over Billings Senior last week. Quarterback Reese Dahlke had a big day on the ground with 138 yards and a score. Wesley Donaghey also went over 100 yards. Nebraska commitment Quinn Clark caught four passes for 100 yards and is sixth in the state in receiving yards too (238).

Only four times in the past 16 games has Gallatin allowed an opposing team to score 20 points or more, which doesn't bode well for the visiting Rustlers, who will be looking to avoid an 0-2 start in the Eastern AA.

Missoula Hellgate (0-3, 0-1) at Helena Capital (1-2, 0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

The defending state champions had three second-half turnovers in a loss to Missoula Sentinel last week, including a muffed punt that led to the winning points for the Spartans. Capital was always going to have a few growing pains after graduating most of its starters from last season and both of its quarterbacks, but turnovers have been the difference in losses to Gallatin and Sentinel at home.

The Capital offense has been improving though and averages 219 yards per game on the ground. Tuff Adams is fifth in the state in rushing yards (227). Teammate Lance Baumgart isn't far behind with 220. Quarterback Merek Mihelish had a touchdown pass, as well as a touchdown run in the loss, while Dylan Almquist had his second straight game with at least 77 yards receiving.

Hellgate is averaging fewer than 150 yards per game and has been outscored by nearly 35 points per game. The Knights are one of three winless teams in Class AA and the only one in the West.

Billings Senior (1-2, 0-1) at Billings West (1-2, 1-0) Friday, 7 p.m.

After heartbreaking losses during the first two weeks of the season, Billings West left no doubt against CMR knocking off the Rustlers by 35 points thanks to a stellar day from Drew McDowell who was nearly flawless, completing 28-of-32 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns.

The West defense forced four turnovers and hasn't allowed more than 21 points to anyone this season (17 per game). West also rushed for over 100 yards.

Senior did score 28 points against Gallatin, which was the third most of any team in the past two seasons, which was a positive. Peyton Oakley leads the way for the Broncs as a dual-threat quarterback. Senior has dropped two straight following a season-opening win at Hellgate in which the offense scored 44.

Billings Skyview (0-3, 0-1) at Belgrade (0-3, 0-1) Friday, 7 p.m.

Two of Class AA's three winless teams will meet in Belgrade on Friday night as the Falcons and Panthers look to rebound from lopsided defeats in Week 2. Skyview lost 56-7 to Bozeman, while Belgrade was beaten 56-14 by Great Falls High.