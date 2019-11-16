FAIRFIELD -- High drama was the name of the game in Class B as Manhattan scored with 29 seconds to play to break a tie and down Fairfield 25-19, and Eureka held off Red Lodge 39-35 after building an early lead.
With four unbeaten teams playing, only two could emerge unscathed and now Eureka (11-0) will travel to Manhattan (11-0) for a 1 p.m. showdown Saturday.
Manhattan 25, Fairfield 19
Lane Veltkamp hit Gabriel Delgatty on a 25-yard touchdown pass with 29 seconds remaining to lift the Tigers past the defending state champion Eagles (10-1) and into their first state championship game.
Manhattan's game-winning drive came after Fairfield quarterback Keeley Bake -- who threw two TD passes and ran for one -- hit Connor Murray on a 60-yard strike to tie the game at 19-all with 1:38 to play.
Veltkamp ran for three touchddowns, including two in the fourth quarter, as the Tigers scored 19 points in the final quarter to rally. His scoring jaunts came from 6, 6 and 5 yards out.
Bake rushed from 3 yards away in the second quarter and also hit Daniel Faith on a 78-yard scoring pass in the third quarter.
Fairfield saw its 22-game winning streak snapped.
Eureka 39, Red Lodge 35
Hank Dunn passed for three touchdowns and ran for two more as the Lions held off the Rams and advanced to play in the state title game at Manhattan.
Dunn connected twice in the second half with Austin Sartori for touchdown passes, from 34 and 42 yards, as Eureka kept Red Lodge at arm's length after building 21-7 and 27-14 leads.
The Lions, who led 39-35 entering the fourth quarter, racked up 569 total yards. Dunn threw for 281 and ran for 154; 171 of those receiving yards went to Sartori.
Braden Tomlin ran for one score and caught one of Rizon Berndt's two TD passes for the Rams, who scored 21 points in the third quarter.
Jay Jetmore returned a kickoff 90 yards for one TD and caught one of Berndt's scoring passes, from 49 yards.
