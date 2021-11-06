TOWNSEND — The old saying is that football is a game of inches. And Saturday in the Class B playoffs, that proved to be true.
An inch here or an inch there. A play here or a play there and Bigfork's 20-15 win over Townsend could have easily gone differently.
But when push came to shove, the Vikings just made more plays than higher-seeded Townsend and rallied from an eight-point deficit in the third quarter to win by five and advance to the Class B state semifinals next week.
"It was just absolutely a great team effort," Bigfork head coach Jim Benn said. "They believed and just found a way to get it done. They overcame some bad play calling on my part at the end of the half and this group of kids is just incredible. What a wonderful group of people. I'm proud to be their coach."
First, it was Townsend that had to rally from a deficit. The top-seeded Bulldogs fell behind 7-0 when Joseph Farrier of Bigfork busted off a 38-yard touchdown run to open the scoring at the 10:10 mark of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs missed a scoring opportunity in the opening stanza, which was scoreless, getting a first-and-goal at the one and being unable to get points after turning the ball over on downs.
But with less than a minute before the half, Trey Hoveland connected with Gavin Vandenacre on a 38-yard touchdown tying the score at 7-7 going into halftime.
Vandenacre intercepted a pass right before halftime, which nearly allowed Townsend to score again, but in the third, Hoveland found him again in the end zone, this time from five yards out to give Townsend a 15-7 lead with 6:55 to go in the third.
At that point, Benn said the message to his team was simple: We need to score and just over a minute later, the Vikings did as quarterback Patrick Wallen hit Nick Walker on a 58-yard bomb to get Bigfork back within two at 15-13.
"We had some big plays at big moments," Benn said. "That sucker route (touchdown play) was something that we saw on film and that was huge. We liked the look and it was there and Nick is a big target."
That was one of the big plays Benn was referring to. The next came on the ensuing Townsend possession.
The Bulldogs had moved the ball inside the Bigfork 30 when Levi Taylor intercepted the ball. Three minutes later and at the 11:39 mark in the fourth quarter, George Bucklin scored what proved to be the winning touchdown from 19 yards out.
"The difference was just a few plays and a few inches," Townsend head coach Travis Rauh said. "We had a play where we had a walk-in touchdown if they don't get a hand on the ball. But their D-lineman tips the ball and all of a sudden, instead of a being up nine points, they had a shot and they capitalized."
Bigfork used the turnover to take the lead, but the Vikings defense sealed the deal, forcing another turnover on downs as Townsend drove inside the Bigfork 40-yard line again with just over five minutes remaining.
The Bulldogs were aiming to get the ball back, but a personal foul penalty on a punt, with just a few minutes left, gave the Vikings an automatic first down on a 4th-and-25, also helped salt away the win. After that, the Vikings picked up two more first downs and ran out the clock of their quarterfinal upset.
"Now we just have to keep going," Benn said. "Keep on keeping on."
Benn was trying to quote a movie, but blanked on the title.
After a playoff win on the road, who could blame him?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.