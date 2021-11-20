FLORENCE — Take a bow, Florence-Carlton football team.
The Falcons capped off a dominant, undefeated season with an equally dominant Class B state title winning performance Saturday on their home field.
Fueled by quarterback Pat Duchien’s four touchdowns and a defense that shut down Bigfork, the Falcons earned an 11-man state championship for the first time with a 42-0 win over the Vikings.
It is the Falcons' first state title in football since the undefeated team of 1977 that won the Class C crown.
This story will be updated.
