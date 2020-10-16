FLORENCE — The wind was relentless Friday night in Florence, even toppling over a porta-potty.
That didn’t stop the Class B third-ranked Falcons from shutting out Class A Corvallis, 42-0.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, Friday's scheduled Corvallis game against Browning was canceled, as was the Florence vs. Loyola game. On Wednesday, the coaches got together and sent film back and forth so both teams had a game this week.
“There hasn’t been a whole lot of time to prepare,” Florence coach Pat Duchien said. “So, we both scrambled, and it is what it is.”
The Loyola game is not rescheduled yet, but Duchien says he “would really love to face them.”
As for the wind gusts Friday, coach Duchien is happy with the way his quarterback, Pat Duchien, responded.
“I think he will be alright,” Duchien said. “Our game plan didn’t really have the wind factored into it. We just want to get it out of his hands quicker.”
After losing games against Deer Lodge and Red Lodge, Duchien was happy the boys got to play Friday. Next week is the Falcons’ bye week.
“Instead of waiting around for 28 days with no games, Corvallis was generous enough to make this happen for both our teams,” coach Duchien said.
Although the gusts died down, Florence kept it on the ground and after a great return from Tristan Pyette, were able to march down the field and Pat Duchien on the quarterback keeper put up the first score.
After Corvallis went three-and-out, Luke Maki ran it 65 yards after a screen pass for the second Florence touchdown.
A tipped ball landed right in Cadence Waller’s hands to put Florence up 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Aidan Tollefson recovered a fumbled ball from Corvallis and Levi Posey pulled down the fourth touchdown for Florence in the first quarter.
Zach Pintok picked off Duchien in the second quarter, but a tough Florence defense would not let Corvallis to score.
Maki recorded his second touchdown with just over a minute left in the first half. Later, Blake Shoupe caught a 39-yard pass and ran it into the end zone to put the Falcons up 42-0.
Florence recovered a second fumbled ball from Corvallis and freshman quarterback Ethan Alexander was able to drive to the goal line, but in an ironic turn of events, Florence fumbled and gave Corvallis the ball back on the 4-yard line.
Corvallis wasn’t able to get very far and the game ended with Florence on top 42-0.
“We played a lot cleaner than what I thought we were going to play after having a week off,” Duchien said. “I think we have locked up home field advantage (in the playoffs), and it looks like we might be facing Conrad.
“When our team plays fairly mistake-free football and they play hard with grit, we are a pretty good team. I wasn’t expecting us to get up that much.”
Florence improved to 7-1. Corvallis fell to 1-6.
