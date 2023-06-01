Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BILLINGS — The 34th Annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game is set for Saturday, June 10, at the Lockwood High School football field at 11 a.m.

Players report to Rocky Mountain College on Wednesday to start preparing for the contest, pitting the North vs. the South. Players participating are graduating seniors from the 2023 class.

Travis Rauh, who coached at Broadwater High School in Townsend for the past 23 years including 21 as the head football coach before being hired to coach football at Laurel recently, will lead the South. Jim Benn of Bigfork is the coach of the North.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Last year, the North defeated the South 27-7 at Lockwood for its fourth consecutive win in the series. The win also gave the North an 18-15 lead in the series.