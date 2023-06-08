BILLINGS — A week after four first-place finishes at the State B boys track and field meet in Butte, Townsend’s Dawson Sweat is aiming to dazzle on the Lockwood Stadium football field.

Sweat, who graduated from Broadwater High School this spring, is a running back for the South team in the 34th Annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game that is scheduled for Saturday at Lockwood High School at 11 a.m.

The contest will serve as one last chance for Sweat, an all-state selection the past two years, to play an organized game of football.

While he was offered by another school to run on their track team and play football, Sweat has decided to join the indoor and outdoor track and field teams at Montana State Billings. He said he hasn’t signed with the Yellowjackets, but plans on announcing his commitment next week.

Sweat said he’ll study business at MSUB. Sweat said having a week where all-stars report to Rocky and stay in the dorms and dine on campus, along with having multiple practices a day in preparation for the game, has helped him prepare for college.

“Of course, especially here getting the college experience and being in the dorms is making me look more and more forward to it,” said Sweat of how excited he is to join the Jackets. “I can’t wait to start in a couple months.”

Sweat was also selected as an alternate for the West team in the Montana East-West Shrine Game, but won’t be playing in the contest June 17 at Naranche Stadium in Butte.

So, he’ll be leaving it all out on the field come Saturday.

“I’ve been looking forward to it since the season ended,” Sweat said of the yearly competition, where annually some of the best Class B graduated seniors compete. “We didn’t get a good end to it, a first-round exit. Getting a chance to play one more time with some of my buddies, obviously, I look forward to it.”

One thing Sweat is looking forward to is playing in the final game his high school coach, Travis Rauh, coaches at the Class B level. Rauh, who coached at Broadwater High for 23 years, including the last 21 as head coach, was recently hired to coach the Laurel Locomotives football team.

“It’s definitely been a long ride for us growing up and watching Coach Rauh coach all the older kids," Sweat said. "It was a cool experience. To be one of the last Class B kids that he’s coached is pretty cool. He’s definitely influenced my life and who I’ve become as an athlete.”

For Rauh, he is excited to be able to coach this year’s South team. Rauh said it is his second stint as a head coach in the series and he’d also served as an assistant coach once in the game.

Rauh said there are five Bulldogs on the South team.

“For this to be the last time I get to coach at a Class B level, you couldn’t pick a better group,” Rauh said.

Rauh said he’s been fortunate to coach Sweat, who as a freshman was named to the all-conference second team as an athlete. During his sophomore year, Sweat earned second-team all-conference as a linebacker and he was a first-team all-conference pick as an athlete.

“He’s not only an exceptional football player, but he’s a tremendous leader and a high-character young man,” Rauh said of Sweat. “He’s the type of player that makes me look a lot better as a coach with some of the things we can do when he gets the ball in his hands.

“If you could pick a model student-athlete that’s what he is. He represents everything that’s good about high school sports as far as I’m concerned.”

Sweat earned track and field State B championships in the 100, 200 and 300 hurdles this spring and was a member of the 4x100-meter relay team. The championships were his first in track and field after having placed second in the 300-meter hurdles and third in the 100 as a junior.

“It was like nothing I’ve ever done before,” said Sweat of his magnificent mine of gold in Butte.

Sweat explained that his older brother, Gehrig Sweat, won a couple of Wyoming state high school track and field championships when the family briefly relocated to the Cowboy State before moving back to Townsend.

“My brother was a state champion and I always looked up to him,” Sweat said. “Fulfilling that dream of mine made me pretty proud.”

Gehrig Sweat now owns an insulation company in Three Forks, Dawson said. Gehrig Sweat was a member of Townsend’s 2014 State B championship football team.

“He definitely inspired me to be an athlete and be the best athlete I could be,” said Dawson. “Just to follow him and achieve greatness made me want to be who I am and who I became. I actually wear the No. 32 because he did as well.”

In last season’s Class B All-Star Game, the North toppled the South 27-7 for its fourth straight win in the series. The North leads the all-time series, 18-15.

Rauh said his team hasn’t made much of the streak during practice this week. However, the coach admitted it’s a string his team would like to scissor.

“We haven’t talked about it yet, but on the other hand I’m sure the kids are aware of it and I’m aware of it,” Rauh said. “Honestly the way this game stacks up, it looks like two pretty even football teams as far as I can tell."

Sweat said a bonus for the South team come Saturday will be their speed. He’ll get a chance to show off that speed that led him to those track and field golds.

“We just have been trying to connect as a team and not worrying about what the North has to offer. We have some speed and are pretty athletic,” Sweat said. “The North has some size and numbers, but we’ll take what we have and go with it. Obviously, the goal is to end that streak.”