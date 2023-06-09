BILLINGS — Spencer Gibbs has truly enjoyed himself during the week leading up to the 34th Annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game.

An all-state performer for the Malta Mustangs football team as a senior, Gibbs can’t wait to take the field for the last time Saturday at Lockwood High School at 11 a.m.

The two-sport standout — Gibbs was also a state champion wrestler in the B-C this past season at 205 pounds — has decided he’ll join the workforce after graduating this spring, so this will be the last time he suits up for a football game. He’ll play running back for the North squad.

“It’s cool to be here and I’m honored to be picked,” Gibbs said of the annual contest, where the best of the graduating seniors annually play for either the North or the South. “You look back and think about the season and ‘Wow, this is it.’ You strapped it up one last time, but now you get to do it again. It’s pretty fun.”

So far, Gibbs has enjoyed bonding with his fellow players as the two teams practice at Rocky Mountain College, stay in the dorms, and dine at the school.

“It’s a good time. You get to meet new guys,” said Gibbs. “There are good guys all-around.”

Gibbs said learning new schemes and how to work with different teammates is one of the things he has enjoyed this week during practice.

“Working on guys getting to know each other and what they are capable of,” he said. “Just stuff like that to see who fits in the best positions.”

As for how he also became a punter, Gibbs said the Mustangs needed somebody to fill the position so he accepted the challenge.

“It just came naturally, I guess,” he said. “We kind of looked for a punter at the start of the year and I started watching video and stuff and I got alright at it.”

Nick Oxarart, the head coach at Malta who is also an assistant for the North, said Gibbs is truly talented and has sacrificed for the team over the years. Oxarart explained that as a freshman and sophomore, Gibbs was a quarterback, then switched to tight end as a junior and running back as a senior.

“He has a willingness to learn and will play any position you want him to,” said Oxarart. “He’s bought into our speed program and developed his speed and turned into a tight end from a running back his senior year.”

As a wrestler, Gibbs’ championship at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark was the first title for the Mustangs in the sport since 2007 when Chance Demarais won the title at 215 pounds.

The title was especially sweet for Gibbs as he ended the dry spell for the Mustangs and because it concluded a four-year journey to the top.

The championship was the first time Gibbs placed at the state wrestling tourney. He had missed divisionals his freshman year due to illness, then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury early in his sophomore year, and qualified for state as a junior but didn’t place.

“Missing that sophomore season, coming back into my junior year was a fun season and all,” Gibbs explained. “But that senior year I had to do something big I guess.”

Oxarart, who coaches youth wrestling and coached Gibbs at the junior high level, said it was impressive for Gibbs to cap his career with a state title.

“That’s hard to do,” Oxarart said. “From never placing at state to becoming a state champion.”

Gibbs has many talents outside of football and wrestling. One skill is welding.

“He’s a phenomenal welder,” Oxarart said. “He’s probably been welding since he could walk. His dad is a welder and he’s been around that his whole life. He went from welding to mechanics.

“He’s a hands-on, fix anything type of kid.”

Gibbs had college opportunities to play football or wrestle, but he’s going to join the workforce instead.

“I’m going to go straight to work,” Gibbs explained. “I’m thinking of coming down here to Billings and living with my cousin and maybe learning to be a plumber.”

Last year, the North defeated the South 27-7 for its fourth straight win in the series. With the victory, the North extended its lead to 18-15.

Gibbs said he plans to enjoy his final game Saturday and he said the North all-stars aim to go out with a victory.

“We plan to keep it,” said a smiling Gibbs of the winning streak.