FLORENCE — Pat Duchien Sr. and Pat Duchien Jr. shared a special embrace on the football field in the minutes after the final buzzer sounded in the State B championship game Saturday.
It was the final time the father-son, coach-quarterback duo would be taking the field together for Florence, and they went out on the highest of notes. Pat The Younger totaled six touchdowns and the Falcons repeated as State B champions by soaring to a 48-7 win over rival Missoula Loyola on a sunny day with temperatures in the low 20s.
“What it means to me is there’s a bunch of kids that have believed in hard work in the offseason. Dedication. Kids that lead well. Just a good generational bunch of kids,” Duchien Sr. said about repeating as champs. “It’s a little bit different this time when you have a senior son going out. But what I could see with these guys this year is just the sheer determination, wanting to get better every single week. Just putting the time and effort in. It’s so fun to see them be rewarded with this.”
The Falcons (11-2) became the first Class B team to repeat as state champions since Eureka in 2016 and 2017. The title they won last year was their first since 1977 and it came in their first trip to the chipper since 1980.
Their run to this title wasn’t as straightforward as last season’s 12-0 campaign. The Falcons lost two regular-season games by a total of eight points and avenged their loss to Jefferson with a semifinal victory last week.
They came into the year needing to replace five starters who went on to play college football. They showed they could rebuild the offense with sixth-year head coach Duchien Sr. serving as the brains and third-year starting QB Duchien Jr. puling the levers on the field. The latter did that to the tune of five touchdown passes to three different players in the title contest.
“Going out as a senior winning two state championships, it’s just something super special,” Duchien Jr. said. “To do it with my dad as our head coach is just so awesome. This one, I feel like we had a lot more adversity throughout the year having a couple losses and having to battle back. I felt like it was something super special to be able to come out here, still compete and win a state championship.”
The Falcons left no doubt about how they good are as they outscored their opponents in the title game 90-7 over the past two years. They beat Bigfork 42-0 on their home field last season, one year after they felt they let a semifinal victory slip away in an 8-6 overtime loss at Fairfield.
The Falcons passed the ball with regularity as Duchien Jr. finished the year with 36 touchdown passes against five interceptions. He connected with Brodie Hinsdale for three TDs and he found Ethan Alexander and Tyler Abbott for one touchdown apiece in the chipper. His TD run after William Wagner intercepted a pass gave him 20 for the year.
“To me, that shows that the coaches are something special,” Duchien Jr. said of the title game performances. “I’m just so proud to be a part of this team with those coaches. Without them, I don’t think we could have done any of this.”
This marked the second straight season that both teams in the championship game came out of the Western B. It was also the second consecutive year that three of the four teams in the semifinals came out of that conference.
Loyola knocked off undefeated Bigfork last week in a semifinal. Bigfork took down conference foe Eureka in a semifinal last year.
“Somebody put out there in the media or on social media this year that the South was the SEC of Class B football,” Duchien Sr. said. “I think all of us Western coaches took that a little bit personally. I think we’ve shown it. These teams are great.”
Loyola (7-6) made it to the state championship game with a Cinderella run for the ages. The Rams rallied in the second half of their second-to-last regular-season game to clinch a playoff berth. They then pulled off three road upsets after entering the postseason with a 4-5 record.
The clock struck midnight on the Rams around halftime of the championship game as they fell to 0-3 in title contests in Todd Hughes’ nine seasons as head coach. They had tied the game 7-7 on Talen Reynolds’ touchdown run early in the second quarter, but Duchien tossed touchdown passes in the final minute of the first half and on Florence’s first drive of the second half to begin to put the game out of reach at 28-7.
“Just where they started and where they ended, I’m extraordinarily proud of them,” Hughes said of his team. “Of course the next 24 hours are going to hurt. It’s supposed to. When you get here, you want to finish and you want to win it. We didn’t perform as well as we thought we were going to. And it’s going to hurt. But it doesn’t take anything away from the pride and the love and the admiration I have for each one of these individuals.”
