BIGFORK — Loyola coach Todd Hughes reiterated the same story to his players prior to the State B semifinal game Saturday as he did before the regular-season loss to Bigfork.
The story is about a grandson who keeps saying he wants to be the best player ever at various sports but keeps quitting each one. So, his grandfather takes him out to an ocean, holds his head under the water until he starts struggling to breathe, lets him up and tells him that he won’t be great at anything until he begins to fight as much as he did for his life.
While it’s a somewhat morbid story, the essence of the story is about continuing to compete and having good effort while chasing goals. Loyola showed that fight by toughing out a 14-6 win over previously undefeated Bigfork to reach the state title game against defending champion Florence, an improbable run after the Rams had entered the playoffs with a 4-5 record.
“We talked all week long about the difference between wanting something and having the will and the heart to go do it,” Hughes said. “They showed me their heart every single snap. They did, man. They played lights out. Coaching staff did a phenomenal job all week.”
Loyola (7-5) had to fight to the very end. The Rams made two goal line stands in the final minutes after building a 14-0 lead in the third quarter. The teams had played a scoreless first half on a cold day and a slick field.
It was quite the different game than their regular-season meeting Oct. 7, a 47-14 win for Bigfork (10-1). This time, Loyola had back three linemen it had been missing the first game, while the Rams’ 3-4 defense was more difficult to figure out than the 4-3 one Bigfork saw last time.
“They’re a lot bigger than us and they played really, really well,” Bigfork coach Jim Benn, a former Loyola assistant, said. “That 3(-man) front shouldn’t have given us the troubles it did, but we weren’t physical at the point of attack. They rallied to the ball and tackled well.”
The Rams took a 7-0 lead when quarterback Aiden Round connected with Malik Lyttle for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth-and-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Running back Talen Reynolds had carried the Rams down the field with runs of 34 and 15 yards.
The teams had combined for nine punts, one interception, one fumble and one end of half prior to the Rams’ first scoring drive. Hughes knew Bigfork was still dangerous on offense, so he knew field goals weren’t going to win this game.
“I know these guys. They can score quick,” Hughes said of why he decided to go for it on fourth-and-long in the red zone. “We needed a couple of touchdowns to get in front of it. That’s why we chose to do it. I told myself coming into this game I wasn’t going to be conservative, I was just going to let it go.”
Loyola ramped things up quickly when Jake Jamieson picked off a pass on the ensuing drive, setting up the Rams in the red zone. It was the second interception of the game for Jamieson, who broke up multiple other passes.
Bigfork, now trailing and with time dwindling, had decided it needed to start passing more after its running game was stuffed in the first half. Loyola and Jamieson had made a properly timed adjustment of pressing the receivers more just a couple plays earlier.
“I was playing pretty far back off the receiver at first, but they caught one or two hitches on me, so I had to buckle it down,” he said. “I think that really paid off because they bought the bait and I was able to make the pick. I saw the route he ran twice before and I knew exactly where the ball was going. I was ready to go.”
A few plays later, Reynolds took the direct snap and powered for a 2-yard touchdown run. It gave the Rams a 14-0 lead with 0:49 left in the third quarter. Reynolds carried much of the load for Loyola on the ground, as evidence by a big tear down the back of his jersey.
“We were missing three linemen last time, so having them made a huge difference,” Reynolds said of the run game. “Our line started getting some push in the second half. We were just beating the crap out of them and they gave up a little bit. I think that’s when we started going.”
Bigfork wasn’t quite done thanks to some fortunate bounces. A Loyola bobbled punt snap set up the Vikings at the 15-yard line, and Joseph Farrier punched in a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The extra point was blocked, leaving Bigfork in a 14-6 deficit with 8:20 left.
The Vikings forced another punt, drove down to the 2-yard line, but quarterback Tristen Herd fumbled the ball after being hit by Reynolds. Loyola’s Kaylor Hall came up with the ball with 2:45 left in the game.
The Rams were unable to run for a first down, and a re-punt after a penalty saw the short, high punt bounce back to the Loyola 8-yard line. That set up the Vikings with a prime chance to score with 1:47 remaining. They ran for a touchdown on their first play, but it was called back because of holding.
Bigfork drew a pass interference penalty on its failed fourth-and-goal play from the 19-yard line with 0:42 to play. The penalty was half the distance to the goal, which Hughes said is the correct call. However, the PA announcer said it was an automatic first down and the down markers were changed from fourth to first.
The Vikings ran their next play, an incomplete pass broken up by Jamieson, but then a consultation of the officiating crew declared it was actually fourth down and a turnover on downs. For Benn, the miscommunication from the officials affected his play calling on what he thought was a first-down play.
“Loyola deserves all the credit in the world,” he said. “They came ready to play and we didn’t. They had a great plan. They did enough to win the game and we didn’t. We had chances, and you have to capitalize on those and sometimes you have to do it in spite of difficult circumstances.”
