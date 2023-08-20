ANACONDA – Dan Lacey is no stranger to high school football in southwest Montana.

The new head football coach comes to the Smelter City after a nine-year run of leading the Whitehall Trojans.

The Butte native had loads of success at the helm with the Trojans, making playoff appearances in each of the last three seasons.

Now, Lacey will look to continue his momentum with the Copperheads.

After being hired in June, Lacey got right to business with preparation for the 2023 season, which Anaconda opens on the road against Columbus on Aug. 25.

“The best thing is just getting to know the kids. To try to instill trust and let them know that I’m going to hold myself accountable just as much as I’ll hold them accountable,” Lacey said.

Lacey met with the team quickly after his hiring and set up open gym sessions and on-field workouts.

But much of Lacey’s plan to turn the program around focuses on things off of the gridiron.

A big focal point over the summer was building chemistry by getting the team together as much as possible.

This involved several projects the Copperheads worked on, including cleaning up Mitchell Stadium and painting the locker room.

“The biggest thing is just getting the kids to buy into the culture that you’re trying to teach them,” Lacey said.

“Understanding that we’re only as good as how good we treat each other. We talk a lot about not just being good football players but being good people.”

Lacey believes that all of the work put in off the field, and the culture they are trying to create, will bring back the success on the field.

It’s been a tough stretch for the Copperheads recently, winning just three games in the last five seasons, including a 1-7 record in 2022.

But Lacey knows that it’s a program capable of winning again.

“We’re trying to bring that tradition and pride back, that stadium (Mitchell Stadium) is as cool as it comes in Montana, not just Class B football. It’s an exciting place to be and I want them to be proud of where they are at,” Lacey said.

When the season comes around, Lacey believes that the new culture in Anaconda will lead to a new look on the field.

And for opposing teams, the Copperheads don’t plan on being a penciled-in victory on their schedule anymore.

“Our identity is that we’re going to play four quarters of football and we’re going to do it our way. We’re here to compete, we’re not a team on the schedule anymore where you can just show up and get a win,” Lacey said.

The team will also look a bit different in terms of their scheme and play style. While it’s a new system for the players, they have been able to adjust so far in fall camp.

“The things that we’re trying to instill here are a little bit different than what their accustomed to. They have transitioned really well with it, we’re making them get outside of their comfort zone, which is good,” Lacey said.

Lacey’s familiarity with Class B football in Montana should make his transition to a new program more fluid.

He will be game planning for many familiar teams, including his former squad on the other side of the Homestake Pass.

Anaconda takes on Whitehall on the road on Oct. 6.

It may be a new place for Lacey, but he’s doing what he truly loves. Being around his players and staff is what he loves most about being a coach, no matter where he is.

“It’s the relationships that really make coaching worthwhile. You get to enjoy being around people that have the same interests as you, and that’s something that keeps me hungry. I love it, man,” Lacey said.

Now, with a fresh start in Anaconda, Lacey will continue doing what he loves with the hopes of putting Copperheads football back on the map.