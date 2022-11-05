WORDEN — Poise is an oft-discussed attribute in a quarterback, but Patrick Duchien needed every bit of it Saturday.
On top of his Florence-Carlton football team making the long crossstate drive from south of Missoula to east of Billings for its Class B quarterfinal game against an unbeaten Huntley Project, the Falcons were
slapped in the face Saturday by wind gusts approaching 60 miles per hour — not exactly prime throwing conditions.
But on a day the Falcons needed their star signal-caller to be cool, calm and collected, he more than lived up to the challenge.
Duchien was involved in all four of Florence's touchdowns in a 28-6 win, booking the Falcons hosting rights against Jefferson in their Class B semifinal next week in an ongoing hunt for the school's second straight championship.
There are at least five more days of practice ahead for Florence (9-2), which is aiming to be Class B's first repeat champ since Eureka in 2016 and 2017. And if the Falcons play at the level they did in the quarterfinals, there may very well be five more days of practice on top of it.
"Against a team like Huntley that's just a solid program ... for our guys to come down and face the wind (and) adversity and a little bit of cold and all of that and play the way they did, I'm super proud," Florence coach Pat Duchien, the father of the quarterback, said of the win. "Not taking anything away from Huntley, they're a solid football team, but our guys, I'm just super proud of them."
The Red Devils (10-1) were solid, indeed. With the exception of a 21-0 win at fellow quarterfinalist Malta to open the year, Project never scored less than 40 points in any game entering this weekend and continued to get its trademark fill on the ground Saturday, running for 251 yards on 51 carries.
But in conditions that can make a team's fortunes go haywire quickly, the Falcons saw their chances and took them.
Florence struck first with a 10-yard passing score late in the first quarter from the player Duchien to senior tailback Brodie Hinsdale, but both of the Falcons' second-quarter touchdowns came off of the back of lost Project fumbles.
Considering that the second half got tight as the wind roared even more with an inconsequential Florence score late being the only points, the Falcons' capitalization off of the turnovers ended up being vital to the result.
"It was a little bit of both," Project coach Rick Dees said, referring to Florence's defensive scheming and his team's own mistakes. "I think they had a good plan and they had some athletic kids over there on that side of the ball. And it was uncharacteristic of us to turn the ball over that many times. It just caught up with us today."
Still, momentum shifts like the ones the Falcons got before the half mean little if nothing is done with them. Patrick Duchien did something with them.
Following the first fumble, the quarterback connected for a 42-yard pass with tight end Ethan Alexander to set Florence up in the Red Devils' red zone, with Duchien finding paydirt with his legs two plays later. On the second occasion, Duchien found Hinsdale streaking down the Project sideline for a 58-yard house call, giving the visitors a 21-0 lead with 3:46 to play before half.
The Red Devils answered with a short rushing score through quarterback Jake Cook right before the intermission, but the Florence defense stymied the Project big-play machine from there. The Red Devils never got to the red zone again, with an Alexander interception at his own 28 with just over seven minutes left effectively icing the result.
"In practice all week, our scout team really gave us a good look for Huntley's offense," Patrick Duchien, who finished with 210 yards on 14-for-21 passing, said. "Our defensive coaches really pushed us to be great today and I feel like we were able to go out and execute. ... Even if we didn't score, we had trust in our defense to go and stop them."
Champions are often defined by how they handle adversity, and though Florence has earned cozier confines for its third straight Class B semifinal next week, the Falcons will likely be able to point to their play in the howling Worden gusts as a defining performance — especially if it sees them on top of the state once again.
But before any celebrations can happen, there's first an opportunity for vengeance. Florence lost at Jefferson by a touchdown in Week 4, and with a spot in the Class B title game on the line, the Falcons get a rare opportunity at a second chance in a loser-goes-home scenario.
Talk to the coaching Duchien, however, and you may get the inkling that Florence is just getting started.
"What I've noticed with these guys is just a continual improvement throughout the season," Pat Duchien said. "My hat goes off to them for just coming out to work every day and embracing this. ... These guys have done a great job."
Photos: Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton football playoffs
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Jake Cook (3) is brought down by Florence-Carlton’s Zackery Dixon (22) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Kaden Sunderland (47) reacts after a 4th down stop during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Garrett Scholley (40) carries the ball during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) takes a snap during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Drew Wagner (37) reaches for a pass but isn’t able to get it during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) is stopped by Florence-Carlton’s Arie McLaughlin (66) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Spencer Higareda (70) cheers with his teammates as they take the field before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The Falcons’ captains walk to midfield for the coin flip before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s William Wagner (6) is stopped by a defender during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Gage McNiven (21) listens with his teammates in the locker room during halftime in the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The ball comes out as Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) is brought down by Florence-Carlton’s Ethan Alexande (13) and Florence-Carlton’s Harrison Shepp (54) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Jake Cook (3) carries the ball during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Jake Cook (3) directs his teammates during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) carries the ball during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Garrett Scholley (40) carries the ball during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Brodie Hinsdale (20) tries to evade Huntley Project’s Gage McNiven (21) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Aspen Goeltz (82) signals for a turnover during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s head coach Pat Duchien during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) carries the ball during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) hands off to Florence-Carlton’s Colten Rice (24) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s David Wohlfeil (1) takes the field with his teammates before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Levi Winters (32) and Florence-Carlton’s Andrew Horsens (88) before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Kolby Lechner (60) listens in the locker room during halftime in the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Grady Schmidt (37) bleeds from his hand during halftime in the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Arie McLaughlin (66) catches ahis breath on the sideline during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Kolby Lechner (60) gets hugs after the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Cade Sorlie (14) stands on the goal line for the National Anthem before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Grady Schmidt (37) and Florence-Carlton’s Tyler Abbott (23) shake hands at midfield before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) and his father, Florence-Carlton’s head coach Pat Duchien high-five during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) passes during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Brodie Hinsdale (20) tries to escape Huntley Project’s Gage McNiven (21) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) carries the ball during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Brett Hasler (12) punts during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) throws during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Jake Cook (3) hands off to Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The Red Devils line up for the snap during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) falls forward to cross the goal line during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) signals for a touchdown during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Jake Cook (3) takes a snap during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) tries to get away from Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Patrick Duchien (15) looks to pass during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s William Wagner (6) returns a kickoff during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Roland Fisher (57) sings the school song with his teammates after the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Drew Wagner (37) kneels with his teammates for a prayer before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The Red Devils line up on the goal line for the National Anthem before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s William Wagner (6) high-fives his teammates during player introductions before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s David Wohlfeil (1) and Huntley Project’s Luke Donally (54) meet at center field for the coin flip before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The captains watch the coin flip before the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Zackery Dixon (22) talks with his teammates during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Huntley Project’s Wylee Lindeen (5) in the locker room during halftime in the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Ethan Alexande (13) gets a high-five after intercepting a pass during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The Falcons watch from the sidelines during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s head coach Pat Duchien during the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Ryan Winters (9) celebrates after the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
Florence-Carlton’s Arie McLaughlin (66) celebrates after the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton
Updated
30 min ago
The Falcons join hands for a prayer after the Huntley Project Red Devils’ playoff game against the Florence-Carlton Falcons at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette
