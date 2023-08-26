BOULDER — Mason Arlington has known nothing but state championships in his Florence-Carlton career, and after playing in the title game a year ago, the junior will be a key cog in the Falcons’ quest for a three-peat.

Florence-Carlton’s first two touchdowns in a 27-0 thumping of Jefferson Friday night were the first-ever rushing scores for Arlington at the varsity level.

He ran with a toughness exceeding his 175-pound frame, breaking a tackle to spring a 21-yard score in the first quarter and pushing the pile in a goal-to-go situation in the second.

“I like that he stayed calm and he played as an athlete,” Falcons head coach Pat Duchien said.

“Once we figured some things out mentally this last week, he did all the things he needed to do to put himself in that position and I wasn’t worried at all going to him. He’s a good player and a solid athlete.”

Arlington let the rain that passed through Boulder pregame wash away his anxiety.

The game’s start being bumped back 35 minutes due to lightning didn’t help quell the jitters of a young man stewing on the culmination of an off-season’s worth of work.

Once Arlington took that first snap (on defense), though, the nerves eased.

“I was a little bit nervous going into this week thinking that – I didn’t wanna fail for my coaches and my team as a junior,” Arlington said. “I didn’t want them to think I wasn’t here and wasn’t gonna do anything for them…

“I believed in my teammates and they all believed in me. They put all their trust into me and I just let that happen.”

Arlington’s third touchdown – a five-yarder to senior Ethan Alexander – was the dagger in a result not many outside of Florence-Carlton’s program expected.

Jefferson, after back-to-back state semifinal losses to the Falcons, was thought to be a favorite to win the Class B state title in 2023. Returning All-State quarterback Luke Oxarart was a big reason some held those beliefs, but in the opener, Florence-Carlton bottled up the junior.

Save for fumbling the game’s opening kick off, Florence-Carlton played with the edge necessary to make another deep playoff run, and have now held opponents to 23 or fewer points in 10 straight games dating back to last season.

“I think you saw a lot of resiliency and toughness…Our guys came out and they were ready,” Duchien said. “Little adversity to start the game, but I can’t be more proud.”

Senior Gabriel Hartsell-Miller established the defensive drum beat the Falcons would march to all night when he sacked Oxarart on the third down following the mishandled kick off.

Leading 14-0 late in the third quarter, Arlington turned the ball over, only for his defense to stymie Jefferson on first and second down and the birthday boy, Drew Wagner, to get the drive-killing sack.

The ensuing possession, Florence-Carlton went up three by scores.

“I think we’re gonna be overlooked a little bit this year – we’ve been talking about that,” Duchien said. “We lost a lot of dudes the last couple years, but nobody gets to see the behind-the-scenes stuff like we do as coaches…

“Ninety percent of these guys have been working for the last nine months – weight room work, summer work – just binding together as a team. They’re gonna continue to prove some naysayers wrong.”

The last thing Florence-Carlton players heard before they ran onto the field Friday night was, “we’re not on top of the mountain, we own the mountain.”

Even after graduating Patrick Duchien Jr., Jonathan Luhmann, Colten Rice, Ryan Winters, and others, the Falcons’ statement to the rest of Class B on opening night was simple.

“We’re not gone,” Arlington said.