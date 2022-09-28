BILLINGS — Rick Dees, Huntley Project’s second-year football coach, figures if a Class B team has up to a dozen seniors on its roster, things could turn out OK.
When it became clear he’d have nine players returning for a senior season this year, Dees felt fairly comfortable. Then, when he saw how his Red Devils looked during the summer camp circuit, he began feeling more than comfortable.
Dees had to laugh at himself, though, when he looked back to one camp in particular.
“We went to a seven-on-seven camp at Rocky (Mountain College), which really isn’t our forte, you know,” Dees said. “I think the last two games we’ve passed the ball like four times.”
In case you were wondering, seven-on-seven camps are generally conducted without linemen and are for teams to work on their passing games. As Dees said, not really what the Red Devils spend a lot of time on, being they use a ground-based Wing-T attack that’s been a staple of the program for years.
“But it was a good experience for our kids to compete,” said Dees, who has been on a Project coaching staff in one form or another for the vast majority of the past 26 years.
Up to this point in the season, the fifth-ranked Red Devils have seen little competition. They’ve rolled to a 5-0 record, outscoring their opponents 189-35. They’ve yet to give up a point in the first half and have given up 29 of their 35 points in the fourth quarter when most of the starters have been out of the game.
Led by Garrett Sholley and Grady Schmidt, the Red Devils average 321 rushing yards per game and 9.3 yards per carry. Sholley has gained 533 yards on 37 carries (14.4 ypc) and Schmidt has 444 yards on 63 attempts (7.0 ypc). David Wohlfeil and Wylee Lindeen average double digits in yards per carry, with Wohlfeil picking up 338 yards on 29 carries (11.7 per attempt) and Lindeen 271 yards on 26 attempts (10.4 ypc).
All those yards have been packed behind what Dees called a versatile, veteran and adapting offensive line in Jeffery Thomas, Luke Donally, Kolby Lechner, Spencer Higareda, Kaden Bishop, Cade Sorlie and Gage McNiven.
“I think that’s been the real key to this run game is that those kids allow us to do a little more than we normally would at this point,” Dees said. “I’ve always believed that if you have a good offensive line, you’re going to have a good team because you can move the ball, sustain drives, and things like that.”
Though seldom used, quarterback Jake Cook’s arm has been pretty good, as well. Lindeen quarterbacked the squad last year, but Dees felt Lindeen’s attitude and desire to take on defenders fit better as a fullback in the team’s scheme.
Cook took over behind center and has completed 17 of 28 attempts (it's true, the Red Devils don’t pass much) for 420 yards and five touchdowns against no interceptions.
In addition to the previous ingredients Dees mentioned, there’s been one other intangible key to Project’s success: Motivation.
The Red Devils were eliminated from last year’s playoffs in the first round, losing to Big Timber. The Devils were leading by 16 points going into the fourth quarter before the Herders rallied for a 32-28 win, ending Project’s season.
“That was the disappointing part, thinking we had that game and just didn’t put it away,” Dees said. “I think that’s where a lot of the hunger from these kids comes from. I think they could have probably played at least one more week (last season).
“I think we would have matched up with Eureka in the quarters, and I don’t know if we would have had a chance against them or how that would have played out, but just having that lead in the fourth (against Big Timber), thinking you’re going to move on and then having that kind of taken away, kind of set the tone for this year.”
