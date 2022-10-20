SHEPHERD — It’s a perfect fall day for another football practice, especially for a team on the verge of … something.
Be that in the remaining games to come this season or be it next season — or both — there is a sense among the Shepherd Mustangs that they’ve found out who they are.
Three months ago, the Mustangs coaching staff thought their team would have one identity. A spread offense with four- and five-receiver sets was installed, the main part of an offense to go along with a power running package to be used when the Mustangs needed to pick up a few hard yards for a first down.
But just six quarters into the season, it became evident that maybe the Mustangs’ scheme wasn’t going to fit its personnel. So, at halftime of the team’s second game, the coaches ditched the spread offense, sent quarterback Connor Hash to running back, and installed Cole McCann, who had been rotating with Hash at QB, as the lone signal-caller.
What they’ve found over the past few weeks turned out to be a 1,000-yard rusher (Hash) helped by a young offensive line, a much more productive offense, and renewed optimism, both for the short term and long term.
“I was in the Army for about 14 years, and that’s the ultimate adapt-or-die scenario,” Shepherd assistant head coach Russ Hale explained Tuesday as the Mustangs warmed up for practice. “You can’t be stuck in your ways. You have to be semper gumby (always flexible). You have to be flexible and just go with what works, man.”
While the move to a more traditional running offense didn’t immediately stem the tide — Shepherd lost that second game of the season 34-14 to Columbus — it is starting to work, man.
And even if it doesn’t work all the time, like in a 56-16 loss to No. 4 Huntley Project, the Mustangs, seemingly to a player, feel they’re on the right track.
“We’ve been really trying to figure out what our personality is as a team,” offensive lineman Hank Rossow said. “I think we’re kind of finding it in this offense that we’re running now.”
To each of the six players who rotate in and out of the offensive line, the power running style is a dream. Put your hand in the dirt and go, as coaches like to say.
“You see a guy with a different color jersey and you just hit him as hard as you can,” junior Braydan Ryan said matter-of-factly.
It’s a young and not overly big offensive line, either. Most defensive fronts out-size the Mustangs, head coach Lucas Logan says, and there are no seniors: Braxton Fulton, Carson O’Donnell and Tyler Icard join Rossow and Ryan as juniors, while Wyatt Beddes is a sophomore.
Part of the line’s motivation stems from skull-and-crossbone stickers Hale hands out. The coveted decals are given for each pancake block a lineman delivers, and Fulton has 34 of them decorating his helmet.
“Getting that little sticker on your helmet makes you feel good and proud of yourself,” Fulton said. “It makes you try a little harder to put somebody on their back during a play.”
As the pancakes trended upward, so did the yards. Hash has racked up 1,151 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, while Aiden Lammers has accumulated 561 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. And, as another badge of honor for the line, both backs are averaging 7.6 yards a carry, meaning no matter who takes the handoff, the O-line is usually getting them to the second level of the defense.
Hash is one of just two seniors on the Mustangs’ roster — receiver Jose Moran is the other — and the offensive line takes pride in helping Hash get to that 1,000-yard plateau. No one involved in the Shepherd football program can recall the last 1,000-yard rusher the Mustangs had.
“Connor has been a super big leader,” Beddes said, “and that means a lot to everyone. We love blocking for him.”
Every young boy who grabs a football for the first time dreams of one day being the quarterback. That was the dream for Hash, too, who was an all-conference running back a year ago. But his stint behind center lasted just a game and a half this season, but that’s OK by him.
He might have been the biggest beneficiary of his return to running back, after all, and he appreciates the work the line does for himself and for Lammers.
“They’ve grown so much, I’m really proud of them,” Hash said of the linemen. “They just smash kids. They’re smaller than everyone and it doesn’t matter. They just make my job way easier.”
Make no mistake. Though things are looking up for the Mustangs (4-4 overall, 3-1 Eastern B), there isn’t a sense they’ve arrived. They close the regular season Friday at Roundup with a chance to break the .500 mark, and they’re on the verge of clinching their second home playoff game in the past three seasons.
The postseason hasn’t been kind to Shepherd, though. Since 2002, the furthest back the Montana High School Activities Association archives go, Shepherd is 0-7 in playoff games. That includes four playoff losses in the past five seasons.
“We’ve been working hard and we’ve been seeing a culture change and we want to see the results change,” Icard said. “A playoff win would mean a lot to the team.”
That’s looking ahead, though. Coaches Logan and Hale preach in-the-moment football against nameless and faceless opponents.
Still, with all but two of the Mustangs penciled in to be returning next season, it is tough for the players not to view the ending of his season — whatever ending is written — as a springboard for more potential growth.
“We’d love to look ahead, but I think we still need to focus on what we have going this season,” O’Donnell said. “Finish this out, and then once the season’s over set our eyes on next year and put the work in over the offseason to become more of a powerhouse.”
As for the final two weeks or more that this season has to offer, Logan, who has been part of the Shepherd football staff on and off since 2010, wants his team to appreciate where it is.
The season definitely didn’t start how everyone wanted — the Mustangs didn’t gain 300 total yards combined in losses to Big Timber (17-7) and Columbus — but Logan complemented the players and assistant coaches Hale, John Nydegger and Andrew Johnson for a willingness to have an open mind to basically reset everything.
Shepherd is 4-2 in its last six games, and, except for the loss to Project, gained anywhere from 300 to 450 yards of total offense in those games.
“Could we have predicted this at the beginning of the season?” Logan asked, before answering his own question. “No, we wouldn’t have made this prediction of where we were going to end up. I just like that we’re playing good football this late in the season.”
All thanks to the semper gumby Mustangs.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.