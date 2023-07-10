It's been a hectic few months for Jefferson athlete Dalton Noble.

The three-star athlete helped the Jefferson boys track team win a third consecutive state title at the Class B state track meet in Butte in May. Noble also won his first individual title, finding the top of the podium in the shot put.

On top of all that, Noble has been introduced to the world of major college football recruiting, with five Division-1 programs offering him a scholarship in the past few months.

"It's been really fun," Noble said. "It's really exciting. That's the best way to describe it. It's nice to be able to pick what you want to do for college and basing a decision off of that instead of having to go where your only offer is."

In terms of choices, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound offensive lineman will have plenty. In-state schools Montana and Montana State have already extended scholarship offers and appear to be firmly in the mix.

However, the University of Idaho also jumped in with an offer this spring, as did Army (West Point) and also Columbia of the Ivy League.

Noble isn't one of the three players in the state of Montana ranked by 247 Sports for the 2024 class, yet. But the interest is there and since Noble is also a defensive lineman, as well as a track and field standout, so is the potential.

"The position I've heard the most from teams is offensive line," Noble said. "Some schools are just recruiting me as an athlete. I'm only 240 right now and they can kind of put me wherever they want to."

For its part, Jefferson played Noble at offensive tackle, as well as defensive tackle/defensive end last season. While his blocking has college football teams most interested, he was solid on defense too with 23 total tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and two hurries.

Yet, Noble makes his biggest impact on offense. The Panthers run a smash-mouth offense which makes controlling the line of scrimmage key.

Winning the trenches isn't always pretty. But it's something Noble takes great pride in.

"Growing up, you always thought it was cool to throw or catch the ball," he said. "Everyone wants to be a quarterback or a receiver. But as I've gotten older, the teams that are successful are the teams with a good offensive line. You can't do much without (the offensive line). It's your job to protect everyone and if you mess up, it makes everyone else's job a lot harder."

With Noble blocking for some stellar backs including Dylan Root and also sophomore quarterback Luke Oxarart, the Panthers rushed for over 2,100 yards last season. Root has graduated, but Oxarart will be back for Jefferson, which has made the Class B semifinals the past two seasons and is looking for more.

"That's what we've been talking about all offseason," Noble said of reaching the state championship. "That's our one major goal. You have to take it one game at a time and you have to put the work in right now, but that's where we want to be at the end of this year."

Of course, state championships are nothing new for Noble and the Panthers. Not only did he win the shot put this spring with a throw of 50-feet, 11-inches, he was part of a third straight Class B boys team track title.

"Wade Rykal won it last year and I've always looked up to him," Noble said. "I always wanted to beat him and so I always wanted to do that (win state). But the main reason I wanted to win was to help the team out. I just wanted to do my part and help the team be successful."

The competitive nature in Noble was fostered at a young age and it turned the talented big man from Montana City into a standout in three different sports, as Noble was a leading scorer with 8.6 points last season for JHS basketball, as well as the team's leading rebounder at 10.3 per game.

"My dad played lacrosse and my mom played basketball at MSU-Billings," Noble said. "They just wanted me to try at one sport to stay active and I guess I liked (sports) enough or was good enough that I should probably stick with it."

It's been a stellar run for Noble in Jefferson. He makes the 25-minute trip daily from Montana City to attend school in Boulder and will do it one final time during the 2023-24 school year.

"It's crazy, it seems like just the other day I was going to Boulder for my first summer workout," he said. "Now, it's your last year and you're done after this. It's a little shocking or mind-blowing I guess."

What's not mind-blowing, at least if you've seen Noble play, is the fact that so many Division-1 programs are pushing for his commitment.

Noble has mostly taken trips to camps this summer, but he communicates regularly with all five schools listed, and Army's offensive coordinator even made a trip to Montana to see Noble in Montana City.

He hasn't taken any official visits yet and college football recruiting is in a dead period right now, which means coaches can only contact recruits electronically.

However, recruiting opens back up near the end of July, which is when Noble will visit some of his top schools again.

"I'm taking a trip to visit Idaho," he said. "I'm going to visit Montana State. I was also at Montana for a visit this summer and hung out there. Then, at the end of July, we're going to New York to see Columbia and West Point."

The Jefferson standout said a decision about his future will come sometime this fall, likely a few weeks into the season.

"I want to be sure about where I'm going," he said. "But you also don't want to lose your spot."

The usual factors will be weighed such as the coaching staff, fit with the program and academics. Yet, Noble offered a possible hint about his future.

"Location isn't super important to me," he said. "As long as it's not like right in the heart of a huge city. That's what I don't want."

Noble said clarity should come after more on-campus visits, but for now, he's just thankful for the opportunity, while trying to keep it all in perspective.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunities that god has given me," he said. "But sports aren't everything. You have to make time for your family and your friends. It's all just a blessing and I don't want to take that for granted."