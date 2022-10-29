Shepherd’s Aidan Lammers (37) gets past two defenders for a first down on 4th-and-2 during Mustangs’ first-round playoff game against the Fairfield Eagles at Shepherd High School on Saturday. Lammers scored two touchdowns and ran for 176 yards in Shepherd's 20-12 win.
SHEPHERD — Even more than the numbers on the Shepherd High School football field scoreboard which showed the home-standing Mustangs on the right side of a winning score, a different number was more frequently talked about following Saturday’s first-round Class B football game.
1995. That’s the last time the Mustangs had won a playoff game.
That’s all history now, though, as the Mustangs held off the Fairfield Eagles 20-12, sending the Shepherd faithful to update their phone screens following the game for more football results to see who their team might play next.
As for the players themselves, there were smiles all the way around after a late failed onside kick by Fairfield led to one victory-formation snap for the Mustangs. Then it was time to celebrate.
“It felt a lot better than I thought it was going to,” said Shepherd sophomore lineman Wyatt Beddes, who said his dad, Matt, was a member of that ’95 team. “The whole week we just said it was another game, but after this everyone was kind of tearing up a little bit in the huddle afterwards. Something deep down inside … we’ve been working since February, and it finally paid off.”
Aidan Lammers rushed for two touchdowns and Connor Hash scored another rushing touchdown as the Mustangs (6-4) stuck to their pound-and-ground running style throughout the game.
Lammers got most of the work. The junior carried the ball 22 times for 176 yards, and 1,000-yard rusher Hash gained 69 yards on 16 carries. All told, Lammers, Hash, Caleb Wilson and Tyler Niles followed the blocking of their offensive linemen for a total of 268 yards on 45 carries.
It almost wasn’t enough.
Fairfield quarterback Cooper Christensen threw touchdown passes to Ryder Carper (36 yards) and Bryden Batson (75 yards) on the Eagles’ final two possessions to get within 14-6 and 20-12. But the Eagles ran out of time.
“There were just a couple big plays that I wish we wouldn’t have let happen,” Fairfield coach Greg Misner said. “But I’m very proud of my boys for fighting the way they did.”
Patience played a key role for the Mustangs’ offense. Following a sluggish start to the season, they switched offenses for the more ground-oriented approach and it became the impetus for a playoff push after an 0-2 start.
Shepherd didn’t gain much headway against a stout Eagles defense in Saturday’s game until Lammers scored his first touchdown on a 10-yard run with 10:01 left in the first half. That’s where the scored stood until the first possession of the second half, when the Mustangs kept giving Lammers the ball.
He rushed six times and gained 49 yards on the team’s 55-yard drive, bouncing to the outside on that final carry for a 25 yards and a 14-0 lead. That proved to be the cushion the Mustangs needed.
“We just have to give a lot of credit to our big guys up front,” Lammers said. “They’re making all this happen, moving guys around, giving us running backs time and space to get forward progress. Give all the credit to our big guys.”
Shepherd hasn’t won a quarterfinal game since 1988, the year after the Mustangs won the Class B state championship. Reaching program milestones isn’t foremost in the mind of coach Lucas Logan. He’s more concerned with simply winning the next game, but he did acknowledge the end of the long drought.
“It’s a good achievement for everybody,” he said. “I’m excited for the coaching staff to get this win. It’s a good step going forward for the program, and it’s all about development for this program. I’m excited about things to come.”
Back to those fans searching for score updates. There was a distinct buzz around the field as fans who filed out of the gates kept appraising Shepherd athletic director Tina Downing with the current status of the Missoula Loyola-Townsend score. Downing was following along herself on her phone.
As it became clear that Loyola would upset Townsend, thus giving Shepherd another home playoff game, those same fans encouraged Downing to keep the field ready for next Saturday.
There was a feel-good vibe all around at Shepherd; Downing also noted the second-place finish of the Fillies volleyball team Friday at the 4B District volleyball tournament, and she was including both program’s weekend successes in her thoughts when she would send the fans off with a happy message.
“This is very exciting,” Downing said more than once. “Good things are happening here.”
