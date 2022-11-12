BIGFORK — Loyola Sacred Heart coach Todd Hughes reiterated the same story to his players prior to the State B semifinal game Saturday as he did before a regular-season loss to Bigfork.
The story is about a grandson who keeps saying he wants to be the best player ever at various sports but keeps quitting each one. So, his grandfather takes him out to a lake, holds his head under water until he starts struggling to breathe, lets him up and tells him that he won’t be good at anything until he begins to fight as much as he did for his life.
While a somewhat morbid story, the essence is about continuing to compete for whatever you want. Loyola showed that fight by toughing out a 14-6 win over Bigfork to reach the state championship game, an improbable run after the Rams had entered the playoffs with a 4-5 record.
Loyola had to fight to the very end. The Rams made two goal line stands in the final minutes after building a 14-0 lead in the third quarter following a scoreless first half on a cold day on a slick field.
The Rams took a 7-0 lead when Aiden Round connected with Malik Lyttle for a 17-yard touchdown on fourth-and-14 with 3:18 left in the third quarter. Talen Reynolds carried the Rams down the field with runs of 34 and 15 yards.
Loyola’s Jake Jamieson picked off a pass on the ensuing drive, setting up the Rams in the red zone. A few plays later, Reynolds took the direct snap and powered for a 2-yard touchdown run and a 14-0 lead with 0:49 left in the third quarter.
Bigfork wasn’t quite done. A Loyola punt snafu set up the Vikings at the 15-yard line, and Joseph Farrier punched in a 3-yard touchdown run on fourth down. The extra point was blocked, leaving Bigfork with a 14-6 deficit with 8:20 left in the game.
The Vikings forced a punt and drove down to the 2-yard line, but quarterback Tristen Herd fumbled after being hit by Reynolds. Loyola’s Kaylor Hall came up with the ball with 2:45 left in the game.
The Rams were unable to advance the ball, and a re-punt after a penalty saw the high kick roll back to the Loyola 8-yard line. That set up the Vikings with a prime chance to score with 1:47 remaining. However, a touchdown run on their first play was called back because of holding.
Bigfork drew a pass interference penalty on its failed fourth-and-goal play from the 19-yard line with 0:42 to play. The penalty was half the distance to the goal, was announced in the stadium as an automatic first down and the down markers were changed from fourth to first.
The Vikings ran their next play, an incomplete pass, but then a consultation of refs declared it a turnover on downs. According to Hughes, there is no automatic first down on pass interference in Montana high school football.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.