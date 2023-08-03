BILLINGS — Joliet football wasn't necessarily expecting the Montana High School Association's announcement this past November that it would be bumped up from 8-Man to Class B for the 2023 season.

Rolling with the punches, though, J-Hawks coach George Warburton (who helped lead Joliet to the 8-Man quarterfinals in 2022) is getting his squad ready to embrace its incoming return to the 11-Man game.

Some familiar faces are waiting.

"It was a shock initially; we weren't sure that we met those requirements," Warburton said of hearing the news of Joliet's move. "I guess my second reaction after that would be, you know, let's treat it as an upgrade. Let's treat it as a promotion.

"It'll be exciting to see some of these other schools on the football field. We see them in basketball, so it'll be nice to see them out there, too."

The J-Hawks' football move to Class B will be part of a reshuffling in the class affecting all sports across eastern Montana. For instance, Fairview, Chinook, Park City, Ennis, Lone Peak, Darby and Superior are set to join the Class B ranks in sports other than football while Forsyth is dropping from Class B to C.

The additions have resulted in a bit of jostling in multiple districts, such as Huntley Project moving from District 4B to 3B and Big Timber joining 4B from 5B in sports other than football.

Joliet's only team making a move is football (the J-Hawks remain in 4B for every sport with a district level in postseason play), but the shift means that Warburton and his staff will have to help Joliet's players adjust to a new style of game with three extra players.

Also, the drives for conference games are about to get shorter. The likes of Shepherd, Red Lodge and Huntley Project being in the same league — as Warburton acknowledged — will see the J-Hawks restore old gridiron rivalries with schools its student-athletes are frequently playing against in other sports anyway.

"I just know that the conference that we're in now, we've got some great coaches and some great athletic directors," Warburton said. "It's already running so smooth and organizing games and things like that.

"There's a lot of teams in the state that are in our same shoes. ... We're going to treat it as a promotion and try to live up to the Class B expectations."

Warburton said that he had 22 players go to the J-Hawks' team camp in the summer, though he's hoping for 30 by the time the first game hits — a home matchup against Wolf Point at 7 p.m. Aug. 25. Per the latest available enrollment numbers (spring 2021-22) on the MHSA's website, Joliet High School had 128 students then.

Whereas the J-Hawks had more size and power to turn to a season ago, graduation of key names (like current Rocky Mountain College player Paxton McQuillan) plus the obvious scheme changes from 8- to 11-Man means that Joliet will try more so for a speed-based approach in 2023, Warburton said. A summer 11-Man camp helped iron out some of the wrinkles associated with the adjustment, too.

Regardless, Joliet is taking the challenge head-on and preparing for new life in 11-Man. Year 1 of the return will be telling toward what the future of J-Hawk football holds with a larger field to play on.

"As compared to 8-Man, we were able to kind of run between the A-gaps, and now we're trying to spread it out a little bit," Warburton noted. "We certainly have some personnel to do that.

"All of my coaches have been amazing, being involved in our offseason stuff. ... We're practicing, we're preparing and getting comfortable, and I think we might just surprise some teams next year."