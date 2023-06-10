BILLINGS — The rain couldn’t wash the smile off of Travis Rauh’s face Saturday afternoon at the Lockwood High School football field.

A Townsend connection helped the South scissor the North’s four-game winning streak and send former Bulldogs coach Travis Rauh out with a victory at the 34th Annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game.

While his squad trailed by two at halftime, the South shut out the North in the second half to claim a 14-8 win in a game played in a downpour.

The win ended the North’s four-game winning streak in the series. Overall the North leads the series, 18-16.

Rauh, who has been hired to lead the Laurel Locomotives football team this fall after spending 23 years coaching at Broadwater High School including the last 21 as head coach, evened his record as head coach in the Class B all-star game at 1-1. He also served as an assistant once in the series.

“I no longer have a losing record,” said Rauh with a smile as players from the South were celebrating their victory on the field.

Rauh said he was proud of the way the South responded after falling behind 8-0 with 2:38 left to play in the first half. Rain, at times heavy, was prevalent throughout the contest before diminishing about midway through the fourth quarter.

“It feels great to have the opportunity to coach these kids and the mental toughness they showed,” said Rauh. “We are spread and plan on throwing the ball, but the elements didn’t allow it.”

The South was pinned at its own two-yard line after a punt by the North with 8:52 to play in the first quarter. A couple plays later the North recorded a safety for a 2-0 advantage with 8:06 remaining in the quarter.

The North would again capitalize as a result of special teams when they pressured the South on a punt attempt from their own 26 and caused a turnover deep on the Southern half of the field. After a 10-yard holding penalty wiped out a touchdown run by the North, the Caleb Utter of Eureka found Juliun Benson of Wolf Point for a 25-yard pass to put the ball at the two-yard line. Utter would then score on a QB sneak. The conversion pass failed and the North led 8-0 with 2:38 left until intermission.

That was the last time the North would score as Rauh commented his team, wearing blue uniforms, played "outstanding defense.”

After a nice kick return and an added 15 yards due to a sideline interference penalty tacked on to the end of the run, the South had the ball at the North’s 27.

Four plays later on fourth down, Ryan Racht of Townsend found Sage Buus of Whitehall for a 21-yard scoring pass with 45.4 seconds left in the half. The PAT run failed and the North, wearing white jerseys, would lead 8-6 at halftime.

On the North’s first possession of the second half, Utter was intercepted by Zach Zody of Jefferson with 9:27 on the clock.

Six plays later, Racht scored on a three-yard run and Dawson Sweat of Townsend added the conversion run for the game’s final score and the South’s first lead of the contest. A highlight play of the drive was when Racht connected with Jesus Garcia of Townsend for 38 yards on second and 12 from the South 48.

Racht was the offensive MVP for the South and the South’s defensive MVP was Guy Lesh of Baker.

For the North, the offensive MVP was Utter and the defensive MVP was Manny Baldi of Bigfork.

The scholarship recipients were Luke Donally of Huntley Project and Camryn Mears of Malta.

North coach Jim Benn of Bigfork summed up the game best by saying, “they (the South) made a play when they needed to make a play and that’s how it works sometimes. It was a hard-fought game and a really good group of kids. It was probably the best group of kids, collectively, all the way around from the North and South in my eight years (coaching in this game).”

Benn also acknowledged the rainy weather affected the offensive play.

“I kind of figured it would be low scoring with the types of kids on defense and both sides of the ball. The weather had a hand in the scoring.”

Sweat had two big runs of 11 and 27 yards on the South’s last drive before they punted the ball with 2:02 left in the game.

Ending the North’s four-game winning streak was a priority for the South.

“It’s definitely been in the back of our minds,” said Sweat. “Every day at practice we set the mindset to end the streak.”

Sweat, who will join Montana State Billings’ track and field program for the 2023-24 school year, said it was important to go out with a victory and to send Rauh out of the Class B ranks with a win.

“Like everyone we wanted a win,” said Sweat. “I believe we worked our asses off harder than anyone on the North and we deserved it. Nothing is better than a win, especially on a Saturday.”

“We wanted to win for coach Rauh and I wouldn’t have had it any other way than to walk off with a win.”

Photos: Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game at Lockwood 2023 Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game 2023 Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game 2023 Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game 2023 Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game 2023 Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game 2023 Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game