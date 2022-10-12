BOULDER – Hot, tired and frustrated by his scrimmage play one day after learning he’d get significant varsity action as a sophomore for Jefferson High’s football team, Kolbe Michaud waved off offers for company and opted to drive home alone over “The Hill” to Clancy.
It was Saturday, Aug. 20, a day that still gives the Michaud family chills and nightmares.
Michaud, 15, eased into his 1998 Ford Ranger pickup and, as he always had since earning his driver’s license less than a month earlier, buckled his seat belt. He veered north on Interstate 15 for the routine up-and-down commute many of his teammates also make.
“Going to the scrimmage, I wanted to prove that the coaches hadn’t made a mistake,” he recalled. “And then during the scrimmage I thought I was playing bad, so I was just being hard on myself and didn’t want to talk to anybody. I just got in my truck, buckled up and started to head home.”
Just after the Jefferson City exit, lulled by the hot air blowing from the truck’s fan, Michaud drifted to sleep.
What happened next has literally made him a poster child for seat belts. On the night of Oct. 23, Michaud will receive a Saved By The Belt Award from the Montana Highway Patrol during the Blackhawk concert in Helena.
Saved by the belt? No doubt, Michaud says, a sentiment echoed by his father, Joe, the MHP patrolman who responded and nominated him for the award, and medical personnel who were patching relatively modest wounds instead of calling the coroner.
“I mean, if I wasn’t wearing one, I wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” Michaud told 406mtsports.com earlier this week.
Said Joe Michaud, a counselor and assistant coach at Jefferson: “I thank my lucky stars and say my prayers every day that we still have him.”
Kolbe Michaud remembers every terrifying moment, other than blacking out briefly.
He remembers awakening at the truck jouncing in the freeway median. He remembers instinctively over-correcting. He remembers skidding back over the north-bound lanes, hitting the shoulder and launching a good 20 feet into the air before landing and rolling “about six or seven times” before the truck came to a stop right-side-up and wrong-way-pointed across the frontage road.
“It felt like I was in slow motion,” he said. “Like, I knew it was happening fast, but in that moment the car felt so slow. I could feel myself getting tossed around in there and there were moments I could feel pain.
“Mostly, I was just scared.”
About a quarter-mile behind, Carson Coate and his son Cade, a former Panthers player, were returning home to Jefferson City when they saw a massive dust cloud as Michaud was "basically doing log rolls in the air," Carson Coate said.
They stopped, Coate called 9-1-1 and the two hurdled the fence and raced toward the truck, fearing the worst. They first noticed the crushed passenger side, then peered through the windshield, recognizing a JHS T-shirt.
"My first thought was, 'This is going to be someone I know'," said Coate, noting that one of his sons had a chillingly similar rollover about a year ago in the southbound lanes of I-15.
They looked into the passenger-side window and recognized Kolbe, who'd played pee-wee football with yet another of Coate's boys. Shattered glass was everywhere, including in Michaud's blood-specked body. His left shoulder, where a baseball-sized knot had grown, throbbed. His left knee looked like raw hamburger, ground by the metal manual window crank each time the truck rolled.
They talked to Michaud, who Coate said was "dazed and confused", and forced open the wedged driver's-side door, easing him from behind the deployed airbag.
Joe and Amy Michaud had left the school about 15 minutes after Kolbe. Cade Coate repeatedly tapped Joe's cell phone, but it was Saturday and he was looking forward to a day off, so he ignored the rings.
As they headed down the pass, they noticed a line of slowed traffic. Amy Michaud hoped aloud there wasn't an accident involving a Jefferson football player. Upon stopping at the scene, they saw a vehicle so badly damaged they first assumed it was a car.
Then ...
“That’s our kid!” Amy screamed.
Joe jumped out of the car, vaulted the fence and navigated a crowd of Jefferson teammates and parents before he saw Kolbe sitting on the rear of his wrecked Ranger. Two Panther parents, one an anesthesiologist and another a registered nurse, were tending to him as MHP and Sheriff's officers arrived.
“Are you OK?” Joe asked breathlessly.
“Yeah, Dad, I’m OK,” Kolbe replied before apologizing and, still dazed, asking, "Do you think I'll still be able to play football this year?"
Says Joe: “Right then I knew he was going to live, so that was a relief. People always ask me what’s a parent’s worst nightmare, and if I’d known it was his truck a few minutes earlier that would’ve just been unconscionable.”
An ambulance arrived to take Kolbe to St. Peter’s in Helena, connected to an IV with painkillers and a precautionary neck brace. A three-hour emergency-room cleanup ensued, one-third dedicated to plucking shards of glass from his skin.
The diagnoses: A bloodied knee, a third-degree left-shoulder separation and bruised lung from the restraining seat belt, and a mild concussion that briefly left him unable to recall the scrimmage or events leading to the rollover.
As he lay in a hospital bed, Kolbe’s cell-phone Snapchat blew up with well wishes from friends at Jefferson, his lacrosse teammates from Helena High, and his wrestling club buddies at Capital High.
“How the community rallied around him is incredible,” Joe Michaud said.
Kolbe was back at practice in street clothes that Monday, the coaches allowing him to call hurry-up offense signals. But the road to recovery was just beginning.
A Helena doctor told Kolbe his season was over, “which crushed him because football is his favorite,” Joe said. A sports-medicine physician in Missoula provided a sliver of hope, telling Kolbe – who routinely did 25 pushups before the accident – that he’d be cleared to play when he could prove that he do five pushups pain-free.
Since then, Kolbe has been seeing Helena physical therapist Jeff Shirley, the former Carroll College football star. Shirley also has provided optimism, and with two games remaining in the regular season, Kolbe can do two pain-free pushups; he’s hoping to do five any day now and rejoin the squad for postseason play.
The difficult part is not the physical pain, he said, but instead the emotional drain of missing out on achieving a goal he’d written on an index card and placed on his bathroom mirror: Playing varsity as a sophomore.
One day before the scrimmage and the accident, he’d been told he would.
“Mostly it’s just wanting to get back on the field with my guys as we make a playoff run,” he said.
Longer term, there are index cards on the mirror about making the 2025 Shrine Game and playing college football.
If football isn't in the short-term mix, the next focus is wrestling. Kolbe said he’ll be traveling to Nebraska just before Thanksgiving to train with former Bulgarian Olympians, an annual summer rite as well. He’s confident he’ll get the green light before the season starts in December, though he’ll have to wear a shoulder brace.
But that’s a small price for what could’ve been much worse — and likely deadly.
"Kolbe was extremely blessed to walk out of that with a separated shoulder and a bum knee," Coate said. "It's pretty amazing when you look at the vehicle and what we saw flying."
Joe Michaud said a trauma nurse told him her heart sank when she heard a 15-year-old was in an accident because “nine out of 10 times this is a fatality”, a reference to cavalier attitudes toward seat belts.
“This changed our life,” Joe Michaud said. “It rocked my family.”
It’s changed other lives as well.
Both Joe and Kolbe say they’ve routinely heard from parents who say their kids buckle up now. Kolbe said texts he received often closed with a commitment to seat belts.
“It’s like something good came out of the accident,” he said of the award and community response. “Up until that point it’s been all bad news – you can’t play football, you might not be able to wrestle, you might need surgery. It’s a breath of fresh air.”
One person Kolbe absolutely has reached: Himself. Though he’s always buckled in his short time as a driver, he concedes he was about 50-50 in passenger seats.
No more.
“No matter if it’s a five-minute drive to the Post Office, if it’s going to school, no matter what, if there’s a seat belt I’m wearing it,” he said. “I will never question wearing a seat belt again. Ever.”
