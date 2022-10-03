MISSOULA — Bigfork’s offense has been flying high this season, which is quite the statement given that the Vikings have had to replace their quarterback, their top two running backs and four offensive linemen.
They did return several receivers and have used a new-look offense, both in terms of personnel and scheme, to outscore their opponents 237-34 through five games. That’s led them to a 5-0 record and a No. 1 ranking in the latest Class B Top 10 poll after finishing as the state runner-up last season.
“We’re trying to be a well-rounded offense, which is not my MO,” Bigfork coach Jim Benn said. “People see me as run-first guy. We’re trying to work with what works best in Bigfork. It’s a fun group of kids. It’s exciting to go to practice every day. They try hard, have a great attitude. More than anything, they enjoy the heck out of it.”
The Vikings are passing more effectively and efficiently as junior Tristen Herd is 34-of-55 (61.8%) for 723 with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions. They’re averaging 144.8 passing yards per game, up from 104.5 last year, despite their pass attempts going from 11.5 to just 11.6 per game.
Isak Epperly, a 6-foot-2 senior, leads with 12 catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns, all team highs. Nick Walker, a 6-5 senior, is second with six catches for 124 yards. Cole Knopik, a 6-2 junior, has four catches for 143 yards and three scores. Bryce Gilliard, a 6-4 senior, has four catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Elijah Thorness, a 6-2 junior, has two grabs for 27 yards.
“We’re a basketball school and have a lot of tall kids that can run and jump,” Benn said. “So, part of building our offense is what kids can do well, and they make good receivers. They’re long and have great hands, and that makes for big targets.”
The Vikings aren't abandoning the run and have found a plethora of ball carriers who’ve helped them rack up 1,254 yards and 17 touchdowns. Senior Joseph Farrier has carried the ball 35 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns, all team highs, in addition to five catches for 140 yards and three scores.
Walker has 17 carries for 210 yards and one touchdown. Senior Jackson Nelson has 17 rushes for 187 yards and three scores. Junior Wyatt Johnson has 16 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns. Herd gets in on the ground game with 10 carries for 196 yards and two scores.
“We’re not as big as last year, but I really like our team speed on both sides of the ball,” Benn said. “Other coaches have commented on our speed, and that’s a compliment to coach (Susan) Loeffler, our head track coach, who works with these kids in the spring.
“Then our offensive line was unusually huge last year, but this year we’re smaller and quicker. They’re better at getting to the second level and moving in space.”
Defensively, the Vikings have intercepted 10 passes and recovered two fumbles, giving them a turnover margin of plus-11; their lone turnover is a lost fumble. Gilliard, junior David Jayne and senior Landon Byerman all have picked off two passes, while Jayne and Gilliard each returned one for a touchdown. Nelson has added two punt return touchdowns.
The Vikings close the regular season against the three other teams in the top four of the Western B standings. They host all three games: Loyola Sacred Heart (3-3) this week, No. 3 Florence (5-1) next week and No. 10 Eureka (4-2) in two weeks.
Bigfork had opened the season with a 21-14 overtime win against Jefferson, which is the only team to beating defending State B champion Florence this season. The Vikings lost to Florence in the State B championship game last year, 42-0.
This is their last year in Class B before moving to Class A in the 2023-24 school year because of their growing enrollment. They have 55 kids on their roster this year, 24 of whom are freshmen.
“This group is a lot different from last year,” Benn said. “Last year’s team was a lot of fun in their own right. They were heart-on-their-sleeves guys emotionally. This group, they show up and work and there’s not a lot of discussion or questions. They do what they’re supposed to do.”
Sentinel cross country
One name comes up more often than others when scrolling through the top boys cross country times in Class AA this season: Missoula Sentinel.
The Spartans have 10 athletes in the top 50, making up 20 percent of the top runners in the 16-team classification. Looking closer, they have seven in the top 30; no other team has more than four (Great Falls High) and only two others have three (Bozeman High and Missoula Hellgate).
Senior Keagen Crosby ranks sixth (15:43), senior Callum Coots is 10th (16:06.9) and junior Quinn Newman is 13th (16:15.9). Rounding out Sentinel’s top seven, junior Jorrin Grensten is 26th (16:46.5), senior Noah Mortenson is 27th (16:53), and sophomores Tyler Inabnit (16:55.8) and Ben Shaules (16:55.8) are tied for 29th.
Further down, junior Samuel McCarter is 35th (17:01.9), senior Thomas McKee is 41st (17:08) and junior Zollie Friedman is 45th (17:12.6). Sentinel coach Diego Hammett can enter only seven runners into the state meet.
“We don’t have an individual standout like past years, but we have a great team dynamic,” he said. “They’ve bought into it and said, ‘Let’s work together and push each other and accomplish this as a team.’ The hard work they’ve done, they’ve stayed positive and focused. Keagen and Callum, they talk about what we need to work on but also look for the positive in each race.”
The impressive thing is the Spartans had to replace five of their seven runners who ran at state last year when they took second place as a team: Tanner Klumph (individual champ), Chase Green (seventh), Colin Shaules (19th), Boden Schaper (49th) and Jacob Sriraman (60th).
Crosby was eighth last year and Coots was 31st. Crosby placed 32nd at the 2020 state championship, when Sentinel won its first title since 1984.
The Spartans will compete in the Helena 7-on-7 this week, the Missoula city championship next week and the state championship the week after that.
“Our motto is ‘Job’s not done,’” Hammett said. “We took that from a Kobe Bryant interview when he was asked about being up 2-0 in the NBA Finals and he said, 'We haven’t accomplished anything yet.'
“That’s our mentality this season. Every race, we’re working towards state. We want to get a trophy at state. They’re hard to come by. We want to be consistent and strive to be one of the top teams in the state every year.”
Mavs baseball
The Missoula Mavericks will be holding their annual board of directors meeting 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in the warehouse at the Dale Dahlgren Legion Baseball Complex, according to board president Craig Matosich.
“At the annual meeting, we will recap the past season and elect new members to the board of directors,” he noted.
